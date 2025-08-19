Tragic Loss: Greta Van Susteren Shares Heartbreaking News of Beloved Makeup Artist's Murder

Park Ranger Who Helped Drape Trans Pride Flag in Yosemite Fired
justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on August 19, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

Greta Van Susteren shared really horrific news with X today. Apparently, the woman who did her makeup for many years was murdered. 

Advertisement

It appears her murderer is allegedly a family member. 

Absolutely. May the Lord grant her family peace and comfort them during this horrific time. 

What a terrible loss. 

If only we all lived more like the Lord intends, the world would be a much better place. 

