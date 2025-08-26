Eric Swalwell's Grocery Store Stunt: Another Goofy Lie From Congress's Favorite Flatulent Concern Troll

Sluagh-Ghairm! 'Young Queen of Scots' Trends As 14-Year-Old Lass Bravely Defies a Would-Be...
VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on August 26, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Eric Swalwell makes video after video, making himself look even more foolish. This latest one is a real doozy.

The kids call this 'pick me' behavior. Constantly trying to make a point or insult someone for clout and failing. Swalwell didn't make a peep about grocery prices during the four years Biden was in office, and they were skyrocketing. Now, all of a sudden, they are a significant concern. Please! He is the ultimate concern troll. 

He's the poster boy.

California is not sending its best. 

The better question is, why does he keep getting elected? 

The only comments he receives are insults from others. He's a glutton for punishment.

Eric didn't make a peep back then. 

Oh, all of America remembers. Gag.

It's very much in line with Democrats' brand. 

He thinks the rest of America is as dumb as his voters. 

That's what he is. 

Eric is a weird hypocrite. That is the only explanation. 

