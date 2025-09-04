John Fetterman: The Only Democrat with Guts to Fight Drug Trafficking and Buck His Lunatic Party

One of us. John Fetterman is the only halfway normal Democrat these days.

Fully support confronting the scourge of cartel drug trafficking to our nation. pic.twitter.com/wd0QC7eRTL — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 3, 2025

Advertisement

He really wants to join us. It's his silly wife who keeps him from taking the plunge.

Fetterman is a better Senator than Mehmet Oz would have ever been https://t.co/RUHBjUeWLv — Right Wing Dad (@RightWingDad) September 3, 2025

Honestly, that might be true.

It's the best version of Fetterman, yet.

Thank you, Senator Fetterman. Your bipartisan approach is most refreshing. https://t.co/Zlq3HBO9AT — Brian Komschlies (@BKomschlie65865) September 4, 2025

You know the D’s are F’d when I start agreeing with this dude! https://t.co/oeWmeX3al5 — Silenced Majority (@uglyfrogiron) September 4, 2025

Hey, when he is right, he is right!

The dream of the blue dog democrats is alive in PA https://t.co/ufkWIABPLw — Wishes she didnt care about this stuff (@thismomisoverit) September 3, 2025

He's the lone holdout.

Is this the ONLY Democrat with Common Sense right now?



What do you guys think? https://t.co/WhcblLmmkj — Anti-Commie Gamer (@SrcasticGamer) September 3, 2025

He absolutely is, and he needed extensive counseling to get to this juncture. The rest of them will need it to come to their senses.

Are you sure you don’t want to be a republican @JohnFetterman ? https://t.co/DhRNet732i — GuinevereRevere🇺🇸 (@NahHellNo_75) September 4, 2025

It's a big tent after all.

Fetterman is the rare Dem who actually knows his constituency in an increasingly red state. https://t.co/dFfPcIArQA — Adrian 🏔️ 🏖️ (@YoAdrian1968) September 3, 2025

In other words, he knows his constituents aren't into transing kids and open borders. What a concept.

Fetterman needs to come over to our side of the aisle. https://t.co/ksRX40P3vc — Bob in MI 🇺🇸 🦌 (@BobDinMI) September 3, 2025

What are the chances that Fetterman becomes a Republican before the 2026 Midterms? https://t.co/9eb1XWsCQe — The Asian Libertarian (@gsjmediagroup1) September 3, 2025

Manifest that.

This isn't a partisan issue. I am happy to see that you are using common sense. By the way, I am Ultra MAGA. https://t.co/1WX9QZlU4e — Alan Whitney (@NationalistAl52) September 3, 2025

Advertisement

DEMOCRATS: learn from one of your own. Stop. Protecting. Crime https://t.co/iKbBVISfeF — Web3 Average Joe (@Joe_Crypto73) September 3, 2025

They certainly won't listen to President Trump or the Republicans.

The only Democrat with half a brain! https://t.co/hWj2Dbl175 — david arnold (@falassar) September 4, 2025

dems are on the wrong side of this 99/1% issue. https://t.co/6HBJGp9e7H — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TippingOddsLV) September 3, 2025

Per usual as of late.

Senator Fetterman is the only Democrat in Congress who understands. https://t.co/FRLDvVVa7I — Beach49r (@beach49r) September 3, 2025

He's the only one in touch with what the everyday people in his party want.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.