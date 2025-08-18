Casey DeSantis Obliterates Newsom's TikTok Sycophants with a Single Poop Map Smackdown

Zohran Mamdani's Moral Mess: Pushes Prostitution While Hiding Behind a Quran He Clearly...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on August 18, 2025
Adapted from Gavin Newsom by Gage Skidmore (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Gavin Newsom supporters have kicked it into high gear on social media in an effort to raise his profile in the next Presidential race. Apparently, they think a good smile, charisma and big hair are enough to put Gavin over the top. Lately, they've been making adoring 'Tik Toks' about him, and they are definitely proud of themselves. Casey DeSantis is not as impressed. 

Casey reminded Gavin of his debate with her husband when Governor DeSantis totally humiliated him with a copy of the 'poop map'. Yes, there is a map showing where poop is (the human kind) is around California. How embarrassing. That's certainly a social media image many won't soon forget. Heh.

The simplicity is the beauty of it.

Spanked Gavin's little fanny.

Gavin Newsom doesn't have a whole lot of self awareness. His wife, however, is very aware of his image. He should thank her for saving him that day. 

To be fair, trying to make that dumb dumb look Presidential is a heavy ask. He may be decent looking, but beyond that, he's a total loser. 

Even Lana Del Ray can't make Newsom look good.

It really was beautiful. 

All Newsom does is lie and try to appease Communists. 

He ran out the back door.

The next thing he should pay for is giving CDLs to illegals who just killed Floridians. Gavin should have to pay for that. 

