Nicholas Kristof’s Fantasy Flashback: Rewriting Oct. 7 Sympathy and History As Only He Can

Nicholas Kristof has a knack for crafting his own narratives about historical events. The way he recalls the days after October 7 is, to say the least, interesting.

After Oct. 7, 2023, there was enormous global sympathy for Israel. Netanyahu took that and through his brutality in Gaza ended up triggering what appears to be a historic shift in American attitudes toward the Middle East, so that people are now more sympathetic to Palestinians. https://t.co/2u562VYkRW — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) August 26, 2025

Uhhh, that is how it should have been, but many countries remained silent, as did many people with large platforms who could have swayed public opinion.

This was you in the week following October 7.



So excuse me, but WTF are you talking about?https://t.co/K8RbGMeBoo https://t.co/uEYPa1EzAD pic.twitter.com/frLPCYcJjD — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) August 26, 2025

It's as if these people forget that the internet is forever, and it's very easy to Google history.

F your sympathy. No one is asking for it. It's as worthless now as it was 70 years ago. https://t.co/zejzvKerWO — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 26, 2025

Exactly! Israel needs support and assistance, not sympathy.

This is a lie.



The calls for Israel to not destroy Hamas started on October 8, 2023 and we all saw it. https://t.co/pjLiTmm9uO — RBe (@RBPundit) August 26, 2025

As did the lies that Israel was purposely attacking and killing civilians in Gaza.

This is what you tweet when you know approximately zero about Jewish history, the nature of antisemitism, and the central role antisemitism has long played in the Western imagination -- while believing you actually know a great deal because, well, you're @NickKristof. https://t.co/6kimAiFeew — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) August 26, 2025

There was ZERO sympathy for Israel after 10/7. Nick is such a lying hack https://t.co/jSudxsEBTU — Adam Klein (@stellamydog) August 26, 2025

The only reason Jewish people were believed at all was the videos Hamas was dumb enough to make of their horrific acts. Even that wasn't enough to convince some people, though.

Palestinians refuse to release hostages from October 7, whom btw are being starved to death. https://t.co/2ZibxGaEGO — Cathy (@A_Faux_Outrage) August 26, 2025

It's been almost two years.

A big part of it.

Narrator: since World War II, there has never been enormous, global sympathy for Israel. Just the United States, backing their play to varying degrees, depending on who is president at the time, of course. https://t.co/s7snQVqVw1 — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) August 26, 2025

If a Democrat happens to be President, even the US support is minimal.

Was that the enormous global sympathy that had Harvard and Columbia students condemning Israel on October 8 before bodies had even been identified? https://t.co/Qqw42QUJhD — Dr. Sara Yael Hirschhorn 🎗 (@SaraHirschhorn1) August 26, 2025

Also, blocking Jewish students from attending classes.

Within minutes of the October 7th attacks there were calls for Israel to show restraint and capitulate to terrorists



The "enormous global sympathy" was limited to just a few nations https://t.co/Q4PxOcjCVV — MrMikeD (@Mrmiked42) August 26, 2025

That's a reality check.

