Hasanabi's 'Just Water' Sham: Shilling Liquid Death While Schmoozing Zohran Mamdani on Capitalism's Evils

A 'Twitchy' favorite Meme Lord, Magills, trolled a recent meeting between streamer Hasanabi and the Communist currently in the lead to be the next Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani. Crazy to claim you hate capitalism and then participate in obvious product placement.
Love the product placement during a discussion of how capitalism ruins everything. pic.twitter.com/8TmRpchw3z— Magills (@magills_) August 17, 2025
Hasanabi claims they were just 'drinking water'.
we are literally just drinking water man https://t.co/1p1DTH5HSO— hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 18, 2025
Sure, buddy— Carlos (@txiokatu) August 18, 2025
Sure pal pic.twitter.com/TdAEUZ1bD6— Big Chimpin’ (@Chimp_HQ) August 18, 2025
Liquid Death is really just sparkling water. That part is true. The internet doesn't buy he's not getting paid.
Ah yes, the classic combination of doughnuts and water.— El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) August 18, 2025
Seems to be a weird combo.
"We're literally just drinking water that we paid $12 for."— Brass Monkey (@MonkeyBrass11) August 18, 2025
True that. Even if it isn't an ad placement (and we're not totally convinced), that's an insane price to pay for some water.
If true, it'd be in a regular glass, with Mamdani's on his right side by his hand. This is clearly product placement; the odd part is you won't admit it.— Gecko (@Gecko8051431059) August 18, 2025
Your team literally has a deal with them or there is no reason to have the label prominently displayed.— Write In Freedom (@writeinfreedom) August 18, 2025
You are a mannequin bro accept it or reject it but stop pretending not to know because you're at least smart enough to know that.
Recommended
Listen, America is all about making money and Hasanabi has every right to get his bag, but stop complaining about capitalism.
Get tap water commie.— Phil (@RealPhillyP) August 18, 2025
You could have chosen a glass of water but you're hopelessly consumer culture.— ΩBEEG (@omegabeeg) August 18, 2025
Another commie, like Bernie, cashing-in on capitalism while pointing fingers at others who do so.— CingRed (@Putinontheritts) August 18, 2025
Typical Bernie Bro.
"I'm literally just drinking Liquid Death with the logo out and living in a $3M mansion. How much more socialist could you get?"— Spark After Dark (@SparkdaPhilly) August 18, 2025
… yes while leaving in your Porsche and going back to your multi million house, from all the business you do. That capitalism, how awful. 🤣— George Bitcoinza (@slapwilliam) August 18, 2025
Hasanabi wants to make money, but he just doesn't want other people to make money.
"He's just enjoying Coke™️, the Real Thing, man." https://t.co/K5ekxp82Bg pic.twitter.com/0UsuGcKptc— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) August 18, 2025
Clearly.
Oh so this is why my notifications were full of angry tards all day https://t.co/0NCAFzWkGe— Magills (@magills_) August 18, 2025
Awww. He thinks people don’t know production placement when they see it.— RBe (@RBPundit) August 18, 2025
He must think his followers are stupid. https://t.co/TsIuizhN6a
People who vote for Mamdani are stupid. The rest of us aren't so gullible.
https://t.co/QATAWeNj7V pic.twitter.com/FbhKIPfCxb— White Rabbit (@dogshittakes_) August 18, 2025
Clock it.
Branded water with the label facing the camera, lmao. I don’t care either way, but let’s be serious. https://t.co/c3eQzBALpy— Ur Friend, Nick (@nickmitch89) August 18, 2025
We aren't as stupid as Mamdani looks.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member