Dana Perino Schools Gavin Newsom: Your Trump Tweet Impersonation Is a Total Flop

Gavin Newsom has a new press account apparently trying to tweet like Donald Trump. Being the 'knock off' Donald Trump is never going to work for anyone. Donald Trump 'works' because it's authentically him. Dana Perino had some sage advice for Gavin tonight. He should really heed it.

Perino: You have to stop at with the Twitter thing. If I were his wife, I would say you are making a fool of yourself, stop it… He's got a big job as governor of California but if he wants an even bigger job, he has to be a little more serious. pic.twitter.com/Vi8eifx4pb — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2025

Love that every Democrats’ response is this obvious point is “what about Trump’s twitter!”



That’s the point.



Dems brand is absolute trash, there’s no leader, and the guy with the best shot is spending ALL his time doing a dime-store impression of the guy they say is Hitler. https://t.co/dno6Z8o5Lf — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 18, 2025

Exactly! If this is all Gavin has in his arsenal, he's in big trouble. Also, he won't be running against Donald Trump so maybe he should prepare for who he will actually run against.

Gavin is a little beta crybaby.



He’s definitely not presidential material lol — Elan Colen, MD (@DrColen) August 18, 2025

He's also not at all creative.

Why isn’t she saying the same thing about trump? Newsom is merely mirroring his social media behavior. — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer🔥🐉⚔️🔥 (@drodvik52) August 19, 2025

Democrats have to be perfect, Republicans just have to be white. — David Doney (@David_Charts2) August 18, 2025

This double standard is not just about social media etiquette it's a reflection of a broader political narrative where Trump's actions are normalized, while others are held to an impossible standard. The irony is palpable Trump, who has made a career out of inflammatory tweets… — 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕘𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕥🌴Siegien 🐦📷 (@margaretsiegien) August 18, 2025

Of course the Gavin sycophants didn't get Dana's point at all. All they could say is 'well Trump does it'. Yes, that's her point. Trump does do it. It works for him CLEARLY since he won two Presidential elections. It doesn't work, however, for other people. When others try to replicate Trump, they look silly.

He made a mess of California and has no idea how to govern. Playing on X is how he spends his time. Newsom has no idea of how to take care of his constituents. His original plan was to just import illegal aliens and allow them to vote. — John Smith (@JohnSmith14134) August 18, 2025

Gavin thought he would slide into the White House because of his good looks. He is learning that won't be enough.

Gottta Love Dana, she is right! — Julie (@JulieMatth27690) August 19, 2025

Gavin really sat back for almost 10 years and watched how going full on TDS never works and then decided to do it himself for the next 3 years 😂 — Rickyh24 (@Rickyh24) August 19, 2025

He clearly has zero self-awareness.

It’s funny though because trump hasn’t really responded yet lol — Just Deb 🇺🇸 🦅 (@DHvozdik) August 19, 2025

Why should he? Never stop your enemy when they are defeating themselves.

Your guy does it on purpose. Newsom is making fun of your guy. He's not doing an impression. He's showing how deranged Trump's normal tweets are. You're either slow or disingenuous. The leader of the free world tweets like a 12 year old, and it's been normalized by conservatives? — Guy in Colorado (@BethurumTim) August 19, 2025

Pro-tip: when you are explaining the joke, it didn't land. Gavin needs to give it up.





