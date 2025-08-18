Casey DeSantis Obliterates Newsom's TikTok Sycophants with a Single Poop Map Smackdown

Gavin Newsom supporters have kicked it into high gear on social media in an effort to raise his profile in the next Presidential race. Apparently, they think a good smile, charisma and big hair are enough to put Gavin over the top. Lately, they've been making adoring 'Tik Toks' about him, and they are definitely proud of themselves. Casey DeSantis is not as impressed.

Casey reminded Gavin of his debate with her husband when Governor DeSantis totally humiliated him with a copy of the 'poop map'. Yes, there is a map showing where poop is (the human kind) is around California. How embarrassing. That's certainly a social media image many won't soon forget. Heh.

The simplicity is the beauty of it.

Spanked Gavin's little fanny.

Reminder that Gavin Newsom was such an idiot that he didn’t realize Ron DeSantis clobbered him in that debate.



Newsom actually wanted to keep going, but his wife put a stop to it and pulled him out of there early because he looked so bad. https://t.co/7PBa2SLO4X — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) August 17, 2025

https://t.co/6ogvlF2hts

DeSantis squashed Newscum and Newscums wife had to come out and rescue him🤣 — Jessie J 🇺🇸 (@cashsmama08) August 17, 2025

Gavin Newsom doesn't have a whole lot of self awareness. His wife, however, is very aware of his image. He should thank her for saving him that day.

Newsom's PR people are doing great! Totally worth the retarded amount of money he's paying them! https://t.co/CXBZ5JBDse — Welder Jack (@welder_jac) August 18, 2025

To be fair, trying to make that dumb dumb look Presidential is a heavy ask. He may be decent looking, but beyond that, he's a total loser.

Sure, sure.

The “King of America” had to have his wife pull him out of the debate with DeSantis bc he was getting stomped so hard that it was embarrassing.

But, Lana Del Ray, or something 🥴🫠 https://t.co/IjFtQptQP5 — Jo Thomas (@rthomas86) August 17, 2025

Even Lana Del Ray can't make Newsom look good.

One of the greatest moments in American politics! The poop map! 😂🤣 — LK_1111_ (@elle_kaye11) August 17, 2025

It really was beautiful.

That's a much better edit. 😂 — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) August 17, 2025

But he cleaned it...once...for a communist dictator.



And then he lied about it. pic.twitter.com/NDplR9GALH — Michael Lucci (@Michael7ucci) August 17, 2025

All Newsom does is lie and try to appease Communists.

Your husband destroyed Newsom during this debate.

I saw it live. Newsoms wife had to take him out during the commercial break it was so bad, even though he agreed to continue. He never came back.😂😂 — Mary (@mary_skillcat3) August 17, 2025

He ran out the back door.

It is beyond belief that Gavin in not only in office but a free man at this point. We must fix our country. There is no way Newsom is in this position under honest, non criminal circumstances. He has destroyed the state of CA on every level. — Lookingup52 (@Lookingup52) August 17, 2025

The next thing he should pay for is giving CDLs to illegals who just killed Floridians. Gavin should have to pay for that.

