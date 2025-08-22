Normandy Neighbor's Nutty Narrative: Blair's Bonkers MAGA Meltdown

Gabrielle Blair, author and self-proclaimed 'American living in France' has a stark warning for MAGA. Her expertise in this area? She lives next to Normandy.

Advertisement

Hey MAGA. You laugh because you think you're safe from all of this racism, and death, and destruction. But you're wrong. Trump will come for you too. It's both predictable and inevitable. Know how I know? Because I currently live in Normandy, not far from the D-Day beaches.

1/x — Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) August 21, 2025

Apparently she's not aware many of those graves hold the bodies of parents and grandparents of 'America First' citizens. They fully understand the sacrifice.

My family and I live in a particularly lovely bit of France, and as you can imagine, we get lots of friends and relatives visiting from the U.S., and they often request to visit the D-Day Beaches and WW2 Memorials. So we've been to the D-Day sites many times—over 20 at least.

2/x pic.twitter.com/ftcERmJLnM — Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) August 21, 2025

And part of these visits is always the American Military Cemetery that overlooks Omaha Beach. In fact, I was just there recently and took the photos in this thread. 3/x — Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) August 21, 2025

I know you won't come and see this place, because you're terrified of all things French, and you spent your travel budget on a $90,000 truck with less cargo capacity than a mini-van. But I wish you would come, because this place is sobering and sacred and it changes people.

4/x — Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) August 21, 2025

Many people who own big trucks served in the military themselves. Not sure how she has decided people with nice trucks are somehow unpatriotic. Also, no American is afraid of anything French. Everyone knows they'll surrender as soon as there is a hint of trouble.

There are nearly 10,000 US soldiers buried at the Omaha Beach cemetery, and the graves go on and on. It's so big, that if you walk along the cemetery path, you'll think you're reaching the end point, and then suddenly realize you've only come halfway.



It's a lot of graves.

5/x pic.twitter.com/aSYDB670kk — Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) August 21, 2025

After we visit the American Cemetery, we offer to take our guests to the nearby German Military Cemetery. It's also a sacred place, but feels different than the US Cemetery. The design is simpler, with soldiers buried two to a grave, and small ground-level markers.

6/x pic.twitter.com/EmXSKu6zIz — Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) August 21, 2025

Were these German soldiers immigrants? No. Immigrants were sent to work and die in the camps. Were these homosexuals or transgender people? No. They were sent to the camps. Were these political dissidents—people who criticized the government? No. They were sent to the camps.

9/x — Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) August 21, 2025

This woman is convinced camps are springing up all over America.

Were these Black or brown people? No. They were sent to the camps. Were these Jewish or Muslim people? No. They were sent to the camps.



So who is buried in this German Military Cemetery?



The children of white, Christian, loyalists.

10/x — Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) August 21, 2025

Oh suddenly, Leftists care about Jewish people? Their behavior in America surely doesn't show that.

Advertisement

In America, the white, Christian, loyalists are MAGA. They are the red hats. They are YOU.



In WW2, being loyal to the German government didn't save their kids. And today, being loyal to the Trump regime, won't save yours.

11/x — Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) August 21, 2025

When Putin intimidates him into starting WW3, it's you, and your kids, who will be the people who die in his army, just like the millions of German soldiers who died in WW2. You won't have a choice.

12/x pic.twitter.com/pkaipU8g72 — Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) August 21, 2025

So, Trump, the guy who hasn't started any new wars and facilitated multiple peace deals in the last few months is going to be intimidated into starting a World War? That's quite an imagination.

Trump WILL come for you and your kids. It's already started. While you cheer, he is poisoning the air your children breathe, the water they drink, the soil where their food grows. He is shutting down life-saving medical research and closing hospitals.

15/x — Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) August 21, 2025

Oh, her Trump Derangement Syndrome is very bad.

He's made it easier for your kids to be shot or run over, and made it harder for them to receive healthcare. When there's a natural disaster, and you lose your belongings or your home, you and your kids will be on your own. He will not provide aid.

16/x — Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) August 21, 2025

Trump made it easier to run kids over? What in the world! Trump making kids speed bumps is a new one.

Advertisement

If they make it to their teen years, assume your kids will be buried in a foreign country, two to a grave, a grave you'll never visit, after your kids die fighting in a war that makes no sense to anyone.

17/x — Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) August 21, 2025

More than any other President, Trump has made it clear he won't send young men and women to die in a useless war. These people literally make up nonsense to keep themselves in a constant state of Trump delusion. It should be a classified mental illness at this point.

Seriously, seek help.

This is the most bizarre post I’ve read on X. The logic is labyrinthine, based on a twisted melange of false premises and oddly irrelevant historical trivia, thus providing a fascinating peek into the author’s profoundly disordered mind.



To summarize, she posits that Trump… https://t.co/DopyaxORZZ — Daniel Knauf 👹🌎 (@daniel_knauf) August 22, 2025

Profoundly disordered mind is the perfect description of her.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.