Hasanabi's 'Just Water' Sham: Shilling Liquid Death While Schmoozing Zohran Mamdani on Capitalism's Evils

A 'Twitchy' favorite Meme Lord, Magills, trolled a recent meeting between streamer Hasanabi and the Communist currently in the lead to be the next Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani. Crazy to claim you hate capitalism and then participate in obvious product placement.

Love the product placement during a discussion of how capitalism ruins everything. pic.twitter.com/8TmRpchw3z — Magills (@magills_) August 17, 2025

Hasanabi claims they were just 'drinking water'.

we are literally just drinking water man https://t.co/1p1DTH5HSO — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 18, 2025

Sure, buddy — Carlos (@txiokatu) August 18, 2025

Liquid Death is really just sparkling water. That part is true. The internet doesn't buy he's not getting paid.

Ah yes, the classic combination of doughnuts and water. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) August 18, 2025

Seems to be a weird combo.

"We're literally just drinking water that we paid $12 for." — Brass Monkey (@MonkeyBrass11) August 18, 2025

True that. Even if it isn't an ad placement (and we're not totally convinced), that's an insane price to pay for some water.

If true, it'd be in a regular glass, with Mamdani's on his right side by his hand. This is clearly product placement; the odd part is you won't admit it. — Gecko (@Gecko8051431059) August 18, 2025

Your team literally has a deal with them or there is no reason to have the label prominently displayed.



You are a mannequin bro accept it or reject it but stop pretending not to know because you're at least smart enough to know that. — Write In Freedom (@writeinfreedom) August 18, 2025

Listen, America is all about making money and Hasanabi has every right to get his bag, but stop complaining about capitalism.

Get tap water commie. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) August 18, 2025

You could have chosen a glass of water but you're hopelessly consumer culture. — ΩBEEG (@omegabeeg) August 18, 2025

Another commie, like Bernie, cashing-in on capitalism while pointing fingers at others who do so. — CingRed (@Putinontheritts) August 18, 2025

Typical Bernie Bro.

"I'm literally just drinking Liquid Death with the logo out and living in a $3M mansion. How much more socialist could you get?" — Spark After Dark (@SparkdaPhilly) August 18, 2025

… yes while leaving in your Porsche and going back to your multi million house, from all the business you do. That capitalism, how awful. 🤣 — George Bitcoinza (@slapwilliam) August 18, 2025

Hasanabi wants to make money, but he just doesn't want other people to make money.

Clearly.

Oh so this is why my notifications were full of angry tards all day https://t.co/0NCAFzWkGe — Magills (@magills_) August 18, 2025

Awww. He thinks people don’t know production placement when they see it.



He must think his followers are stupid. https://t.co/TsIuizhN6a — RBe (@RBPundit) August 18, 2025

People who vote for Mamdani are stupid. The rest of us aren't so gullible.

Clock it.

Branded water with the label facing the camera, lmao. I don’t care either way, but let’s be serious. https://t.co/c3eQzBALpy — Ur Friend, Nick (@nickmitch89) August 18, 2025

We aren't as stupid as Mamdani looks.

