Miss Universe's 'Miss Palestine': A Fitting Nod to a Make-Believe Land, Never Lived There, Not Born There

Honestly, it's fitting a make believe place like 'Palestine' has representation in the Miss Universe pageant from the the US and Canada.

The mysterious case of how a Canadian in Dubai became ‘Miss Palestine’ — and will compete in the Miss Universe pageant https://t.co/9fjaUBGota pic.twitter.com/QxAEI47D8c — New York Post (@nypost) August 26, 2025

A contestant in this year’s Miss Universe pageant will represent a country most nations don’t recognize, for a religious culture that rejects her, after winning a competition that apparently didn’t happen. Miss Palestine will compete in the pageant for the first time ever in November — represented by Nadeen Ayoub, 27, who is also listed as founder and manager of the Miss Palestine Organization, the group behind her title. The Post could not find any record of a Miss Palestine pageant having been held, the names of any other contestants, or ways for them to have registered to compete. Remarkably, for a beauty queen, there is little official biographical information about Ayoub on her social media or the Miss Palestine Organisation website.

She was reportedly born in the US and raised in Canada, and now lives in Dubai. With little fanfare, she announced on her website and social media posts she has been accepted to represent Palestine in the Miss Universe competition in Thailand on Nov. 21.

Most countries also don't recognize Narnia because it's also the place of imaginations and really doesn't exist.

A ethnicity made up in the 1960s for political reasons is apparently so powerful that a woman can be born in the US, a citizen of Canada, and live in Dubai, and still be “Palestinian.” https://t.co/rydZicwhng — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 26, 2025

Isn't that clever? What a world!

I just found this real image of this totally real ‘Miss Palestine’ who represents a totally real country. https://t.co/F1SZ0J4rpZ pic.twitter.com/1dhfacz0xB — Rabbi Tzvi Pittinsky (@TechRav) August 26, 2025

It looks like AI.

Because Palestinianism is a fake commie psyop created in the '60s to wage war against israel and the west. That's how. https://t.co/OenVFsqFBu — Ray (@wildoliveaz) August 26, 2025

The script writes itself. 🤣 https://t.co/rZhpxzrAfD — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 26, 2025

The writers of this season are going off the rails.

If they can fake pictures of starving babies due to an Israeli caused “famine” in Gaza, faking Miss “Palestine”, no big deal. https://t.co/F1SZ0J4rpZ — Rabbi Tzvi Pittinsky (@TechRav) August 26, 2025

It's well within their wheelhouse.

Palestinianism is a work of fiction. It's still fiction even though it's become a best seller. It's the COVID lockdowns and 6-foot distancing of international politics. https://t.co/rAssKnTmia — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) August 26, 2025

The Left thinks if they bang a drum enough, everyone will just accept it as truth.

Fake, like the rest of Palestine — DCLawyer 🇺🇸🇮🇱⚖️✡️ (@Zuk_DC) August 26, 2025

I thought Palestinians were starving. She looks pretty well fed. — Bob (@bobby_fever) August 26, 2025

Funny how that happens!

There is not and has never been a nation, country or state called that — Nosrema Paavy (@NosremaPaavy) August 26, 2025

Write that down.

