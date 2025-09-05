Seattle Schools Defy Supreme Court, Ban Parents from Opting Kids Out of Gender and Sexuality Lessons

Apparently, Seattle doesn't believe they have to follow federal law. That is an interesting take on their part.

Good luck opting your child out. The state’s largest school district, Seattle, says parents are forbidden from opting THEIR OWN CHILDREN out of lessons about gender and sexuality. https://t.co/GIGjTPD0aW pic.twitter.com/heQI7XKHgW — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) September 4, 2025

It appears that Seattle is openly defying the Supreme Court of the US, which, in Mahmoud v. Taylor, just held that parents have a RIGHT to opt their kids out of this sort of LGBT indoctrination.



Any officials knowingly violating that right could be liable for big money damages. https://t.co/aTzfVuQgVC — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 5, 2025

Ted Cruz, an actual Constitutional scholar seems to disagree with them.

This is FAFO territory. Where I live. https://t.co/YimPeHSEhQ — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) September 5, 2025

Harmeet also isn't having it and she is in a position to do something about it.

Sounds like a LawSuit to me https://t.co/523OkIFqXK — JoeG (@fyrefly11) September 5, 2025

Time to homeschool https://t.co/f6JRJRjiZa — Decatur Staleys (@64klassic) September 5, 2025

Oh, it's way past time.

Did not anyone in Seattle Public Schools read the Supreme Court’s June decision in Mahmoud v. Taylor?



Good luck arguing qualified immunity. https://t.co/oGEXgOuXgc — Ian Prior (@iandprior) September 4, 2025

Apparently, they believe they are above the law.

I don't know how this stands after Mahmoud v. Taylor, but I'm sure the Ninth Circuit will figure out a way. https://t.co/5EJYut4PeP — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 4, 2025

Daily reminder that gender ideology requires its adherents to have zero empathy for anyone its principles hurts. Women raped in prison? Children who were lied to and harmed? Families destroyed trying to save their kids? All sacrifices for their glorious utopia. https://t.co/nwrjMawT9z — ROAR Women NYC 💛🤍💜 (@RoarWomenNYC) September 4, 2025

It's sickening behavior.

🚨 Seattle bans parents from opting kids out of gender & sexuality lessons.



We’re already fighting this battle in California—where schools secretly “transition” kids behind parents’ backs.



Parental rights don’t stop at the classroom door.https://t.co/LYIzyz3bkY https://t.co/5stTBEwfvG — Center for American Liberty (@Liberty_Ctr) September 4, 2025

Parents refuse to back down.

The whole LGBTQ is simply about grooming and dressing it up with compassion, diversity, and empathy.



Self-righteous evil.



Legit Satanic. https://t.co/YyfQAurDcj — Saint Keith (@campusevangel) September 4, 2025

The "no option" for opt outs pertains to the "inclusive curriculum" mandated by WA SB 5462 that takes effect on Oct. 1. The mandate requires inclusive curriculum embedded into all subject areas - making it nearly impossible to opt your child out. *In districts like Seattle, these… https://t.co/duxuj9qB3s pic.twitter.com/FbDtcjaznm — Julie “Florida Woman” Barrett (@juliecbarrett) September 4, 2025

You'll be made to comply.

Can’t even opt your kids out of grooming https://t.co/LHxXxEHl0r — DOGE WA (@Wake_upWA) September 4, 2025

There is no option to opt your children out of being indoctrinated into the castration cult within Seattle https://t.co/2TyVPAeeoo — 🐍 Annamosity 🐍 ♂️ (@Transphobe01) September 4, 2025

They believe your children belong to the state.

