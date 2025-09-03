Katie Porter’s CA Cluelessness: Blaming Housing Shortages While Ignoring Taxes, Crime, and Dem Disasters

Well, at least Katie Porter is aware California has big problems. That's a start. She just has all the wrong solutions and is identifying all the wrong problems. Typical Leftist behavior, honestly.

California is on track to lose Congressional seats. We are aging as a state—all because we aren't building housing.



California should be a place where graduates, seniors, families and workers can afford to live and thrive. That will take building much more housing, much quicker. pic.twitter.com/SfkD0tTlfR — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) September 2, 2025

That is not why. https://t.co/rK48pwgSEC — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 3, 2025

The reason definitely isn't the lack of construction. It is the high taxes, high gas prices, crime and the list goes on and on.

1) That's not why California is on track to lose Congressional seats



2) They're not building because California Democrats have made it impossible to build with nutty regs and rules, and terrible to own with rent control, no eviction powers, etc. https://t.co/lA0p0Ah62U — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 3, 2025

For example, the Palisades Fire victims still can't get permits. That's part of the problem.

Wrong, mashed potato lady. We are losing citizens because it’s unaffordable to live here, thanks to leadership. https://t.co/bmhliglDF2 — nicolle “maga troll” young (@nicolle99953150) September 3, 2025

Oh, poor Katie. Poor deluded Katie.

“All because we aren’t building housing.”



She thinks that’s the only reason people left? So out of touch, wow. https://t.co/KdThqCNem7 — OC Republicans (@OCGOP) September 3, 2025

Admitting there are other problems would be conceding Democratic governance doesn't work. Obviously, she won't do that.

Talk about not being able to read the room. https://t.co/F2oSo5QuGU — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) September 3, 2025

Anyone that votes for you is a complete moron! https://t.co/Dhsdq2f1kj — Nadja English (@NadjaE61) September 3, 2025

True. The sad part is if she wins the primary, she will likely be the next Governor.

Restrictive zoning and land use policies that make it difficult to build housing are going to make it much harder for Dems to win. More Blue cities need to act, urgently. #ralpol #wakepol https://t.co/8DaOEOhADN — Jonathan Lambert-Melton (@lambertmeltonnc) September 3, 2025

The only thing Dems will do 'urgently' is let more illegals in the country and help them evade the police. That is their only priority. That and harassing Jewish students on college campuses. Oh, also trying to trans the kids. What a party.

I lived in both San Diego and Oakland. Housing had absolutely nothing to do with why I'll never live in CA again. Crime, taxes, oppressive regulation, and cost of living are 95% of the reason I'd choose almost anywhere else to live. https://t.co/PQgvReuND0 — Greg Coe (@GregCoe1213900) September 3, 2025

Wait a second, but @CAgovernor has been telling us that California is utopia? Hmmm 🤔 https://t.co/LOJ9DuKBEn — Jake Morseon (@morseon) September 3, 2025

Well, he's a liar.

