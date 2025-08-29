Tragic Discovery: Bodies of Two Israeli Hostages, Including Oct. 7 Hero, Found Murdered in Gaza City

Sad news as new was released the bodies of two more hostages have been found in Gaza City.
Two more hostages, including Oct. 7 ‘hero,’ found dead in Gaza City https://t.co/USLLL4mSw9 pic.twitter.com/PfhBfilBuT— New York Post (@nypost) August 29, 2025
The remains of two more Israeli hostages have been recovered, Israel said Friday — as it declared Gaza City a “dangerous combat zone.”
The body of Oct. 7 “hero” Ilan Weiss, 56, was found alongside the remains of another hostage who has yet to be identified, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
They were recovered during a joint military and Shin Bet security operation in the Gaza Strip 693 days after they were taken on Oct. 7, the IDF noted. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had called Weiss a “hero” for the way he sacrificed himself while trying to defend his family and neighbors when Hamas terrorists stormed Kibbutz Be’eri.
His wife, Shiri, and daughter, Noga, were taken captive by Hamas but released in November 2023 during the first week-long cease-fire.
The IDF now believes Weiss “was murdered and kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 Massacre.”
“Ilan showed courage and noble spirit when he fought the terrorists on that dark day,” Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.
“In his death, he gave life. And ever since, his family has shown extraordinary strength in their struggle for his return.”
Recommended
Found MURDERED, would be the more appropriate headline here. 🥺 https://t.co/rMvewdPvDh— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) August 29, 2025
Very true. They didn't die a natural cause of death.
The @IDF following intel leads and finding success tho in tragedy here. At least the families will get their loved ones back finally! May they rest in peace. Pray that Hamas is destroyed before they murder any more hostages! https://t.co/fpNjUspCqP— BOND007 (@Bond_007_SpyGuy) August 29, 2025
It's little comfort, but being able to bury their dead will bring some kind of closure to the family.
Hamas and anyone who supports it needs to be eliminated. pic.twitter.com/Ami6TZRh8k— Arts, Politics & Culture (@rosewdc) August 29, 2025
Hamas are Terrorists.— Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 29, 2025
As are the people who support them.
Hamas is the reason Gaza looks like scrap pile now.— The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) August 29, 2025
As much as sympathizers would like to blame Israel.
I guess Hamas is real serious about a cease fire.— baxter allen (@baxterallen2) August 29, 2025
IDF - FINISH THEM.— Wildwitch 🧙♀️ (@wildwitchca) August 29, 2025
Hamas are the Gestapo— David the American (@David77456769) August 29, 2025
Most likely all of them are dead or will be soon, the islamic death cult society worshiped by western leftists doing what it does best.— 🇺🇸Night Wood ✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) August 29, 2025
It's sickening.
IDF shouldn't take any Аrаb tеrrоrist prisoners alive.— Rus Net (@RusNet2163) August 29, 2025
If Hamas didn’t take them as hostages Israel would not be dropping bombs— MVPolar Bear Pete Alonso (@EDSdt1234) August 29, 2025
There's a thought! It's as if Israel is only doing this in response to Hamas attacking them.
