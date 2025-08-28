Maxwell Frost: Bigoted Hypocrite Dismisses Prayers for Slain Catholic Children While Blaming Trump

One of the very few elected Democrats in Florida covered himself in glory after the Minnesota shooting. He wants you to know exactly what he thinks of your thoughts and prayers.

These children were probably praying when they were shot to death at catholic school. Don’t give us your f@cking thoughts and prayers.



Trump got rid of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Trump gutted the resources that were in place to keep our communities safe. https://t.co/Jd0ad8pY3E — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) August 27, 2025

Actually, your thoughts and prayers are very meaningful no matter what beta boy Frost thinks.

Convincing yourself the morally righteous response to people attacked for practicing their faith is to attack the practice of the faith they were literally doing is really so beyond. Prayer is good and necessary. https://t.co/0qt9Jd7uOH — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 28, 2025

Maybe Democrats should be pointing their ire at the trans lobby pumping young people full of drugs and not families praying at a school mass.

Telling Christians to **** their thoughts and prayers after Christians were killed may be the most depraved thing I’ve ever seen on this site. https://t.co/Ok4suxqHQP — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 27, 2025

It's truly sick behavior.

I’d love to hear an explanation of what exactly the Office of Gun Violence Prevention would have done to prevent this shooting, or any other mass shooting of this type. https://t.co/RDUYsiuvQc — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 28, 2025

Not one thing.

Here it is. The worst take I've ever read. Goodnight everyone. https://t.co/LEGEHPos2V — Ja'Crispy (@the_sang2) August 28, 2025

This is how a monkey thinks. Prayer is useless because it doesn't magically and instantly do what you want, unlike a bureaucracy, which will magically make whatever you name it happen. https://t.co/azZD7t46By — JR (Jean Dieu) 🇺🇲⚜️🇺🇲 (@RealJohnDios) August 27, 2025

It's what Democrats think because they have made politics their religion and its dogma their god.

Good thing for you, Christian people don’t live in (checks notes) Florida.



I’d start updating LinkedIn, my friend. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 27, 2025

Lucky for Maxwell, he is in a reliably blue district that will vote in a rock if they have a (D) after their name and he knows that. Thankfully, he has no real power in Florida and only limited power in Congress. It's still sickening he gets a hefty taxpayer funded salary.

Minnesota is a trans sanctuary state that supports medical intervention for gender dysphoria. It’s also a state run almost entirely by Democrats who have fought tooth and nail over the last five years to defund and degrade police. Save it, Max. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 27, 2025

They always place blame where it doesn't belong.

People like you are why the country is failing. Too stupid to understand that guns don't have a will of their own, with even stupider voters. Let's talk about the violent transdemic instead, where mentally ill demons go around murdering Christian children in their schools. — Libertarian Party of Minnesota (@LPofMN) August 27, 2025

That's the last thing they want to focus on. That's why nothing will be solved.

