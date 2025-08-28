Maxwell Frost: Bigoted Hypocrite Dismisses Prayers for Slain Catholic Children While Blaming Trump

CNN's Despicable Denial: Refusing to Call Trans Shooter's Catholic School Massacre a Hate...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on August 28, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

One of the very few elected Democrats in Florida covered himself in glory after the Minnesota shooting. He wants you to know exactly what he thinks of  your thoughts and prayers. 

Actually, your thoughts and prayers are very meaningful no matter what beta boy Frost thinks. 

Maybe Democrats should be pointing their ire at the trans lobby pumping young people full of drugs and not families praying at a school mass. 

It's truly sick behavior. 

Not one thing. 

It's what Democrats think because they have made politics their religion and its dogma their god.

Lucky for Maxwell, he is in a reliably blue district that will vote in a rock if they have a (D) after their name and he knows that. Thankfully, he has no real power in Florida and only limited power in Congress. It's still sickening he gets a hefty taxpayer funded salary. 

They always place blame where it doesn't belong.

That's the last thing they want to focus on. That's why nothing will be solved.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

