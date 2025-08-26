CREEPY: Michigan Dem Tells Kids to Message Her on TikTok and She'll Help...
Nicholas Kristof’s Fantasy Flashback: Rewriting Oct. 7 Sympathy and History As Only He...
Federal Reserve Governor's Attorney Abbe Lowell Says a Lawsuit Is Coming After 'Illegal'...
BAHAHA! They're SOOO Easy: Unhinged Lefties Do EXACTLY What Trump Wanted Them to...
Jonathan Turley Destroys the Calvinball Jurisprudence of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Jessica Tarlov Gives the Right an ULTIMATUM on Talking About Dems and Socialism...
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Getting Hitched, and EVERYBODY'S Got an Opinion
Zohran Mamdani's Lame 'Zcavenger' Hunt: Bust Your Butt for Crummy Selfie Prize
All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes...
Loudoun County Faculty Plays 'Rules for Thee, But Not for Me' With Trans...
No One Is Above the Law! Judge Denies Hannah Dugan's Motion to Dismiss,...
What Are They So Afraid Of? Reddit Mods Delete Another Post for Praising...
Miss Universe's 'Miss Palestine': A Fitting Nod to a Make-Believe Land, Never Lived...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! John Bolton Only Makes Himself Look WORSE Lashing Out at...

Trans Dem Tries to Tame Party's Trans Obsession, Gets Branded Nazi by His Own Side

justmindy
justmindy | 3:50 PM on August 26, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Sarah McBride is what Tim McBride calls himself, and that person is also an elected official. Clearly, also a Democrat. McBride suggested to the Democrats that they need to chill with their trans agenda to appear 'normal' to the public so they can win elections. 

Advertisement

That did not go over well with the Left. Even though McBride is trans, they called him a collaborator, a Nazi, and all other kinds of aspersions simply for suggesting that maybe they should expand the tent and allow for a variety of opinions. 

The Left are children and are unable to function with different opinions than their own. 

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Destroys the Calvinball Jurisprudence of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Yes, no matter how civil and measured McBride tries to appear, he is a him and he is trying to be a her. 

Brother should admit he isn't a girl and get mental health care. The Democrats will continue to operate as utter lunatics and not much will change. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MENTAL HEALTH TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Destroys the Calvinball Jurisprudence of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Amy Curtis
All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes Over the Years Is SPECTACULARLY Funny
Sam J.
CREEPY: Michigan Dem Tells Kids to Message Her on TikTok and She'll Help Get Them Puberty Blockers
Amy Curtis
Jessica Tarlov Gives the Right an ULTIMATUM on Talking About Dems and Socialism and LOL-WOW, She's Dense
Sam J.
BAHAHA! They're SOOO Easy: Unhinged Lefties Do EXACTLY What Trump Wanted Them to After Signing Flag EO
Sam J.
Nicholas Kristof’s Fantasy Flashback: Rewriting Oct. 7 Sympathy and History As Only He Can
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jonathan Turley Destroys the Calvinball Jurisprudence of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Amy Curtis
Advertisement