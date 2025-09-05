VIP
Seattle Schools Defy Supreme Court, Ban Parents from Opting Kids Out of Gender and Sexuality Lessons

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on September 05, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Apparently, Seattle doesn't believe they have to follow federal law. That is an interesting take on their part. 

Advertisement

Ted Cruz, an actual Constitutional scholar seems to disagree with them. 

Harmeet also isn't having it and she is in a position to do something about it. 

Oh, it's way past time. 

Apparently, they believe they are above the law. 

Advertisement

It's sickening behavior.

Parents refuse to back down. 

Advertisement

You'll be made to comply. 

They believe your children belong to the state.

