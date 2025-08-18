Gavin Newsom Press Office Blames Trump for Illegal Killing Americans During Illegal U-Turn
'What Do You Notice?' Scott Dworkin Posts *Unedited* Image of President Trump
BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good...
Senator Fetterman's Corn-ucopia of Normalcy: Shucking the Democratic Weirdos on a Kernel-F...
King of the Troll: Lefties Are Going to MELT DOWN Over Trump's Zelensky...
Understanding Donald Trump’s Masterclass Negotiations
World Leaders Caught on Hot Mic Laughing at Press: Trump and Meloni Bond...
Network 'News' All Ready to Dump on Trump/Zelenskyy Summit
VIP
More People Are Embracing Faith and It's Making the Anti-Theists BIG MAD
Dear Karen Bass: Trump's D.C. Crime Crackdown Doesn't 'Target Black and Brown Youth'...
Lefty's 'No Greeting From Trump' for Zelenskyy Pic Earns 10k Lib Likes AND...
Amanda Seales' Reparations Rant: Self-Proclaimed 'Common Sense Specialist' Flops in Debate
Newsom Says Gerrymandering Will Stop WWII-Style Internment Camps (Ya Know, the Ones a...
Jimmy Kimmel's Disappointed Conservatives Didn't Stand Up for Colbert's 'Free Speech' (Sch...

Hasanabi's 'Just Water' Sham: Shilling Liquid Death While Schmoozing Zohran Mamdani on Capitalism's Evils

justmindy
justmindy | 7:10 PM on August 18, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A 'Twitchy' favorite Meme Lord, Magills, trolled a recent meeting between streamer Hasanabi and the Communist currently in the lead to be the next Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani. Crazy to claim you hate capitalism and then participate in obvious product placement. 

Advertisement

Hasanabi claims they were just 'drinking water'. 

Liquid Death is really just sparkling water. That part is true. The internet doesn't buy he's not getting paid. 

Seems to be a weird combo.

True that. Even if it isn't an ad placement (and we're not totally convinced), that's an insane price to pay for some water.

Recommended

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Listen, America is all about making money and Hasanabi has every right to get his bag, but stop complaining about capitalism. 

Typical Bernie Bro.

Hasanabi wants to make money, but he just doesn't want other people to make money.

Clearly.

Advertisement

People who vote for Mamdani are stupid. The rest of us aren't so gullible. 

Clock it.

We aren't as stupid as Mamdani looks.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day
Grateful Calvin
Gavin Newsom Press Office Blames Trump for Illegal Killing Americans During Illegal U-Turn
Brett T.
'What Do You Notice?' Scott Dworkin Posts *Unedited* Image of President Trump
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
World Leaders Caught on Hot Mic Laughing at Press: Trump and Meloni Bond Over Media Struggles
justmindy
King of the Troll: Lefties Are Going to MELT DOWN Over Trump's Zelensky Election Joke (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day Grateful Calvin
Advertisement