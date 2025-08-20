Parents Play Immigration Roulette for 20 Years, Left Uses Their Kid to Tug Heartstrings

Illegal Immigrant Poses as Maine Cop, Busted Buying Gun, Agrees to Self-Deport
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on August 20, 2025
imgflip

When one hears the word 'temporary', one might think that means for a very short time. Temporary is generally a few months or maybe a year, but there is always the idea it will end as soon as possible. Listening to this young lady speak, it seems temporary means something different in the immigration world. 

Yes, you read that correctly. Her parents 'temporary' status has gone on for over 20 years. 

Correct. It was meant to give the children of former enslaved people their rightful citizenship. It was not meant to encourage people to come to the United States and get pregnant with an anchor baby. 

It indicates her parents have not likely learned English and they don't speak it at all in their home. Mexico does not allow people to immigrate to their country until they are very fluent in Spanish and can prove fluency to the government. 

As the Left is known to do. Some examples are the Parkland teenagers and that awful Greta Thunberg.

It's sad a child is being put in the middle, but our immigration policy can't be based on the emotions of a kid.

It's time to go.

