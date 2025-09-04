CNN's Scott Jennings Calls Gov. Tim Walz a 'Broken-Brained SOB'
Oh Look, Dearborn Heights Cops Rock Arabic Patches—Watch Out, Sharia Law Up Next
VIP
Of Course the Left Thinks Rights Come From Government
Gazan Boy Who Activist Claimed Was 'Killed' by Israel Found Alive and Well...
Ilhan Omar, Champion of 'Tax the Rich,' Caught as Massive Hypocrite While Husband’s...
A Fight Worth Having: Scott Jennings Points Out Judge Says Trump Is RIGHT...
Nasty Partisan HACK Abby Phillip’s CNN Bias Exposed: Conservatives Silenced 42x More Than...
'Disturbing Contention:' Bishop Robert Barron Responds to Tim Kaine's View on Rights (WATC...
VIP
Trans Activists Are Violent Jihadists and I'm Done With People Pretending They're Not
Karoline Leavitt Nutshells Why Dems Were Freaking Out So Much at the RFK...
Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! CBS Employees Threaten to Quit Over Bari...
Rep. Ansari's Absurdity: Equating Illegals with Citizens in Her America-Last Agenda
California Urgent Care Staff FIRED After Demeaning Patients in Viral Social Media Posts
Here's How Rolling Stone Says Trump Is Trying to 'Destabilize' Chicago (and Venezuela)

Activist Judge's Alligator Alcatraz Shutdown Smacked Down by Higher Court – Karma Bites, Two-Faced Jurist

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on September 04, 2025
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Welp, the federal judge who tried to shut down Governor DeSantis and Alligator Alcatraz has been shut down herself. Plus, she can't even rule on another case involving Florida for a long time. Heh! Serves her right. 

Advertisement

It's almost like Trump has respect for the rule of law and a functioning country and it's the Democrats who actually don't care about any of those things. 

It's too bad they can't actually whack them. That would be so entertaining.

Add that to the list. 

Recommended

So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the GOODS on WHO She Works For (Thread)
Sam J.
Advertisement

They know what's coming. The Supreme Court is about to restrain them, big time.

They don't care if their wins are only temporary. If they can hand one loss for even a short time to Trump, that's all that matters to them. 

Advertisement

Well, today the Trump Administration suggested transgender people shouldn't be allowed to have guns and that pushed the Left to start defending gun rights suddenly. Trump knows how to play them. Heh.

Here's a round up of a few who thought just that. It's so fun to watch them squirm.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA GUN RIGHTS JUDGES SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the GOODS on WHO She Works For (Thread)
Sam J.
Oh Look, Dearborn Heights Cops Rock Arabic Patches—Watch Out, Sharia Law Up Next
justmindy
Brave Scottish Lass Is VINDICATED As Authorities Finally Arrest the Man Who Harmed Her Sister
Amy Curtis
Karoline Leavitt Nutshells Why Dems Were Freaking Out So Much at the RFK Jr. Senate Hearing
Doug P.
Ilhan Omar, Champion of 'Tax the Rich,' Caught as Massive Hypocrite While Husband’s Firm Skips IRS Bill
justmindy
California Urgent Care Staff FIRED After Demeaning Patients in Viral Social Media Posts
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the GOODS on WHO She Works For (Thread) Sam J.
Advertisement