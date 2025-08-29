Charlamagne Tha God Torches Ex-DNC Chief Jaime Harrison and Dems for Biden Cover-Up...
Blake Lively's Ridiculous Legal Blunder: Megyn Kelly Slams Actress for 'Narcissistic' Subpoena Stunt

justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on August 29, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

It's a battle of the blondes as Megyn Kelly takes aim at Blake Lively.

Megyn Kelly says that Blake Lively tried to drag her into her headline-grabbing legal tussle with Justin Baldoni.

Kelly unloaded on Lively during her show on Thursday, ripping the actress as a “pathetic, untalented, narcissistic bully” while touting a courtroom win in Lively’s ongoing legal clash with Baldoni.

The former Fox News star said her team successfully fought off subpoenas from Lively’s camp, which had sought Kelly’s private communications as part of Baldoni’s lawsuit. 

“She backed down and has now missed the deadline to pursue her harassment of me and my team any further,” Kelly declared on her SiriusXM show on Thursday.

“We gave her absolutely nothing. Not one document, not one record, not one communication.” 

Kelly framed the victory as a First Amendment issue, blasting Lively’s attorneys for even trying.

“No world would I ever, ever allow my team’s communications to be turned over to a third party,” she said.

Pathetic and untalented? Oof! Apparently Megyn is not a fan of the 'Gossip Girl' series. That's when Blake shined. 

Overall, this is good advice and should also apply to politicians. 

Also, the ones DC is pumping out. 

Why is Blake so obsessed with what Megyn thinks of her anyway. 

They are surrounded by too many yes people. 

Lively is delusional and Megyn has no problem calling her out. 

Maybe Blake should touch grass. 

Blake needs to take some time off and calm down.

