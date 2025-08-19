Dana Perino Schools Gavin Newsom: Your Trump Tweet Impersonation Is a Total Flop

Mothers Just Know: Riley Gaines' Shares AMAZING Story About How She Learned She...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on August 19, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Gavin Newsom has a new press account apparently trying to tweet like Donald Trump. Being the 'knock off' Donald Trump is never going to work for anyone. Donald Trump 'works' because it's authentically him. Dana Perino had some sage advice for Gavin tonight. He should really heed it.

Exactly! If this is all Gavin has in his arsenal, he's in big trouble. Also, he won't be running against Donald Trump so maybe he should prepare for who he will actually run against.

He's also not at all creative. 

Of course the Gavin sycophants didn't get Dana's point at all. All they could say is 'well Trump does it'. Yes, that's her point. Trump does do it. It works for him CLEARLY since he won two Presidential elections. It doesn't work, however, for other people. When others try to replicate Trump, they look silly. 

Gavin thought he would slide into the White House because of his good looks. He is learning that won't be enough. 

He clearly has zero self-awareness. 

Why should he? Never stop your enemy when they are defeating themselves. 

Pro-tip: when you are explaining the joke, it didn't land. Gavin needs to give it up. 


 

