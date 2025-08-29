Stephen King vs. Matt Walsh: X Battle Continues to Rage as King Makes a Stunning Admission

Ex-DNC Chair Slams Biden Team for Rejecting Party Rebrand: Democrats Need a New...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on August 29, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Earlier today, we told you about a X spat between Matt Walsh and Stephen King. It continued on and King is so close to getting it. He's right there. 

It's almost like he is admitting the guns aren't the issue at all and the whole problem is ignoring mental illness. 

The issue is also pretending people suffering with gender dysphoria aren't suffering from a major mental illness. Throw puberty blockers and other mood altering drugs in the mix and they are literally creating a monster. 

So glad he and Matt could have this convo.

It's like the wheels are spinning in real time. 

The bizarre thing is he doesn't realize what he is agreeing to.

It's actually shocking King made a decent comment about Walsh publicly. 

Also, people who want to mutilate their bodies. 

This would actually be sensible policy.

