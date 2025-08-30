Abby Phillip Tells Scott Jennings Violent Threats to ICE Agents and Their Families...
Gavin Newsom's Bible-Thumping Hypocrisy: Quoting Scripture While Trashing Christians
Rick Wilson's JD Vance Fantasy: The Daily Beast Falls for Gossip No Trump...
VIP
This Is Why the Democrats' Calls for Gun Control Ring Hollow
Andy Ngo Shines Spotlight on Socialist Rifle Association Training Leftist Radicals In Poli...
Thank U, Next: John Fetterman Celebrates Israeli's Elimination of Houthi Leadership
VIP
Tennis Fan's Shameful Act: Man Steals Child's Souvenir Hat at US Open, Sparks...
The AFL-CIO Rally for 'Workers' Rights' Will Make You Wish You Had Neither...
WE KNOW: Joy Reid Says She Is DEI and That's How She Got...
Tragic Discovery: Bodies of Two Israeli Hostages, Including Oct. 7 Hero, Found Murdered...
Thanks, Trump! It Had to Hurt CNN to Report Gas Prices Are the...
Trump Administration to Deny or Revoke Palestinian Authority and PLO Visas Before U.N....
UNHINGED: Crazed Leftist Says He's HAPPY Catholic Schools Are Targets of Violence (WATCH)
Charlamagne Tha God Torches Ex-DNC Chief Jaime Harrison and Dems for Biden Cover-Up...

Josh Shapiro’s ‘Moderate’ Mask Slips: Demands Pennsylvania Workers Join Unions or Else

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on August 30, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Apparently, Josh Shapiro thinks forcing workers to give their money to a group in order to work so they can then donate money to the Democratic Party and other Leftist causes is something to brag about. 

Advertisement

Rich Democrats always think they know more than the lowly workers and the poors should just listen to them.

They all are 'moderate' until they get elected. 

As they do all Democratic politicians. 

Recommended

Abby Phillip Tells Scott Jennings Violent Threats to ICE Agents and Their Families Is a Risk of the Job
Warren Squire
Advertisement

It's so disgusting. 

The 'Choice' is the one they make for you and think is best. 

Right to work actually means you pay Democratic boosters (unions) and they'll give you the right to work. If you don't they'll be sure you can't work. How very kind and benevolent of them. Party of the working class, indeed. 

Advertisement

Precisely!

There is no other explanation.

Typical Democrat making empty promises.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY JOSH SHAPIRO PENNSYLVANIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Abby Phillip Tells Scott Jennings Violent Threats to ICE Agents and Their Families Is a Risk of the Job
Warren Squire
Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate
Sam J.
Rick Wilson's JD Vance Fantasy: The Daily Beast Falls for Gossip No Trump Insider Would Share with Him
justmindy
Scott Jennings Speaks for ALL of Us When He Rejects the 'Experts' Who Think Men Can Get Pregnant (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Andy Ngo Shines Spotlight on Socialist Rifle Association Training Leftist Radicals In Political Violence
Amy Curtis
The AFL-CIO Rally for 'Workers' Rights' Will Make You Wish You Had Neither Eyes Nor Ears
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Abby Phillip Tells Scott Jennings Violent Threats to ICE Agents and Their Families Is a Risk of the Job Warren Squire
Advertisement