Parents Play Immigration Roulette for 20 Years, Left Uses Their Kid to Tug Heartstrings

When one hears the word 'temporary', one might think that means for a very short time. Temporary is generally a few months or maybe a year, but there is always the idea it will end as soon as possible. Listening to this young lady speak, it seems temporary means something different in the immigration world.

Advertisement

This pre-teen was born in Boston to two El Salvadoran nationals.



She says her parents have had Temporary Protected Status (which usually lasts 12-18 months) for OVER 20 YEARS.



🤯🤯🤯



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ksoqNQ7jAK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 19, 2025

Yes, you read that correctly. Her parents 'temporary' status has gone on for over 20 years.

Birthright citizenship for children of citizens only https://t.co/QI8wWVjdxZ pic.twitter.com/P0kuVxkxGz — muddypawsmcgee (@muddypawsmcgee1) August 20, 2025

14th needs to be clarified. It creates endless expedient human behavior that lowers human dignity and respect to rule of law. Society will go bankrupt soon. https://t.co/83kVZ0A4sD — Elijah Romanov (@GetAlongCantWe) August 20, 2025

Correct. It was meant to give the children of former enslaved people their rightful citizenship. It was not meant to encourage people to come to the United States and get pregnant with an anchor baby.

For someone born here she has an accent, I too came to the USA...no accent at 7 years of age! wtf? https://t.co/WDLRXV7b2U — George Pappas (@gpeppard) August 20, 2025

It indicates her parents have not likely learned English and they don't speak it at all in their home. Mexico does not allow people to immigrate to their country until they are very fluent in Spanish and can prove fluency to the government.

Anchor babies should be sent back with parents! Full stop, dont pass go, no claim to be a citizen when you have no parent that has a legal claim to be a citizen. This is simply people trying to find a loophole to enter and stay in a country they have no right to be in! https://t.co/GAvTJQqLmN — CyberHusk (@HuskCyber) August 19, 2025

If you break a rule in U.S. citizenship, you're not a citizen. Millions have gone through the system and followed the rules. Why should some people be allowed to break citizenship laws while others can't? This is corrupt privilege, using a kid for emotional blackmail is repulsive https://t.co/xWQU6oyKLn — Alun Rees (@AlunRees13) August 20, 2025

As the Left is known to do. Some examples are the Parkland teenagers and that awful Greta Thunberg.

Deport the entire family. Period. https://t.co/HrXqQMu7Wz — Florida Proud (@FLORIDAPROUDMOM) August 20, 2025

I’m sorry she’s too young to understand her parents have had 20 years to do HER right. They have to go. https://t.co/bxmEosB9Z3 — ELC (@lizleigh923) August 20, 2025

It's sad a child is being put in the middle, but our immigration policy can't be based on the emotions of a kid.

Advertisement

It’s like a hotel guest who books two nights, then stays a month and complains because he is removed from HIS room. https://t.co/IsNgZT0a7h — ShillingburgR1 (@RShillingburg1) August 19, 2025

They had ample time to become citizens and make the choice not to. Being here as long as they have proves they never had an intention of becoming U.S. citizens. They just wanted to take advantage of our generosity. Well they’ve worn out their welcome & should go back to El… — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) August 19, 2025

It's time to go.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.