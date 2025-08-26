VIP
Gavin Newsom's California Humble-Brag Hot Air Popped by Ben Shapiro's Per-Capita Reality Check

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on August 26, 2025
Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

Gavin Newsom loves to talk about California's big fat economy and GDP. One thing he fails to factor in, though, is the fact that the state has 40 million people. Ben Shapiro decided today was the day to fact-check ol' Gav.

The fact that California is one of the largest states in the country with the largest population matters. 

Gavin is bringing his pea-sized brain to a big boy debate when he tries to take on Ben. 

It should be, but Gavin is all smoke and mirrors.

Farming should have an asterisk next to it with *despite Gavin Newsom and his Democratic cronies' best efforts. 

In all the ways that matter. That's because of outstanding conservative leadership. 

Not surprisingly, since the cost of living is so high, kids have to quit school to start working and help their family survive. 

If Gavin's lips are moving, he's lying. 

Many of them are moving. 

Gavin doesn't want those numbers to get out. 

He's a con man. 

That about sums it up.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

