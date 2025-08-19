Tragic Loss: Greta Van Susteren Shares Heartbreaking News of Beloved Makeup Artist's Murder

Greta Van Susteren shared really horrific news with X today. Apparently, the woman who did her makeup for many years was murdered.

What sadness….my Newsmax make up artist of 3 1/2 years, and years at @ABC @espn etc and a friend to all of her colleagues…was murdered over the weekend…she did my make up Friday for the show and of course I never dreamed that would be the last time I would see her… — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) August 19, 2025

Travis Renee Baldwin, also known professionally as Renee Baldwin, was a 57-year-old celebrity makeup artist from Winchester, Virginia.

She worked in the media industry, including over three years at Newsmax as the makeup artist for host Greta Van… — Mary Barrentine (@MaryEBarrentine) August 19, 2025

It appears her murderer is allegedly a family member.

Travis Renee Baldwin, a 57-year-old celebrity makeup artist, was fatally shot on August 17, 2025, in an apartment in Arlington County’s Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood. The suspect, her 27-year-old son, Logan Chrisinger, was arrested at the scene and charged with… — America First (@LouisianaFool) August 19, 2025

Absolutely tragic news to hear... I'm so sorry. Thoughts and prayers go out to you, her family, colleagues, & friends. May she rest in peace... — Chris Fenton (@TheDragonFeeder) August 19, 2025

Absolutely. May the Lord grant her family peace and comfort them during this horrific time.

How horrible. I am so sorry Greta. Praying for all who love her, and for justice. — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) August 19, 2025

OMG, I'm so sorry, this is tragic, prayers for her family, & I hope they got the killer. — Vivienne Coe (@Audrakat) August 19, 2025

Such heartbreaking news. She also did my makeup for years and was the kindest soul. https://t.co/BNDuKHTw6a — Lyndsay Keith (@LyndsayMKeith) August 19, 2025

What a terrible loss.

This breaks my heart Greta. The Lord wants us to love each other and show tolerance and an open mind with respect. https://t.co/VRRz7YbG7U — Liberty (@truthseekeringa) August 19, 2025

If only we all lived more like the Lord intends, the world would be a much better place.

