Blake Lively's Ridiculous Legal Blunder: Megyn Kelly Slams Actress for 'Narcissistic' Subpoena Stunt

It's a battle of the blondes as Megyn Kelly takes aim at Blake Lively.

Megyn Kelly slams 'narcissistic' Blake Lively https://t.co/EyEYeqZUEr pic.twitter.com/cy4RHI4jQG — New York Post (@nypost) August 29, 2025

Megyn Kelly says that Blake Lively tried to drag her into her headline-grabbing legal tussle with Justin Baldoni. Kelly unloaded on Lively during her show on Thursday, ripping the actress as a “pathetic, untalented, narcissistic bully” while touting a courtroom win in Lively’s ongoing legal clash with Baldoni. The former Fox News star said her team successfully fought off subpoenas from Lively’s camp, which had sought Kelly’s private communications as part of Baldoni’s lawsuit. “She backed down and has now missed the deadline to pursue her harassment of me and my team any further,” Kelly declared on her SiriusXM show on Thursday. “We gave her absolutely nothing. Not one document, not one record, not one communication.” Kelly framed the victory as a First Amendment issue, blasting Lively’s attorneys for even trying. “No world would I ever, ever allow my team’s communications to be turned over to a third party,” she said.

Pathetic and untalented? Oof! Apparently Megyn is not a fan of the 'Gossip Girl' series. That's when Blake shined.

Blake Lively is the Meghan Markle of Taylor Swifts.



Overblown, overrated, and under talented and narcissistic into eternity. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) August 29, 2025

Stop worshiping celebrities — Miss G (@Green_k100) August 29, 2025

Overall, this is good advice and should also apply to politicians.

Society needs to stop idolizing these insane narcisstic weirdos pumped out by Hollywood. — Pinkandpurple (@Pinkpurplehydra) August 29, 2025

Also, the ones DC is pumping out.

"Blake Lively was unable to fathom that yours truly had developed a genuine revulsion toward her on my own..."@megynkelly reveals Blake Lively subpoenaed her and implied she was getting paid by Justin Baldoni.



Watch below, and subscribe:https://t.co/YJPxz5H1XL pic.twitter.com/MyDILJCkBJ — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) August 28, 2025

Why is Blake so obsessed with what Megyn thinks of her anyway.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are so narcissistic that they will burn their own house down first before they will ever admit that they are truly unlikeable people. I fear for how their children will grow up to be. https://t.co/AtI3m2rwPO — TrueLoveWins (@biangibs) August 29, 2025

They are surrounded by too many yes people.

OMG 🤣 Blake Lively is insane for thinking that everyone who ever spoken against her was paid to do so. This reminds me of that other loser, what’s her face, Amber Turd. https://t.co/BTKkW9ohL1 — Kopiopisarz ♀ (@kopiopisarz) August 29, 2025

Lively is delusional and Megyn has no problem calling her out.

Hey @blakelively no one has to sell us on you being an unlikable woman. Stop going after people reporting on you. https://t.co/RUQipiLsiw — Amy 🇺🇸 ♀️ (@amy_likes_owls) August 28, 2025

Maybe Blake should touch grass.

Blake needs to take some time off and calm down.

