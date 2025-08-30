Redistricting Battles Brewing Nationwide - This Week on Capitol Hill - 08-30-2025
Star Tribune Does the Norm Macdonald Meme, Portrays Trans Community as Victims While...
Josh Shapiro’s ‘Moderate’ Mask Slips: Demands Pennsylvania Workers Join Unions or Else
Abby Phillip Tells Scott Jennings Violent Threats to ICE Agents and Their Families...
Gavin Newsom's Bible-Thumping Hypocrisy: Quoting Scripture While Trashing Christians
Rick Wilson's JD Vance Fantasy: The Daily Beast Falls for Gossip No Trump...
VIP
This Is Why the Democrats' Calls for Gun Control Ring Hollow
Andy Ngo Shines Spotlight on Socialist Rifle Association Training Leftist Radicals In Poli...
Thank U, Next: John Fetterman Celebrates Israeli's Elimination of Houthi Leadership
VIP
Tennis Fan's Shameful Act: Man Steals Child's Souvenir Hat at US Open, Sparks...
The AFL-CIO Rally for 'Workers' Rights' Will Make You Wish You Had Neither...
WE KNOW: Joy Reid Says She Is DEI and That's How She Got...
Tragic Discovery: Bodies of Two Israeli Hostages, Including Oct. 7 Hero, Found Murdered...
Thanks, Trump! It Had to Hurt CNN to Report Gas Prices Are the...

Crazy Leftist 'He/They' Tries to Mow Down Border Patrol to Save Illegals

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on August 30, 2025
AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

The Leftists protestors are getting more and more brazen and dangerous. This story is truly unbelievable. 

Advertisement

She deserves worse, honestly. All of this to keep people from being deported who are in this country illegally. 

The nickname is 'Stevie' and the pronouns are 'they/he' so, yes, it appears this is another example of trans violence. 

It's terrifying. These are good Americans protecting our country's borders and now the Left is attacking them. 

Recommended

Star Tribune Does the Norm Macdonald Meme, Portrays Trans Community as Victims While Ignoring Slain Kids
justmindy
Advertisement

It's clear the legal system plans to just give him/her/whatever a slap on the wrist. 

Indeed, it is.

It's becoming endemic. 

Advertisement

Oh yes, the 'Zizians'. It would be good to know if there is a connection.

Bingo.

It's shocking to see. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER PATROL DHS DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Star Tribune Does the Norm Macdonald Meme, Portrays Trans Community as Victims While Ignoring Slain Kids
justmindy
Abby Phillip Tells Scott Jennings Violent Threats to ICE Agents and Their Families Is a Risk of the Job
Warren Squire
Josh Shapiro’s ‘Moderate’ Mask Slips: Demands Pennsylvania Workers Join Unions or Else
justmindy
The AFL-CIO Rally for 'Workers' Rights' Will Make You Wish You Had Neither Eyes Nor Ears
Grateful Calvin
Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate
Sam J.
Rick Wilson's JD Vance Fantasy: The Daily Beast Falls for Gossip No Trump Insider Would Share with Him
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Star Tribune Does the Norm Macdonald Meme, Portrays Trans Community as Victims While Ignoring Slain Kids justmindy
Advertisement