Nicholas Kristof’s Fantasy Flashback: Rewriting Oct. 7 Sympathy and History As Only He Can

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on August 26, 2025
Imgflip

Nicholas Kristof has a knack for crafting his own narratives about historical events. The way he recalls the days after October 7 is, to say the least, interesting. 

Uhhh, that is how it should have been, but many countries remained silent, as did many people with large platforms who could have swayed public opinion. 

It's as if these people forget that the internet is forever, and it's very easy to Google history. 

Exactly! Israel needs support and assistance, not sympathy. 

As did the lies that Israel was purposely attacking and killing civilians in Gaza. 

The only reason Jewish people were believed at all was the videos Hamas was dumb enough to make of their horrific acts. Even that wasn't enough to convince some people, though. 

It's been almost two years. 

A big part of it.

If a Democrat happens to be President, even the US support is minimal. 

Also, blocking Jewish students from attending classes. 

That's a reality check.

