Stephen King vs. Matt Walsh: X Battle Continues to Rage as King Makes a Stunning Admission

Earlier today, we told you about a X spat between Matt Walsh and Stephen King. It continued on and King is so close to getting it. He's right there.

Advertisement

It's almost like he is admitting the guns aren't the issue at all and the whole problem is ignoring mental illness.

You're *this close* to connecting those dots https://t.co/pek4gaVdK7 — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) August 29, 2025

The issue is also pretending people suffering with gender dysphoria aren't suffering from a major mental illness. Throw puberty blockers and other mood altering drugs in the mix and they are literally creating a monster.

Stephen King saying the quiet part put loud is hilarious. Yes Stephen, with this logic, that means the troons are insane. https://t.co/AOe2gwsXyq — Kiryu (@MegaSwampert419) August 29, 2025

Finally, Stephen gets it. Trans people have a mental illness. https://t.co/v8MIJ9xc59 — Derrick Blanton Psy.D. Clinical Psychology (@4LifeAdvice) August 29, 2025

So glad he and Matt could have this convo.

Steven King admits the problem isn't guns but is, in fact, mental illness. https://t.co/t5eW2RcjFE — Political Alchemist (@PoliAlchemist) August 29, 2025

So mental illness is the issue. Not guns. Can these libs get stupider? https://t.co/co8RkHdU7H — WCS (@WordsCastSpells) August 29, 2025

And here we can see a leftist *almost* getting it https://t.co/LsBYA2Vevo — gloweh ✨️🌷 (@glowehwurm) August 29, 2025

It's like the wheels are spinning in real time.

Stephen King: "Trans isn't the issue, the fun is the issue."

Walsh: "I have guns, and I've never shot anyone."

Stephen King: "Yeah, but you're sane."



This is what it looks like when a Leftist can't get his own logic in order. https://t.co/6mZoX6l3wV — Tyler Cline (@tyler_cline) August 29, 2025

Even Stephen king agrees that crazy people suffering from mental disorders should NOT have a gun! https://t.co/hWDt7Cl1kp — Brandon Scott (@Scottbrandonr) August 29, 2025

The bizarre thing is he doesn't realize what he is agreeing to.

In a stunning display of national unity, @StephenKing and @MattWalshBlog both agree that @MattWalshBlog is indeed sane



An incredible moment in American history https://t.co/dXgDAgmSDR — Holiday (@holiday_log) August 29, 2025

Advertisement

It's actually shocking King made a decent comment about Walsh publicly.

Yes, people who think they are the opposite sex are insane. https://t.co/extYvlUJ2w — Mariajose (@Mariajosehdlg) August 29, 2025

Also, people who want to mutilate their bodies.

So glad to see Mr. King finally admit that guns aren’t the problem, mental illness is. https://t.co/QTUB28B1GU — DesertBlondeSasshole🖤 (@bkbart80) August 29, 2025

Thank you for confirming that transgenderism is a mental illness and anyone with this illness should not be allowed anywhere near a firearm. https://t.co/A0HsTTVfhc — Jennifer Conway 🇺🇸 (@HeyJenConway) August 29, 2025

This would actually be sensible policy.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.