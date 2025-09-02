Treasonous Illinois Lt. Governor Sparks Outrage by Advising Illegals on Evading Law Enforcement

If it's not enough for the Governor of Illinois to help illegals evade capture, now the Lt. Governor has joined in on the action.

Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton is advising illegal aliens on how to evade immigration enforcement.



pic.twitter.com/3955PwYa15 — America (@america) September 2, 2025

She should be placed in jail tonight. An elected official is publicly telling people how to evade arrest. People who are breaking the law and making the country less safe for citizens. How dare she?

What is Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton doing to serve the citizens of IL optimally? Nothing. She's pouring her efforts and resources into serving illegal aliens. — Jeanious (@JeannieJeanious) September 2, 2025

She's actually actively harming citizens of Illinois.

The IT department at ICE has the opportunity to do one of the funniest things ever https://t.co/aZsHHrRaeh — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 2, 2025

American Voters in 2024: "The border crisis and immigration madness has to stop!"

Democrats in 2025: "K BUT NO WE'RE QUINTUPLING DOWN, BITCHES! IN YOUR STUPID VOTER FACE!" https://t.co/ywTIJdEerH — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 2, 2025

The Democrats really don't care about the voters, at all.

What have they done for AMERICAN CITIZENS? https://t.co/QVZp4cVPCY — Erin (@ErinM1001114973) September 2, 2025

The Democrats don't care about the everyday Americans. They don't care if wages are depressed because illegals take low paying jobs. They don't care if the roads aren't safe because illegals are driving without a license and insurance and they don't care the schools and emergency rooms are overwhelmed trying to serve the kids of illegals. All they see are the dollar signs and future voters (if they have their way with amnesty).

And why hasn't this woman been arrested and thrown in jail? She is breaking the law https://t.co/dq1YajWG4T — Bonnie (@Bonnie437591176) September 2, 2025

She's aiding and abetting criminals.

My state has become an embarrassment under @GovPritzker https://t.co/0TYF7CzNbl — Wabo in Cabo (@WaboCabo1013) September 2, 2025

Bah ,what's 50 shootings in a weekend https://t.co/0topOHt0vT — Romano (@RomainG12560) September 2, 2025

There is no other conclusion.

This is a crime and she should be arrested. She should be handcuffed and perp-walked on public television. https://t.co/WkCpNFvsnr — Nat 🇺🇸 (@NatShupe) September 2, 2025

It's the only way to stop the nonsense.

How isn't this an act of insurrection? https://t.co/GBmlQcmdj9 — Tweety (@Tweety4real) September 2, 2025

Shameless libs trying to salvage any vote possible https://t.co/tjyRS5Unqv — Gringo Maximo (@gringo_maximo) September 2, 2025

Treason, they should all be arrested for treason. They took an oath and completely disregarded it which is TREASON. https://t.co/WJZmUPjDRk — Terri Yust (@TerriYust65896) September 2, 2025

Not one illegal voted for these people (allegedly), so why are they so enamored with serving them and not their constituents. Really makes you wonder.

