One Rashida Tlaib in American Politics Was a Nightmare—Ten More Sounds Like a Terrifying Coup

That actually sounds like a ring of hell or the worst nightmare imaginable. Truly. One Rashida is more than enough. Actually one Rashida was too many and is a complete disaster.

🚨 “We need 10 more Rashidas.”



At the People’s Conference for Palestine, Gaza Soup Kitchen’s Hani Almadhoun spelled out a strategy for power:



“Please be invested in the political process… It’s disgusting, I know, but we have to be in the room.”



He described politicians as “on… pic.twitter.com/QufQSEjmd3 — Stu (@thestustustudio) August 30, 2025

“Please be invested in the political process… It’s disgusting, I know, but we have to be in the room.” He described politicians as “on sale”: “With a $50,000 contribution, they will go on a trip to Gaza.” “Our community should have our members of Congress that we can call.” “Please run for office as much as you can… We need 10 more Rashidas.” Despite calling politics “disgusting,” the message was clear: this isn’t about service, it’s about power — buying influence, seizing offices, and cloning Rashida Tlaib ten times over.

Isn’t this what they accuse AIPAC of doing? https://t.co/gdp9QTTbJN — (((Z.E. Silver))) (@z_e_silver) August 30, 2025

Yes, yes it is.

Voters should send home the original Rashida. https://t.co/e5DOGUazKj — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) August 31, 2025

Please.

I don't know how anyone can come to a conclusion other than we need to prevent mass migration of radical Islamists to the US by all means necessary. https://t.co/7CSKU3MEeB — Corey Walker (@CoreyWriting) August 30, 2025

They are literally saying it out loud.

Palestinian socialists want “10 more Rashidas” in US politics … https://t.co/hKmVOXzJkC — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 31, 2025

This cannot happen in our country. I know that sleazy politicians are always for sale, but we cannot allow more traitorous horror shows like Tlaib to serve in government. https://t.co/kFa4FvlG29 — Amy Says (@amymarkert) August 31, 2025

There is a difference between sleazy politicians who want to buy a new boat and elected officials who want to sell America out to terrorist groups. They are both awful people, but the latter is terrifying.

Openly plotting to buy off members of Congress https://t.co/sOE2SYSAvq — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) August 30, 2025

They aren't even shy about it.

Why are any one of this despicable clowns in this Country ? — MikeMack33 (@mike95589) August 31, 2025

The Democrats and their Open Border policies.

We better get a handle on this infestation of our political arena, universities and elsewhere. Supporting people willing to fight the Islamization of our nation like Marco Rubio is essential. — B Altman🇮🇱🎗️🇺🇸MAGA/MASA (@BenAltman281076) August 30, 2025

That’s the Muslim Brotherhood talking.

When will the West listen? — Hotcat 🇮🇱 💛🎗️ (@VeronicaTalbot9) August 31, 2025

Time for America to wake up.

Let the venue know how you feel about them hosting a terrorist trade show: pic.twitter.com/2QkDwp3qf8 — Macca Beep 📟🎗️🟦 (@TWreninator) August 30, 2025

A friggin nightmare — Neese 🎗️ (@DCurto7165) August 30, 2025

Does this nonsense make you feel good Etan? People like Almadhoun don’t want a peaceful, prosperous Palestinian state living next to Israel. They want all the Jews either massacred or displaced as part of their one state fantasy. — Steve Zivin (@steve_zivin) August 30, 2025

They have no desire to live in peace. They won't be happy until the Jewish state is eliminated. It is unfettered evil.

