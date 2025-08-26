Eric Swalwell's Grocery Store Stunt: Another Goofy Lie From Congress's Favorite Flatulent Concern Troll

Eric Swalwell makes video after video, making himself look even more foolish. This latest one is a real doozy.

Send the military to a grocery store to lower our costs. Not the Georgetown Lululemon. pic.twitter.com/AIQA7D9xwV — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) August 26, 2025

The kids call this 'pick me' behavior. Constantly trying to make a point or insult someone for clout and failing. Swalwell didn't make a peep about grocery prices during the four years Biden was in office, and they were skyrocketing. Now, all of a sudden, they are a significant concern. Please! He is the ultimate concern troll.

Democrats want the government to run your grocery store and teenagers to be able to freely steal from clothing stores. https://t.co/yUqDkDd8qY — Amanda (@AmandaJ43620955) August 26, 2025

I LOOKED UP "DOUCHE BAG" IN THE DICTIONARY AND HIS PICTURE WAS THERE... https://t.co/FCxz5qMXtf — GMW (@GregWalls69) August 26, 2025

He's the poster boy.

You’re a blowhard. All talk, no data https://t.co/cDHlJyLiPG — Navajo (@Navajo47) August 26, 2025

What an absolute retard this person is. https://t.co/6nQJttsThY — P.J. Smith (@PatrickJSmith5) August 26, 2025

California is not sending its best.

Why is this certifiably insane communist marxist lunatic still walking around? https://t.co/AIUqrlgplf — Paul OBrien (@PaulOBr50694635) August 26, 2025

The better question is, why does he keep getting elected?

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



I only have 10k followers and I get more views than this on some of my comments!!



He thinks “trying to act” for the cameras is his job.



Oh yeah, I forgot.



🚨 SWALWELL LEAKED CLASSIFIED INFO AND WILL BE INDICTED SOON!!



So there’s that, Eric. 😉 https://t.co/AnwS8dl4XA — 🇺🇸 Ma𝕏’s Back Porch ☕️ (@real4815162342) August 26, 2025

The only comments he receives are insults from others. He's a glutton for punishment.

You notice he didn't have all this moral outrage when Biden's 9% inflation drilled the US economy. I wonder why? https://t.co/JdKbVDZWFd — Mitch (@Mitch1791918) August 26, 2025

Eric didn't make a peep back then.

Do you remember a stupid representative who couldn't focus and went Bang Bang with Fang Fang the chinese spy. You're a joke. Sit down and shut up. @WhiteHouse @POTUS https://t.co/mlRdeSjFFN — Micheal Upshaw (@GulfPoseidon) August 26, 2025

Oh, all of America remembers. Gag.

Use the threat of force to coerce private business decisions? Weird thing to advocate for https://t.co/ojCuNRd4Hl — The Havana Syndrome (@sindromeHabana) August 26, 2025

It's very much in line with Democrats' brand.

This guy. Stages a fake conversation. Then expects you to believe him while he is being fake. It's so pathetic. https://t.co/1HbvF1vFz7 — That 🪬 Golf Caddie Guy 🔮 (@GrayMan004) August 26, 2025

He thinks the rest of America is as dumb as his voters.

It doesn’t work when you’re the establishment and literally walking the halls of congress doing these. Just makes you look lazy and out of touch. https://t.co/KCppmiukqi — ž@€#@r¥ (@zackSJackson) August 26, 2025

That's what he is.

Where were you when groceries went up 50%, cars 50% and housing 50% when Joe Biden was the President? Shave that stupid beard. It looks like you buried your face in a hair ice cream cone. https://t.co/ixDtVIKmgG — Rob Carson Show (@RobCarson) August 26, 2025

Eric is a weird hypocrite. That is the only explanation.

