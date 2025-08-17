Peter Baker's Smug Fumble: Daring Trump to Tame Democrat-Run Violent Cities in Red States

VIP
The Premature Coronation of King Gavin
justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on August 17, 2025
Townhall Media

Peter Baker always thinks he is making some brilliant point and he always falls flat on his little smug mug.

Absolutely! Republicans taking over those cities would be the best thing that could ever happen. Just because a city is in a red state, does not mean it is run locally by Republicans. 

It seems like that is what Peter wants. Trump should acquiesce and appease him. 

They won't because they know these crime regions in red states are mostly run by Democrats and they don't want to admit that. 

Peter has a hard time with big concepts. 

He is.

That would be a gift to the good people who live in those cities. The Democrats would never allow it. 

That's one angle. Perhaps Trump can pursue that. 

The Trump Derangement Syndrome is really eating up their brains. 

Peter is spinning as fast as possible on behalf of the DNC. Let him cook.

