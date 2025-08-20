Illegal Immigrant Poses as Maine Cop, Busted Buying Gun, Agrees to Self-Deport

The illegal caught serving as a police officer in Maine has agreed to self-deport.

Illegal migrant caught working as police officer in Maine agrees to voluntarily self deport https://t.co/l8k4Ty2KGo pic.twitter.com/lOTfdL3UyL — New York Post (@nypost) August 19, 2025

The illegal immigrant who landed a gig as a police officer in Maine after overstaying his visa agreed to voluntarily leave the US following detention by federal immigration agents when he attempted to buy a firearm. A judge on Monday granted the voluntary departure for Jamaican national Jon Luke Evans, a former reserve police officer with the Old Orchard Beach Police Department, WMTW-TV reported. He must pay his own way to leave the United States within a set time under the voluntary departure order. Evans was required to acknowledge his unlawful presence in the US, forgo any applications for legal status, and prove he had both the intention and financial ability to depart to secure his voluntary departure.Evans was arrested in Biddeford on July 25 after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was informed that he attempted to purchase a gun.

Absolutely wild!



Apparently he got busted when he tried to pass a 4473 https://t.co/EWinPxsgIs — WeaponOutfitters.com (@WeaponOutfitter) August 19, 2025

Trying to buy a gun as an illegal is wild behavior.

If they aren’t doing real background checks most these companies aren’t 🤷‍♂️🤣 https://t.co/eWx6uoZyDi — 710_Fax (@710_Fax) August 20, 2025

There has to be stiffer consequences for employers not vetting employees.

lol this guy somehow managed to get thru the polygraph and background investigation without them finding out he was illegal? Dude this country is screwed. Whoever hired him in Maine needs to be fired along with the entire department that didn’t speak up. Embarrassing https://t.co/JHsg073DrF — Shephard Davies (@Coolio123Ayy) August 19, 2025

The hiring personnel should be fired and the department should be fined. There is no excuse for giving an illegal that kind of authority over citizens.

YUP, you CAN NOT enforce the law if YOU DO NOT follow the law!! YOU ARE A CRIMINAL!!! https://t.co/ec2LofwTMT — Yamil R. Sued (@Yamil_Sued) August 19, 2025

Well said.

So much for e verify. There is so much corruption in this country it is mind blowing not to mention Democrats defend all of it. https://t.co/UrdqJpzIpZ — Lynn (@lynn_87harvey) August 19, 2025

Heck, the Democrats encourage it

