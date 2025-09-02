Sick Daze: Tim Walz Upset that Trump is Healthy but Holds Out Hope...
Treasonous Illinois Lt. Governor Sparks Outrage by Advising Illegals on Evading Law Enforcement

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on September 02, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

If it's not enough for the Governor of Illinois to help illegals evade capture, now the Lt. Governor has joined in on the action.

She should be placed in jail tonight. An elected official is publicly telling people how to evade arrest. People who are breaking the law and making the country less safe for citizens. How dare she? 

She's actually actively harming citizens of Illinois. 

The Democrats really don't care about the voters, at all. 

The Democrats don't care about the everyday Americans. They don't care if wages are depressed because illegals take low paying jobs. They don't care if the roads aren't safe because illegals are driving without a license and insurance and they don't care the schools and emergency rooms are overwhelmed trying to serve the kids of illegals. All they see are the dollar signs and future voters (if they have their way with amnesty). 

She's aiding and abetting criminals.

There is no other conclusion. 

It's the only way to stop the nonsense. 

Not one illegal voted for these people (allegedly), so why are they so enamored with serving them and not their constituents. Really makes you wonder.

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ILLINOIS

