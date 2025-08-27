Ana Kasparian's Hypocrisy Exposed: Fumbles Debate with Scott Jennings, Blames Israel for Hungry Hostages

Ana Kasparian tried to debate Scott Jennings and she was wholly unprepared for that battle.

Kasparian: When you block humanitarian aid, it not only impacts the Palestinians, it’s also going to impact the hostages



Jennings: You’re saying Israel is staving the hostages? *laughs*



Kasparian: Yes pic.twitter.com/z9S1qqpiR6 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 27, 2025

Here's an idea! Hamas could release the hostages and then this could all be over. Voila! Now, the hostages and the people can all eat. Wonder if Ana thought of that solution. Of course, she didn't. She thinks Israel should lay down and roll over.

Kasparian is a psycho.



The kidnappers gleefully eat food in front of the hostages.



If you are unable to feed the people you kidnapped, release them. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) August 27, 2025

What a concept!

How is this incredibly stupid woman even on CNN? — JWF (@JammieWF) August 27, 2025

Most of the Leftist woman on CNN are.

That's why pro-palestinian people just lose all credibility? They get so caught up in being anti-israel that they lose all semblance of logic at some points — hero x (@theheroXvillian) August 27, 2025

There is no justifying attacks on innocent Israeli citizens.

She’s a fool. The terrorists have more food than they could ever eat. And they’ll keep stealing what comes in. — Samuel Stern (@RabbiSamStern) August 27, 2025

As they have been doing.

What, Kasparian is on CNN? Like she is a “normal” commentator?



And CNN claims 24/7 it is so so so much better and moral and neutral than Fox and vilifies it constantly?!! — haim🎗️ (@haim_2010) August 27, 2025

That is a huge ruse. They are very much supportive of the DNC and their talking points.

Gazans apparently have no responsibility for anything they do ever. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) August 27, 2025

Of course they don't. The world wants to paint them as helpless when most of them very much support Hamas.

Israel is literally supplying most of the humanitarian aid to include the vast majority of the FOOD! — Fred Fredburger (@SpecialMaster45) August 27, 2025

Ana can't admit that or she would have to give Israel some credit and she can't do that.

Have to give him credit for being in a room with her. How many people would want to? — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) August 27, 2025

The food is in Gaza. It is waiting for someone to pick it up. So.. — What next (@Itswhoyoutthink) August 27, 2025

Still waiting for someone to show me ONE picture/video of a Palestinian adult in Gaza starving — Deuce Boogaloo (@305Independent) August 27, 2025

They can make a few more using AI. Those are the only pictures of starving Palestinians you'll see.

Lucky for us, the terrorists like to make a big production out of releasing hostages. They set up stages with propaganda posters, give speeches to crowds, have parades, and not one of them looks starving.https://t.co/JzANiJkGpM — Jason Hatton (@BourbonAndSavvy) August 27, 2025

Why do they have hostages? Someone ask Ana. — James-dsd (@XyDmu) August 27, 2025

He's laughing bc your premise is ridiculous and ill informed. Shame on you. I hear Candace Owen's needs guests on her show, you'd be perfect. — kelso02 (@kelso2002) August 27, 2025

Birds of a feather.

