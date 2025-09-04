Bari Weiss’s Media Triumph Sparks Envy: Taylor Lorenz and the Left’s Meltdown Over...
John Fetterman: The Only Democrat with Guts to Fight Drug Trafficking and Buck His Lunatic Party

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on September 04, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

One of us. John Fetterman is the only halfway normal Democrat these days. 

He really wants to join us. It's his silly wife who keeps him from taking the plunge.

Honestly, that might be true.

It's the best version of Fetterman, yet.

Hey, when he is right, he is right!

He's the lone holdout. 

He absolutely is, and he needed extensive counseling to get to this juncture. The rest of them will need it to come to their senses. 

It's a big tent after all. 

In other words, he knows his constituents aren't into transing kids and open borders. What a concept.

Manifest that. 

They certainly won't listen to President Trump or the Republicans. 

Per usual as of late. 

He's the only one in touch with what the everyday people in his party want.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

