Tragic Discovery: Bodies of Two Israeli Hostages, Including Oct. 7 Hero, Found Murdered in Gaza City

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on August 29, 2025
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Sad news as new was released the bodies of two more hostages have been found in Gaza City. 

The remains of two more Israeli hostages have been recovered, Israel said Friday — as it declared Gaza City a “dangerous combat zone.”

The body of Oct. 7 “hero” Ilan Weiss, 56, was found alongside the remains of another hostage who has yet to be identified, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. 

They were recovered during a joint military and Shin Bet security operation in the Gaza Strip 693 days after they were taken on Oct. 7, the IDF noted. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had called Weiss a “hero” for the way he sacrificed himself while trying to defend his family and neighbors when Hamas terrorists stormed Kibbutz Be’eri. 

His wife, Shiri, and daughter, Noga, were taken captive by Hamas but released in November 2023 during the first week-long cease-fire. 

The IDF now believes Weiss “was murdered and kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 Massacre.” 

“Ilan showed courage and noble spirit when he fought the terrorists on that dark day,” Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

“In his death, he gave life. And ever since, his family has shown extraordinary strength in their struggle for his return.”

Very true. They didn't die a natural cause of death. 

It's little comfort, but being able to bury their dead will bring some kind of closure to the family. 

As are the people who support them. 

As much as sympathizers would like to blame Israel. 

It's sickening. 

There's a thought! It's as if Israel is only doing this in response to Hamas attacking them.

Tags:

GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL MILITARY TERRORISM

