Florida Teacher’s Vile Bullying: Slaps Conservative Student with ‘Dictator’ Award and Greenlights Slurs

This seems to be seriously problematic. Just another example of what is wrong with government schools.

🚨 BREAKING: A student in Florida was nominated by his own teacher as "Most Likely to Become a Dictator" because he was a conservative, a parent just revealed.



The teacher allowed students to label him a "N@ziphile" because he was interested in WW2 history and ROTC.



They… pic.twitter.com/giiXqW4iIl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 20, 2025

This is crazy. Not only is the teacher a huge bigot, they were dumb enough to put their stupidity in writing and presented in a certificate form.

If these facts bear out, then this teacher should be immediately terminated and never allowed to teach again in Florida.



Parents and students in Alachua deserve better.



My letter to the Alachua County Superintendent and School Board: https://t.co/mt9e0SRHVW pic.twitter.com/cDN1dVraOF — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) August 21, 2025

Thankfully, the Attorney General of Florida is on it.

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: The Attorney General of Florida is now seeking to have this teacher FIRED for nominating a conservative student as "Most Likely to Become a Dictator" and letting his peers call him a "N@ziphile" due to his interest in history and ROTC.



"Her teacher's… https://t.co/WJHgxM28yw pic.twitter.com/R7ftx2vT3n — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 21, 2025

As he should.

Disgusting. The teacher should be fired from the profession. This is absolutely grotesque behavior, particularly for a person in a position of authority. https://t.co/mPlbkqfszp — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) August 20, 2025

Not only is it a position of authority, but students should be able to trust their teacher.

Be careful who you trust to care for your children. #firehernow https://t.co/4t0f0uxxIF — Michael (@MikeLaPorte) August 21, 2025

Clearly, some teachers don't care about students at all, particularly if they are conservatives.

This is unreal! Who labeled this teacher a truth teller (I bet the teacher is a liberal with mental issues) I would be suing that teacher and the school for emotional abuse on a minor. Shame on this school for allowing such behavior from a teacher. https://t.co/PZ2lBL3Miw — Anna (@AnnaWalsh3253) August 21, 2025

The teacher is a world class abuser.

Disgraceful what is wrong with people? So many are mentally ill? Or just indoctrinated? And how did it happen? https://t.co/Q6xSwDi7pz — JAI (@boomerbayb) August 21, 2025

Mentally ill and indoctrinated about covers it. Probably happened when the teacher was in college.

This is atrocious. That miserable teacher deserves to be fired AT THE VERY LEAST. Progressives truly are a curse on this nation. https://t.co/ErQrdAZKnQ — Eclectic Infidel (@scepticuss) August 21, 2025

Whatever happened to Anti-Bullying?

I mean being bullied by a teacher is worse and to do it like she is doing it is slander and I hope the parents sue the pants off her as she is bullying and slandering this child, all because she does not agree with them! https://t.co/ozylD1tHEk — donearguing (@dm4ever69) August 21, 2025

It's bad enough when there is bullying in school, at all, but it is really awful when the bullying is coming from a person in authority parents should be able to trust.

