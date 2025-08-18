Gavin Newsom Press Office Blames Trump for Illegal Killing Americans During Illegal U-Turn
'What Do You Notice?' Scott Dworkin Posts *Unedited* Image of President Trump
Hasanabi's 'Just Water' Sham: Shilling Liquid Death While Schmoozing Zohran Mamdani on Cap...
BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good...
King of the Troll: Lefties Are Going to MELT DOWN Over Trump's Zelensky...
Understanding Donald Trump’s Masterclass Negotiations
World Leaders Caught on Hot Mic Laughing at Press: Trump and Meloni Bond...
Network 'News' All Ready to Dump on Trump/Zelenskyy Summit
VIP
More People Are Embracing Faith and It's Making the Anti-Theists BIG MAD
Dear Karen Bass: Trump's D.C. Crime Crackdown Doesn't 'Target Black and Brown Youth'...
Lefty's 'No Greeting From Trump' for Zelenskyy Pic Earns 10k Lib Likes AND...
Amanda Seales' Reparations Rant: Self-Proclaimed 'Common Sense Specialist' Flops in Debate
Newsom Says Gerrymandering Will Stop WWII-Style Internment Camps (Ya Know, the Ones a...
Jimmy Kimmel's Disappointed Conservatives Didn't Stand Up for Colbert's 'Free Speech' (Sch...

Senator Fetterman's Corn-ucopia of Normalcy: Shucking the Democratic Weirdos on a Kernel-Fueled Road Trip

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on August 18, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

John Fetterman is really too normal to be a Democrat. It's a shame. He should just come toward the light and away from the weirdos. He should bring his bag of corn along. 

Advertisement

As it should be.

Honestly, time away from her is probably why he is acting so normal now. Also, she's a 'firefighter' now so apparently she is busy.

It's so wholesome.

Maybe he prefers the company of the corn. Have you met his wife? Can't blame him. 

Recommended

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's kind of 'earie' how he grows on you. Heh.

We see what you did there.

That sounds 'a-maize-ing'. Also, don't you mean you're a 'corn-ivore'?

Forgive us for being 'stalkers'. 

Advertisement

His dedication peace and 'hominy' in the world is noted and appreciated. 

There is not even a kernel of truth to that. 

He's basically a 'uni-corn' in the Democratic Party at this point. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN FETTERMAN PENNSYLVANIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day
Grateful Calvin
Gavin Newsom Press Office Blames Trump for Illegal Killing Americans During Illegal U-Turn
Brett T.
'What Do You Notice?' Scott Dworkin Posts *Unedited* Image of President Trump
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
World Leaders Caught on Hot Mic Laughing at Press: Trump and Meloni Bond Over Media Struggles
justmindy
King of the Troll: Lefties Are Going to MELT DOWN Over Trump's Zelensky Election Joke (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day Grateful Calvin
Advertisement