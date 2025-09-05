PBS's Leftist Gamble Backfires: 100 Staffers Dumped After Trump Yanks $500M Lifeline

Maybe they can shack up with Oscar in his trash can as a last resort.

PBS to slash 15% of workforce, lay off 100 staffers after Trump funding cuts https://t.co/hLB5USSioQ pic.twitter.com/RClx6xLlm9 — New York Post (@nypost) September 5, 2025

Advertisement

PBS is laying off 100 staffers — about 15% of its workforce — after Congress and President Trump followed through on a decades-old conservative goal: ending taxpayer subsidies for public broadcasting. The public broadcaster confirmed the cuts on Thursday, citing the loss of $500 million in annual federal funding that vanished in July under a sweeping Trump-backed rescission bill. News of the layoffs was first reported by the New York Times. The Post has sought comment from PBS. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which once distributed those dollars, is shutting down entirely by the end of this month. CEO Paula Kerger told station managers in an email that the layoffs were unavoidable despite earlier hiring freezes and pay pauses.

I voted for this https://t.co/TRCJEfQ7vN — Ultra MAGA Kelly (@KellySuzanne9) September 5, 2025

PBS chose to go hard Left and not concern themselves at all with the center or right wing voter and now it is catching up with them. Oh, well.

Good they should be looking for a new job https://t.co/2AqjwZVUJI — Maureen (@maureen9112001) September 5, 2025

Just 100 people? Maybe we need some additional funding cuts.... https://t.co/Iqj9e0cgvW — THATISABSURDITY.COM (@AuthorofAbsurd) September 5, 2025

Doesn't seem like hardly enough.

Raise your own money. If you have a good product, people will support it. If you only appeal to one political party, only that party will support you! https://t.co/SRC3sUvFRf — Robbie Mouton (@mcgmouton57) September 5, 2025

Luckily for the kids of America, Elmo has enough money to be self-funding. He isn't going anywhere.

That was the choice of PBS. All they had to do was be balanced, but they would prefer to dig in on leftist ideology and have people lose their jobs. Nice going. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) September 5, 2025

It was absolutely their choice. They've been warned about this since 2012 when Mitt Romney was running for President. They were reminded to stop being so partisan and consider all viewers. Then, Yamiche and others decided to just double down and go further Left. They made the bed. Now, they can lie in it.

Employees described the mood inside as somber. “It feels like the soul of public television is being gutted.” pic.twitter.com/G7gfHghOva — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) September 5, 2025

If they are the soul of public television, it is black and ugly.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.