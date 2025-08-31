For the Children? This Shot/Chaser Shows Teachers' Unions Don't Care About Kids (or...
One Rashida Tlaib in American Politics Was a Nightmare—Ten More Sounds Like a Terrifying Coup

justmindy
justmindy | 2:50 PM on August 31, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

That actually sounds like a ring of hell or the worst nightmare imaginable. Truly. One Rashida is more than enough. Actually one Rashida was too many and is a complete disaster.

“Please be invested in the political process… It’s disgusting, I know, but we have to be in the room.” He described politicians as “on sale”: “With a $50,000 contribution, they will go on a trip to Gaza.” “Our community should have our members of Congress that we can call.” “Please run for office as much as you can… We need 10 more Rashidas.” Despite calling politics “disgusting,” the message was clear: this isn’t about service, it’s about power — buying influence, seizing offices, and cloning Rashida Tlaib ten times over.

Yes, yes it is.

Please.

They are literally saying it out loud. 

There is a difference between sleazy politicians who want to buy a new boat and elected officials who want to sell America out to terrorist groups. They are both awful people, but the latter is terrifying. 

They aren't even shy about it.

The Democrats and their Open Border policies.

Time for America to wake up. 

They have no desire to live in peace. They won't be happy until the Jewish state is eliminated. It is unfettered evil.

