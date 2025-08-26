Gavin Newsom's California Humble-Brag Hot Air Popped by Ben Shapiro's Per-Capita Reality Check

Gavin Newsom loves to talk about California's big fat economy and GDP. One thing he fails to factor in, though, is the fact that the state has 40 million people. Ben Shapiro decided today was the day to fact-check ol' Gav.
Actually CA is not first PER CAPITA in any of these categories. And you have to do per capita because California has 40 million people in it. https://t.co/H3Pr6SThQL— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 26, 2025
The fact that California is one of the largest states in the country with the largest population matters.
My boy's wicked smaht! https://t.co/9Ikb28dZ5A pic.twitter.com/nuYEMX4UXB— Matthew Carson ™ (@Matthew77030485) August 26, 2025
Gavin is bringing his pea-sized brain to a big boy debate when he tries to take on Ben.
Per Capita should always be the measurement. https://t.co/B8SsthneMn— The Rational Lens (@Rational_Lens_) August 26, 2025
It should be, but Gavin is all smoke and mirrors.
Also, #1 in farming is very funny because Newsom has spent his whole tenure trying to destroy those farms through environmental and water regulations https://t.co/UhCnKl4kJg— Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) August 26, 2025
Farming should have an asterisk next to it with *despite Gavin Newsom and his Democratic cronies' best efforts.
If it comes out of @CAgovernor #Newsom's mouth, it's reliably twisted information... https://t.co/z2REUrpWnq— BKP (@OldenWiser) August 26, 2025
Of course he fudges the numbers. And we all know Florida is the #1 state in what counts— Susan Peak (@SuzyP39) August 26, 2025
In all the ways that matter. That's because of outstanding conservative leadership.
CA has the highest percentage of people without high school diplomas.— Daniel Giannuzzi (@dangiannuzzi) August 26, 2025
Not surprisingly, since the cost of living is so high, kids have to quit school to start working and help their family survive.
Tell him Ben! I’m sick and tired of Newsome screwing numbers to try and claim what California is first in. They are first in highest gas prices! I’m sure they lead the Country in many more unsightly facts.— Robert (@cosmo659) August 26, 2025
If Gavin's lips are moving, he's lying.
Plus a lot of it is due to a few massive international tech companies that started there decades ago that could just as easily be located in most other states.— Man of the People (@MOTP42) August 26, 2025
Many of them are moving.
California is the #1 cesspool in America. I know, I live here.— Socialism Creates Suffering (@TwoAForever) August 26, 2025
But We are first in:— Tim Waterman (@TimWate56420034) August 26, 2025
Homelessness
Income tax
Fuel prices
Government overreach
The WORST GOVERNOR OF ANY STATE.
Gavin doesn't want those numbers to get out.
But Newsom always reports the crime statistics on a per capita basis. 🤔— Old Man Echo (@Old_Man_Echo) August 26, 2025
He's a con man.
Per capita doesn’t change the fact that millions are fleeing CA for Texas & Florida. If it’s such a ‘powerhouse,’ why is everyone escaping it?— ayerro (@ayerro_) August 26, 2025
@GavinNewsom is first in hair gel and Lies— Act.Forward🇺🇸Christian. Wife. Mom. Pediatrician. (@Act_Forward) August 26, 2025
- Nothing more.
That about sums it up.
