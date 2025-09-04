Activist Judge's Alligator Alcatraz Shutdown Smacked Down by Higher Court – Karma Bites, Two-Faced Jurist

Welp, the federal judge who tried to shut down Governor DeSantis and Alligator Alcatraz has been shut down herself. Plus, she can't even rule on another case involving Florida for a long time. Heh! Serves her right.

BREAKING: Federal appeals court (11th circuit) blocks Obama appointed federal judge Kathleen Williams’ order to close down Alligator Alcatraz & halt all construction there. Additionally, she is blocked from proceeding with the case until FL appeal is complete. Big W for FL & DHS. pic.twitter.com/BMJk237jMP — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 4, 2025

Anyone else notice that Trump is following & complying with the law and federal judges… aren’t? https://t.co/bCxZK0SZ9Y — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 4, 2025

It's almost like Trump has respect for the rule of law and a functioning country and it's the Democrats who actually don't care about any of those things.

Appeals Courts and SCOTUS are still playing legal whack-a-mole with activist judges. https://t.co/SJfXABOiEW — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 4, 2025

It's too bad they can't actually whack them. That would be so entertaining.

Add that to the list.

HUGE... Alligator Alcatraz is allowed to continue per 11th Circuit Court of Appeals!! https://t.co/8Ylbpn8b7U pic.twitter.com/FHIuDq982Q — DaddyDawg2🇺🇸 (@DaddyDawg_2) September 4, 2025

No wonder these Activist Judges went crying to NBC about getting repeatedly overruled- https://t.co/WArOlgIps1 — Usually Right (@normouspenis) September 4, 2025

They know what's coming. The Supreme Court is about to restrain them, big time.

Someone needs to make it clear to this judge not to interfere anymore https://t.co/WpgUlAkd1V — Jimminey Cricket (@yenimmiJtekcirC) September 4, 2025

and yet again, the large frame glasses https://t.co/mCb19DFmBf — Dead Inside (@ScrapIronLiver) September 4, 2025

Democrats and Dem judges KNOW their injunctions will get overturned, but they issue them anyway, in order to slow President Trump down.



They want to see our country fail. https://t.co/izAyA041Wd — The Seed (@theseed59788459) September 4, 2025

They don't care if their wins are only temporary. If they can hand one loss for even a short time to Trump, that's all that matters to them.

As our favorite Romanian Lady says:



“When you go fishing… bring bait.”



If you’re seeing this - it’s *working.* But we have to be very careful.



Next, we need a BSO (big shiny object) and we need to bait some more judicial idiocy



But we’re doing okay. And that’s good https://t.co/VEvxZyelsx — MiamiViceGOP (@MiamiViceGOP) September 4, 2025

Well, today the Trump Administration suggested transgender people shouldn't be allowed to have guns and that pushed the Left to start defending gun rights suddenly. Trump knows how to play them. Heh.

Lmao at everyone who thought this lady was on strong legal footing, and wasn’t just engaging in activism. I’m so serious, this isn’t how our judicial system was meant to function. Until Congress decides it’s unacceptable, this will continue. https://t.co/n5xvWX8Esg — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) September 4, 2025

Here's a round up of a few who thought just that. It's so fun to watch them squirm.

