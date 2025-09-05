FFS! U.K. Media is Dead Set on Making Sure a PEDOPHILE'S 'Preferred Pronouns'...
PBS's Leftist Gamble Backfires: 100 Staffers Dumped After Trump Yanks $500M Lifeline

justmindy | 8:10 PM on September 05, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Maybe they can shack up with Oscar in his trash can as a last resort.

PBS is laying off 100 staffers — about 15% of its workforce — after Congress and President Trump followed through on a decades-old conservative goal: ending taxpayer subsidies for public broadcasting.

The public broadcaster confirmed the cuts on Thursday, citing the loss of $500 million in annual federal funding that vanished in July under a sweeping Trump-backed rescission bill.

News of the layoffs was first reported by the New York Times. The Post has sought comment from PBS.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which once distributed those dollars, is shutting down entirely by the end of this month. CEO Paula Kerger told station managers in an email that the layoffs were unavoidable despite earlier hiring freezes and pay pauses.

PBS chose to go hard Left and not concern themselves at all with the center or right wing voter and now it is catching up with them. Oh, well. 

Doesn't seem like hardly enough. 

Luckily for the kids of America, Elmo has enough money to be self-funding. He isn't going anywhere. 

It was absolutely their choice. They've been warned about this since 2012 when Mitt Romney was running for President. They were reminded to stop being so partisan and consider all viewers. Then, Yamiche and others decided to just double down and go further Left. They made the bed. Now, they can lie in it. 

If they are the soul of public television, it is black and ugly.

