Ana Kasparian's Hypocrisy Exposed: Fumbles Debate with Scott Jennings, Blames Israel for Hungry Hostages

justmindy
justmindy | 12:50 PM on August 27, 2025
Twitchy

Ana Kasparian tried to debate Scott Jennings and she was wholly unprepared for that battle.  

Here's an idea! Hamas could release the hostages and then this could all be over. Voila! Now, the hostages and the people can all eat. Wonder if Ana thought of that solution. Of course, she didn't. She thinks Israel should lay down and roll over. 

What a concept!

Most of the Leftist woman on CNN are. 

There is no justifying attacks on innocent Israeli citizens. 

As they have been doing. 

Grateful Calvin
That is a huge ruse. They are very much supportive of the DNC and their talking points. 

Of course they don't. The world wants to paint them as helpless when most of them very much support Hamas. 

Ana can't admit that or she would have to give Israel some credit and she can't do that. 

They can make a few more using AI. Those are the only pictures of starving Palestinians you'll see. 

Birds of a feather.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

