Crazy Leftist 'He/They' Tries to Mow Down Border Patrol to Save Illegals

The Leftists protestors are getting more and more brazen and dangerous. This story is truly unbelievable.

NEW: DHS tells @FoxNews a U.S. citizen agitator was arrested in Maine after she harassed Border Patrol agents who were arresting two illegal aliens who had crashed a commercial vehicle, then she nearly ran the agents down in her car, squealing the tires & swerving in front of… pic.twitter.com/GpnTvflPwo — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 29, 2025

Advertisement

She wrecked her own car and she's going to jail for felonies https://t.co/FvuNBIwku9 pic.twitter.com/PEBbPDPt7y — MrMikeD (@Mrmiked42) August 29, 2025

She deserves worse, honestly. All of this to keep people from being deported who are in this country illegally.

Is "Olivia" another unhinged tra-knee?



Looks like a dude to me. https://t.co/o63tx8pmJu — Ryan (@RyanMorganx10) August 29, 2025

This appears to be the same Olivia Wilkins of Thomaston, Maine. pic.twitter.com/BL4or7ZpRw — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 29, 2025

The nickname is 'Stevie' and the pronouns are 'they/he' so, yes, it appears this is another example of trans violence.

The Democrats have successfully radicalized their base to the point they’ve become militant against ICE agents.



This is exactly what they wanted.



Which is why you’ll never hear them condemn this stuff. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 29, 2025

It's terrifying. These are good Americans protecting our country's borders and now the Left is attacking them.

So what was actually something like attempted murder, this judge wants to let this psycho out on $500 bail? pic.twitter.com/obOx8OokVm — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) August 29, 2025

She needs to serve the maximum amount of jail time. A message needs to be sent! — Writer Grl 🐊🇺🇸 (@JustAWriter71) August 29, 2025

It's clear the legal system plans to just give him/her/whatever a slap on the wrist.

Every day the left proves that liberalism is, indeed, a mental disorder. — Mona Baran (@MonaBaran) August 29, 2025

Indeed, it is.

Color me shocked. Another violent member of the Trantifa Mafia tries to run over federal agents trying to arrest illegals. https://t.co/twdpWBDFbF — I Am Nathan Hale (@AUepp86) August 29, 2025

In 3 days in America:



- Transgender-identifying male murders children at a church

- Transgender-identifying male murders a man for protesting his BLM/Gaza graffitiing

- Transgender-identifying male or female (not confirmed which) tries to run over immigration agents https://t.co/bhjQjLXGsu — HHH_Report (@HHH_Report) August 29, 2025

It's becoming endemic.

Communism is their false religion, remember they will die for it. https://t.co/PRWRegZsc2 — MichelleJane (@MichelleJarw) August 29, 2025

I wonder if they're linked to that group that shot an agent earlier this year — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) August 29, 2025

Advertisement

Oh yes, the 'Zizians'. It would be good to know if there is a connection.

Oh boy. Two pronouns. And I am assuming neither is connected to her sex or am I wrong? — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) August 29, 2025

Bingo.

never fails to amaze me that some nutters like her actually have real jobs in the real world — Me and Mrs Smith (@MrsSmithSaysMrs) August 29, 2025

It's shocking to see.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.