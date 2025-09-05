Whiny Baby Rep. Chuy García Fumes Over Border Security, Democrats Slammed for Coddling Criminals

Democrats will do whatever it takes to protect two classes of people: criminals and people trying to cross the American border illegally.

This is a mental illness. pic.twitter.com/SLUEUkeGZM — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 5, 2025

One would think an elected official in the United States would be most interested in protecting our borders and keeping illegal drugs out. It's so weird Garcia has no interest in that.

Does Chuy think it's a "war" to defend one's borders from designated terrorists?



That we should just let them in lest it be considered a "forever war?"



Surely, he's not that crazy, right? https://t.co/IyZSJjx5Z3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 5, 2025

Apparently, he thinks we should have no right to defend our country. How very Democratic of him.

Put the Constitutional question aside for a moment and just consider the substantive matter at play here.



Does any rational person believe that it’s feasible to subject *all* uses of the military to congressional approval? https://t.co/osLQJnRj72 — Caleb Wayne (@PrairieStateGOP) September 5, 2025

No one believes that including Chuy, but a Republican is President now so he has to be performative.

News flash..



We already have 2 forever wars



Cartels

Terror — Moy Miz (@moymiz) September 5, 2025

Which is perhaps why we should start addressing the issue.

I'm guessing Chuy had some relatives on that boat. — cbcoulter (@cbcoulter) September 5, 2025

He certainly seems to care a whole lot about a bunch of terrorists.

Okey dokey. Good luck getting congresscritters to condemn that. — Bertie the Bunyip (@BertieleBunyip) September 5, 2025

Ask me if I get drug money….without asking me — Mr. Wordsworth (@youveenteredthe) September 5, 2025

This man has serious concerns about his supply being cut off — Diogenes (@lightdowntunnel) September 5, 2025

He's very worried about something, for sure.

He is an anchor baby that needs to be deported! — Texas Patriot (@DLFlower2024) September 5, 2025

Well, then go collect the remains for a due process — Lori McGowan (@LMcgowan85746) September 5, 2025

Sounds fair.

Its even funnier if you read it in a nasallygayvoice. — David Ohlerking (@DavidOhlerking) September 5, 2025

In other words, soy boy voice.

It looks like there are a lot of politicians working with or getting paid off by the cartels. Why else would they be doing this? It can’t just be mental illness. — L Walker (@LWalker23063992) September 5, 2025

It really makes your wonder.

If we had to wait for Congress to get their (fecal matter) together, the boat would have landed, drugs would be sold and folks would have over-dosed. Congressional grandstanding is not worth the risk. — Melanie Butler (@melanielbutler) September 5, 2025

If Congress is in charge of every decision, why would we even have a President.

The American people also oppose forever legal processes that don’t result in anything meaningful.



To relate this event to “forever wars” demonstrates the madlib nature of Dem communication strategy. — Sam (@Sam_n_Eggs) September 5, 2025

The American people are most interested in action and protecting our families. Whatever needs to happen to ensure that safety, is exactly what the President should do and is doing.

