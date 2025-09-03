Katie Porter’s CA Cluelessness: Blaming Housing Shortages While Ignoring Taxes, Crime, and Dem Disasters

No One Is Above the Law: Trial for ICE-Evading Milwaukee County Judge Hannah...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on September 03, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Well, at least Katie Porter is aware California has big problems. That's a start. She just has all the wrong solutions and is identifying all the wrong problems. Typical Leftist behavior, honestly. 

The reason definitely isn't the lack of construction. It is the high taxes, high gas prices, crime and the list goes on and on. 

For example, the Palisades Fire victims still can't get permits. That's part of the problem. 

Oh, poor Katie. Poor deluded Katie.

Admitting there are other problems would be conceding Democratic governance doesn't work. Obviously, she won't do that. 

True. The sad part is if she wins the primary, she will likely be the next Governor. 

The only thing Dems will do 'urgently' is let more illegals in the country and help them evade the police. That is their only priority. That and harassing Jewish students on college campuses. Oh, also trying to trans the kids. What a party. 

Well, he's a liar.

