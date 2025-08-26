Trans Dem Tries to Tame Party's Trans Obsession, Gets Branded Nazi by His Own Side

Sarah McBride is what Tim McBride calls himself, and that person is also an elected official. Clearly, also a Democrat. McBride suggested to the Democrats that they need to chill with their trans agenda to appear 'normal' to the public so they can win elections.

My favorite recent thing was when trans Rep. McBride was like "hey maybe we should be nice" and everyone on Bluesky called her a nazi. https://t.co/LMt6rrDPYJ pic.twitter.com/zPqiGcS0o4 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 26, 2025

That did not go over well with the Left. Even though McBride is trans, they called him a collaborator, a Nazi, and all other kinds of aspersions simply for suggesting that maybe they should expand the tent and allow for a variety of opinions.

oh god it's so good. it's so good. pic.twitter.com/aE7oNa6rH5 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 26, 2025

All of us crazy right-wingers regularly interact, cordially, with folks of different views. Which is of course why Democracy works, and yields progress. Laboratory, right? The Left has forgotten this. I know, because I was a Leftie from Dukakis to Hillary. There is ZERO TOLERANCE… — C. W. Blackwell (@PhaeacianSailor) August 26, 2025

The Left are children and are unable to function with different opinions than their own.

You misspelled “him” bro. — 🇺🇸David the American🇺🇸 (@davidofamerica) August 26, 2025

Yes, no matter how civil and measured McBride tries to appear, he is a him and he is trying to be a her.

Bluesky is the gift that keeps giving 🥰 — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) August 26, 2025

Brother just can’t win. And that’s about both mentally ill nut jobs in the screenshot. — Babiest Of Yodas (@BabiestofYodas) August 26, 2025

Unchecked mental illness — Jeff L. (@jeffistweeting) August 26, 2025

Him, not HER!!😡😡 — runwithhorses (@runwithhorses20) August 26, 2025

Brother should admit he isn't a girl and get mental health care. The Democrats will continue to operate as utter lunatics and not much will change.

