Donna Brazile Makes the Dumbest Argument Ever Pushing FOR MORE Violent Crime in...

Miss Universe's 'Miss Palestine': A Fitting Nod to a Make-Believe Land, Never Lived There, Not Born There

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on August 26, 2025
Twitchy

Honestly, it's fitting a make believe place like 'Palestine' has representation in the Miss Universe pageant from the the US and Canada. 

A contestant in this year’s Miss Universe pageant will represent a country most nations don’t recognize, for a religious culture that rejects her, after winning a competition that apparently didn’t happen.

Miss Palestine will compete in the pageant for the first time ever in November — represented by Nadeen Ayoub, 27, who is also listed as founder and manager of the Miss Palestine Organization, the group behind her title.

The Post could not find any record of a Miss Palestine pageant having been held, the names of any other contestants, or ways for them to have registered to compete. 

Remarkably, for a beauty queen, there is little official biographical information about Ayoub on her social media or the Miss Palestine Organisation website.


She was reportedly born in the US and raised in Canada, and now lives in Dubai. With little fanfare, she announced on her website and social media posts she has been accepted to represent Palestine in the Miss Universe competition in Thailand on Nov. 21.

Most countries also don't recognize Narnia because it's also the place of imaginations and really doesn't exist. 

Isn't that clever? What a world!

It looks like AI.

The writers of this season are going off the rails. 

It's well within their wheelhouse. 

The Left thinks if they bang a drum enough, everyone will just accept it as truth. 

Funny how that happens!

Write that down.

Tags:

GAZA ISLAM ISRAEL PALESTINIANS PRO-PALESTINIAN

