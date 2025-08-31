Michigan Dem Dodges Jail for Third DUI: Apparently 'D' Stands for Drunk and Dismissed

For the Children? This Shot/Chaser Shows Teachers' Unions Don't Care About Kids (or...
justmindy
justmindy | 2:20 PM on August 31, 2025
It must be good to have a D after your name and be a politician in Michigan. Apparently, that means you don't have to serve a mandatory jail sentence after being arrested for drunk driving for the third time. Does this guy know about Uber or Lyft? 

     Wayne County Commissioner Jonathan Kinloch, a longtime political activist and Detroit Democrat, never served a 30-day jail sentence after getting busted for his third drunk driving in a little over three years in 2003, Metro Times has learned.  

   

     Records show that a judge and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office mishandled Kinloch’s sentencing, allowing him to avoid jail even though state law required him to spend at least 30 days behind bars. From the beginning, the case was riddled with errors, eyebrow-raising decisions, and false promises.  

Would be the least surprising news to date. 

Kinloch is the brother of Detroit mayoral candidate Solomon Kinloch, the senior pastor of Detroit-based megachurch Triumph Church. Solomon Kinloch is facing Detroit City Council Mary Sheffield in the November general election after coming in second place in the Aug. 5 primary. Residency questions have plagued his campaign after moving from Oakland County to Detroit in March 2024. He said he was living with his brother in an upscale condo complex downtown.

Why does it always have to be someone who is a Pastor or Pastor adjacent? Please stop embarrassing Jesus. 

A Republican politician would be frog walked and lose everything they've ever had. Democrats live by a totally different set of rules.

