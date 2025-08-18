Senator Fetterman's Corn-ucopia of Normalcy: Shucking the Democratic Weirdos on a Kernel-Fueled Road Trip

John Fetterman is really too normal to be a Democrat. It's a shame. He should just come toward the light and away from the weirdos. He should bring his bag of corn along.
Summer roadtrip with my buddy.— U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) August 17, 2025
Giant sack of sweet corn from Triple B Farms in Monongahela.
Amazing stuff. Local gold.
All Pure PA. pic.twitter.com/EB756MdJE2
Disregard politics for a moment.— G Rooster✝🐔✡ (@GuatemalanGallo) August 18, 2025
Fetterman is the most "PA man" we have ever had as senator. https://t.co/6v1H9pjVyQ
As it should be.
Where did this guy’s insane wife disappear to? https://t.co/u8IzzegUhQ— Brohican (@Brohicanv4) August 18, 2025
Honestly, time away from her is probably why he is acting so normal now. Also, she's a 'firefighter' now so apparently she is busy.
I'm not sure why, but I love this tweet. https://t.co/2zzUNoENGk— Welder Jack (@welder_jac) August 18, 2025
It's so wholesome.
if the bag of corn stays undamaged for a whole week he's allowed to drive his wife around again https://t.co/Yh5hMC1lJq— merrygate (@twodspessmen) August 17, 2025
Maybe he prefers the company of the corn. Have you met his wife? Can't blame him.
Kind of hard to dislike this guy https://t.co/QXUIvaGY0j— Mike (@mikeag96) August 18, 2025
It's kind of 'earie' how he grows on you. Heh.
That’s a very CORNy pic, Senator (and an even cornier joke I made…) 🌽— Anthony Iafrate (@tonyiafratedc) August 18, 2025
Good passenger to talk to. They’re all ears.— Indy (@indygerl) August 17, 2025
We see what you did there.
Grown in America.— Deb Curtis (@GodGritGrace) August 17, 2025
Picked by Americans.
Consumed by Americans.
America-first now and forever.
Please spread the word to your fellow Democrats.
Bring back the ol' party from decades ago that wasn't so far left from the right. I have this hope our country can heal to protect…
I am a carnivores carnivore....but there is nothing better at a cookout than grilled sweet corn. No need to salt it, no need to butter it. Just shuck it, grill it and enjoy.— TC2 (@TerryCarlsonII) August 18, 2025
That sounds 'a-maize-ing'. Also, don't you mean you're a 'corn-ivore'?
Just a right winger here enjoying Senator Fetterman’s normalcy and decency.— h011yw00d (@h011yw00d3) August 18, 2025
Enjoy your road trip Sir!
Forgive us for being 'stalkers'.
Thank you senator for speaking up and supporting Israel 🇮🇱.— colomba (@colomba212) August 17, 2025
Also for your non partisan stance on issues. We are all Americans and being divided weakens us all. Thank you for being a unifying voice in politics.
His dedication peace and 'hominy' in the world is noted and appreciated.
Far from a Democrat, but stuff like this makes me believe we still have hope and that eventually our country will heal— Steve Gugan 🇺🇸 firinne | neart (@gugankarma) August 17, 2025
I was told by democrats we couldn’t get crops if we deport illegals— Kris Frederick 🇺🇸🫡 (@KrisF680) August 17, 2025
There is not even a kernel of truth to that.
Thank you for not abandoning your working class base. You are a rare gem in the democrat party right now.— Totally (D)ifferent 🥴 (@T_Hates_Cali) August 17, 2025
He's basically a 'uni-corn' in the Democratic Party at this point.
