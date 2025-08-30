Seattle Mayoral Candidate Continues Dem Tradition of Blaming Corporate Greed Instead of Th...
Hot Fudge Sundae With a Side of Senility: Biden’s 'Double Dippers' Outing Proves He’s Past His Prime

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on August 30, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden went out for ice cream with his daughter Ashley and he looked as old and detached from reality as ever. 

That would be 'Former' President and Ashley is hardly the 'First Daughter'. It's shocking to see her out of rehab, honestly. 

The fact a family who used their political office to score all kinds of shady business 'opportunities' is purchasing ice cream at a shop called 'Double Dippers' is quite fitting.

Maybe not 'ever', but he's in the running. He definitely was the most mentally incompetent. 

Gag. Also, has Jill left him since she no longer gets the benefits of 'First Lady'? She's hardly ever seen anymore.

Harsh, but Ashley wrote about it in her diary, so we'll allow it. 

It's terrifying.

Thank goodness America wasn't subjected to another four years of that. 

He looks worse every day.

He's at the stage someone needs to feed it to him.

Maybe there should be an IQ test to vote, after all. 

That's the real controversy. 

No pity here. 

Fair comparison.

Truly demented.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN MENTAL HEALTH

