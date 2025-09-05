He Hasn't Changed: J.K. Rowling Shames Malcolm Gladwell for 'Weathervane' Shift on Trans...
Whiny Baby Rep. Chuy García Fumes Over Border Security, Democrats Slammed for Coddling Criminals

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on September 05, 2025
Rich Hein/Sun Times via AP File

Democrats will do whatever it takes to protect two classes of people: criminals and people trying to cross the American border illegally.

One would think an elected official in the United States would be most interested in protecting our borders and keeping illegal drugs out. It's so weird Garcia has no interest in that. 

Apparently, he thinks we should have no right to defend our country. How very Democratic of him. 

No one believes that including Chuy, but a Republican is President now so he has to be performative. 

Which is perhaps why we should start addressing the issue.

He certainly seems to care a whole lot about a bunch of terrorists. 

He's very worried about something, for sure. 

Sounds fair.

In other words, soy boy voice. 

It really makes your wonder.

If Congress is in charge of every decision, why would we even have a President. 

The American people are most interested in action and protecting our families. Whatever needs to happen to ensure that safety, is exactly what the President should do and is doing.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

