Senator Fetterman's Corn-ucopia of Normalcy: Shucking the Democratic Weirdos on a Kernel-Fueled Road Trip

John Fetterman is really too normal to be a Democrat. It's a shame. He should just come toward the light and away from the weirdos. He should bring his bag of corn along.

Summer roadtrip with my buddy.



Giant sack of sweet corn from Triple B Farms in Monongahela.



Amazing stuff. Local gold.



All Pure PA. pic.twitter.com/EB756MdJE2 — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) August 17, 2025

Disregard politics for a moment.



Fetterman is the most "PA man" we have ever had as senator. https://t.co/6v1H9pjVyQ — G Rooster✝🐔✡ (@GuatemalanGallo) August 18, 2025

As it should be.

Where did this guy’s insane wife disappear to? https://t.co/u8IzzegUhQ — Brohican (@Brohicanv4) August 18, 2025

Honestly, time away from her is probably why he is acting so normal now. Also, she's a 'firefighter' now so apparently she is busy.

I'm not sure why, but I love this tweet. https://t.co/2zzUNoENGk — Welder Jack (@welder_jac) August 18, 2025

It's so wholesome.

if the bag of corn stays undamaged for a whole week he's allowed to drive his wife around again https://t.co/Yh5hMC1lJq — merrygate (@twodspessmen) August 17, 2025

Maybe he prefers the company of the corn. Have you met his wife? Can't blame him.

Kind of hard to dislike this guy https://t.co/QXUIvaGY0j — Mike (@mikeag96) August 18, 2025

It's kind of 'earie' how he grows on you. Heh.

That’s a very CORNy pic, Senator (and an even cornier joke I made…) 🌽 — Anthony Iafrate (@tonyiafratedc) August 18, 2025

Good passenger to talk to. They’re all ears. — Indy (@indygerl) August 17, 2025

We see what you did there.

Grown in America.

Picked by Americans.

Consumed by Americans.

America-first now and forever.



Please spread the word to your fellow Democrats.



Bring back the ol' party from decades ago that wasn't so far left from the right. I have this hope our country can heal to protect… — Deb Curtis (@GodGritGrace) August 17, 2025

I am a carnivores carnivore....but there is nothing better at a cookout than grilled sweet corn. No need to salt it, no need to butter it. Just shuck it, grill it and enjoy. — TC2 (@TerryCarlsonII) August 18, 2025

That sounds 'a-maize-ing'. Also, don't you mean you're a 'corn-ivore'?

Just a right winger here enjoying Senator Fetterman’s normalcy and decency.

Enjoy your road trip Sir! — h011yw00d (@h011yw00d3) August 18, 2025

Forgive us for being 'stalkers'.

Thank you senator for speaking up and supporting Israel 🇮🇱.

Also for your non partisan stance on issues. We are all Americans and being divided weakens us all. Thank you for being a unifying voice in politics. — colomba (@colomba212) August 17, 2025

His dedication peace and 'hominy' in the world is noted and appreciated.

Far from a Democrat, but stuff like this makes me believe we still have hope and that eventually our country will heal — Steve Gugan 🇺🇸 firinne | neart (@gugankarma) August 17, 2025

I was told by democrats we couldn’t get crops if we deport illegals — Kris Frederick 🇺🇸🫡 (@KrisF680) August 17, 2025

There is not even a kernel of truth to that.

Thank you for not abandoning your working class base. You are a rare gem in the democrat party right now. — Totally (D)ifferent 🥴 (@T_Hates_Cali) August 17, 2025

He's basically a 'uni-corn' in the Democratic Party at this point.

