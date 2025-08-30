Josh Shapiro’s ‘Moderate’ Mask Slips: Demands Pennsylvania Workers Join Unions or Else

Apparently, Josh Shapiro thinks forcing workers to give their money to a group in order to work so they can then donate money to the Democratic Party and other Leftist causes is something to brag about.

Advertisement

As long as I’m your Governor, Pennsylvania will never be a right to work state. — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) August 29, 2025

Not sure I would brag about the fact that you want to trap workers from having a choice whether they have to pay mandatory dues to unions that do little for them and spend their money on far-left political activist causes. https://t.co/g7waI8VMUS — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 29, 2025

Rich Democrats always think they know more than the lowly workers and the poors should just listen to them.

They all are 'moderate' until they get elected.

As long as he’s governor, the unions will own him. https://t.co/1BRHapmtpM — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 29, 2025

As they do all Democratic politicians.

It's amazing that they never tried to change the phrase "right to work". https://t.co/dJg11NjAtB — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) August 29, 2025

It’s always blown my mind that the Constitution allows Democrat megadonors to confiscate the earnings of all workers in a state and use them for Democrat political campaigns. https://t.co/3c21KhWaaO — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 29, 2025

It's so disgusting.

The 'Choice' is the one they make for you and think is best.

Unions support Democrats, hence Democrats favor unions over individual liberties https://t.co/fjcRhxGDZf — Shoshana R (@shoshana0611) August 29, 2025

The amount of people that have zero clue about what "right to work" truly means is astounding... lack of education, documentation, research but, most importantly, lack of common sense and the bare minimum brain activity are the downfall of this wonderful country https://t.co/jWohbFW1cn — ⭐️Flavia⭐️ (@italianflava83) August 29, 2025

Right to work actually means you pay Democratic boosters (unions) and they'll give you the right to work. If you don't they'll be sure you can't work. How very kind and benevolent of them. Party of the working class, indeed.

Democrats serve the union bosses. https://t.co/Hn2JVBWTps — VonPhul (@BaronVonPhul) August 29, 2025

Good thing the voters get to decide how long that will be!



Unions are appropriate for first responders & factory workers. Period. https://t.co/KgkgnpTwZ8 — Scorpgal ☮️ 🐶🐩 (@Scorpgal2024) August 29, 2025

Advertisement

Remind me to never work in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/TM3kv4zaDH — Social Exile (@SocialExilety) August 29, 2025

Precisely!

There is no other explanation.

Let's hope this is your one and only term. You've gotten NOTHING done and can't get a budget passed because of your dumb and feckless budget proposal. https://t.co/EYKueMziFo — Larry Schultz (@oldsteeler) August 29, 2025

Typical Democrat making empty promises.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.