Stephen King vs. Matt Walsh: X Battle Continues to Rage as King Makes a Stunning Admission

Earlier today, we told you about a X spat between Matt Walsh and Stephen King. It continued on and King is so close to getting it. He's right there.
Yes, but you're sane. https://t.co/X303DNgECr— Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 28, 2025
It's almost like he is admitting the guns aren't the issue at all and the whole problem is ignoring mental illness.
https://t.co/Bm8TLE0xtY pic.twitter.com/tAmb3Ia830— Jonathan Clemens (@Jonatha22466611) August 29, 2025
You're *this close* to connecting those dots https://t.co/pek4gaVdK7— Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟♂️🧟♂️🧟♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) August 29, 2025
☺️ yes, you're right! The issue is mental health! Thank you! https://t.co/GGGL1LaW9R pic.twitter.com/Vi1cAScORl— Christian Gentry (@ChristianG18727) August 29, 2025
The issue is also pretending people suffering with gender dysphoria aren't suffering from a major mental illness. Throw puberty blockers and other mood altering drugs in the mix and they are literally creating a monster.
Stephen King saying the quiet part put loud is hilarious. Yes Stephen, with this logic, that means the troons are insane. https://t.co/AOe2gwsXyq— Kiryu (@MegaSwampert419) August 29, 2025
Finally, Stephen gets it. Trans people have a mental illness. https://t.co/v8MIJ9xc59— Derrick Blanton Psy.D. Clinical Psychology (@4LifeAdvice) August 29, 2025
So glad he and Matt could have this convo.
Steven King admits the problem isn't guns but is, in fact, mental illness. https://t.co/t5eW2RcjFE— Political Alchemist (@PoliAlchemist) August 29, 2025
So mental illness is the issue. Not guns. Can these libs get stupider? https://t.co/co8RkHdU7H— WCS (@WordsCastSpells) August 29, 2025
And here we can see a leftist *almost* getting it https://t.co/LsBYA2Vevo— gloweh ✨️🌷 (@glowehwurm) August 29, 2025
It's like the wheels are spinning in real time.
Stephen King: "Trans isn't the issue, the fun is the issue."— Tyler Cline (@tyler_cline) August 29, 2025
Walsh: "I have guns, and I've never shot anyone."
Stephen King: "Yeah, but you're sane."
This is what it looks like when a Leftist can't get his own logic in order. https://t.co/6mZoX6l3wV
Even Stephen king agrees that crazy people suffering from mental disorders should NOT have a gun! https://t.co/hWDt7Cl1kp— Brandon Scott (@Scottbrandonr) August 29, 2025
The bizarre thing is he doesn't realize what he is agreeing to.
In a stunning display of national unity, @StephenKing and @MattWalshBlog both agree that @MattWalshBlog is indeed sane— Holiday (@holiday_log) August 29, 2025
An incredible moment in American history https://t.co/dXgDAgmSDR
It's actually shocking King made a decent comment about Walsh publicly.
Yes, people who think they are the opposite sex are insane. https://t.co/extYvlUJ2w— Mariajose (@Mariajosehdlg) August 29, 2025
Also, people who want to mutilate their bodies.
So glad to see Mr. King finally admit that guns aren’t the problem, mental illness is. https://t.co/QTUB28B1GU— DesertBlondeSasshole🖤 (@bkbart80) August 29, 2025
Thank you for confirming that transgenderism is a mental illness and anyone with this illness should not be allowed anywhere near a firearm. https://t.co/A0HsTTVfhc— Jennifer Conway 🇺🇸 (@HeyJenConway) August 29, 2025
This would actually be sensible policy.
