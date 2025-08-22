Normandy Neighbor's Nutty Narrative: Blair's Bonkers MAGA Meltdown

In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In...
justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on August 22, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Gabrielle Blair, author and self-proclaimed 'American living in France' has a stark warning for MAGA. Her expertise in this area? She lives next to Normandy. 

Apparently she's not aware many of those graves hold the bodies of parents and grandparents of 'America First' citizens. They fully understand the sacrifice. 

Many people who own big trucks served in the military themselves. Not sure how she has decided people with nice trucks are somehow unpatriotic. Also, no American is afraid of anything French. Everyone knows they'll surrender as soon as there is a hint of trouble. 

This woman is convinced camps are springing up all over America.

Oh suddenly, Leftists care about Jewish people? Their behavior in America surely doesn't show that. 

So, Trump, the guy who hasn't started any new wars and facilitated multiple peace deals in the last few months is going to be intimidated into starting a World War? That's quite an imagination. 

Oh, her Trump Derangement Syndrome is very bad.

Trump made it easier to run kids over? What in the world! Trump making kids speed bumps is a new one.

More than any other President, Trump has made it clear he won't send young men and women to die in a useless war. These people literally make up nonsense to keep themselves in a constant state of Trump delusion. It should be a classified mental illness at this point. 

Seriously, seek help.

Profoundly disordered mind is the perfect description of her. 

