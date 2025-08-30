Hot Fudge Sundae With a Side of Senility: Biden’s 'Double Dippers' Outing Proves He’s Past His Prime

Joe Biden went out for ice cream with his daughter Ashley and he looked as old and detached from reality as ever.

Ran into President @JoeBiden tonight on his ice cream run with 1st daughter Ashley to Double Dippers🍦 pic.twitter.com/bXxhrvxrGj — Fred Karger (@fredkarger) August 30, 2025

Advertisement

That would be 'Former' President and Ashley is hardly the 'First Daughter'. It's shocking to see her out of rehab, honestly.

The fact a family who used their political office to score all kinds of shady business 'opportunities' is purchasing ice cream at a shop called 'Double Dippers' is quite fitting.

Worst president ever. — Loudoun James (@LoudounJames1) August 30, 2025

Maybe not 'ever', but he's in the running. He definitely was the most mentally incompetent.

Does the ice cream shop mask his old man smell? Maybe — David Davidson (@brostoevksy) August 30, 2025

Gag. Also, has Jill left him since she no longer gets the benefits of 'First Lady'? She's hardly ever seen anymore.

They’re having some ice cream before or after their shower together? — Gulf of America (@GulfofAmerica_) August 30, 2025

Harsh, but Ashley wrote about it in her diary, so we'll allow it.

Nothings changed.

Scary he was President 7 months ago. — Bonnie O (@bloc1264) August 30, 2025

It's terrifying.

If Democrats had had their way, this man would've been 7 months into another 4 year term. Just imagine it. — Tahj R. (@r_tahj) August 30, 2025

Thank goodness America wasn't subjected to another four years of that.

Did you say “Double Diapers”? — Toni B. (@tonsbee) August 30, 2025

I’m grateful every single day that he nor Kamala are in a position of leadership! They put horrific domestic and foreign policies in place during week 1 and Americans paid the price — Debbie Shannon (@dshannon62) August 30, 2025

He looks worse every day.

I think Joe is at the stage where he needs to put that cone in a cup — JoycieG 💙 (@Joyceeegeee) August 30, 2025

He's at the stage someone needs to feed it to him.

He was running our country just a few months ago … and he was running for reelection with a substantial number of Americans polling in favor of giving him another 4 years…pic.twitter.com/sNAe5mKb1Y — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 30, 2025

Maybe there should be an IQ test to vote, after all.

Except, no. He wasn’t really running the country. That was the real constitutional crisis. — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) August 30, 2025

Advertisement

That's the real controversy.

I feel bad for him, but not bad enough to forgive him for what his wife did to our country. — ag (@_AvalleyG_) August 30, 2025

That man committed as much self-serving evil as he could, while he was mentally able to do so. Does he now deserve our pity for no longer being capable of that evil? — Tucker's Demon (@SchmukQatarlson) August 30, 2025

No pity here.

I always think of the sloth from Madagascar when I see Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/btOD0vEJME — William 🛡💎 (@SrWillmTheBrave) August 30, 2025

Fair comparison.

The Democrats would have voted for him. Hell, they were excited that Jimmy Carter was left on life support to vote. These ppl are not right in the head — CLM (@CindyLM1969) August 30, 2025

Truly demented.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.