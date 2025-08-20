Illegal Immigrant Poses as Maine Cop, Busted Buying Gun, Agrees to Self-Deport

The Anti-Semitic Jerk Terrorizing Bethany Mandel's Family Got Booted from Fidelity with Ex...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on August 20, 2025
Meme

The illegal caught serving as a police officer in Maine has agreed to self-deport. 

Advertisement

The illegal immigrant who landed a gig as a police officer in Maine after overstaying his visa agreed to voluntarily leave the US following detention by federal immigration agents when he attempted to buy a firearm.

A judge on Monday granted the voluntary departure for Jamaican national Jon Luke Evans, a former reserve police officer with the Old Orchard Beach Police Department, WMTW-TV reported.

He must pay his own way to leave the United States within a set time under the voluntary departure order. Evans was required to acknowledge his unlawful presence in the US, forgo any applications for legal status, and prove he had both the intention and financial ability to depart to secure his voluntary departure.Evans was arrested in Biddeford on July 25 after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was informed that he attempted to purchase a gun.

Trying to buy a gun as an illegal is wild behavior.

There has to be stiffer consequences for employers not vetting employees. 

Advertisement

The hiring personnel should be fired and the department should be fined. There is no excuse for giving an illegal that kind of authority over citizens. 

Well said.

Heck, the Democrats encourage it

Advertisement

Advertisement

