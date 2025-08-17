Peter Baker's Smug Fumble: Daring Trump to Tame Democrat-Run Violent Cities in Red States

Peter Baker always thinks he is making some brilliant point and he always falls flat on his little smug mug.

Washington's homicide rate is the 11th highest among large US cities, but eight of the 10 with higher rates are in red states — Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Tennessee, Ohio and Louisiana. Trump has not sent National Guard to any of them. @RussContreras https://t.co/ho5arZttoM — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 15, 2025

Advertisement

Those aren’t federal districts, but if your point is the Republican governors should take control of the Democratic-mismanaged crime cesspools… your terms are acceptable. — Razor (@hale_razor) August 17, 2025

Absolutely! Republicans taking over those cities would be the best thing that could ever happen. Just because a city is in a red state, does not mean it is run locally by Republicans.

He doesn’t have the legal authority to like he does in DC, would you like him to do it anyways Peter? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 15, 2025

It seems like that is what Peter wants. Trump should acquiesce and appease him.

Let’s see a journalist do the actual deep dive into these arrests and classifications in ALL cities. — Jodi (@APLMom) August 15, 2025

They won't because they know these crime regions in red states are mostly run by Democrats and they don't want to admit that.

Tell us, why is DC different from other cities? Take your time. — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) August 16, 2025

Peter has a hard time with big concepts.

What party controls those cities? — Floridian 🐊🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) August 17, 2025

You’re coming across as a stupid stupid man. — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) August 16, 2025

He is.

He’s right. These states should take back these city’s sovereign charters — Flagon of Rice (@alx730) August 15, 2025

Now THERE’S some outside the box thinking — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 15, 2025

That would be a gift to the good people who live in those cities. The Democrats would never allow it.

He's talking of sending them to Chicago and New York bud.https://t.co/Au51EtcRAi — Bob Jeffers (@bobjeffers559) August 15, 2025

Yes he does. He can send in the national guard to anywhere he wants. Just like he did in Los Angeles. — James McQueen (@JTMac32) August 15, 2025

They were protecting federal buildings and didn’t do anything but hang out on the grounds of federal buildings, I’m not sure that federal buildings are under pressure from roving mobs in any of these cities I’ll have to look into that — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 15, 2025

That's one angle. Perhaps Trump can pursue that.

The next time I hear an intelligent, rational argument against Trump from a member of the media, it will be the first time. https://t.co/Z45iOkyrjr — Bay State Blues (@Baystateblues) August 16, 2025

Advertisement

The Trump Derangement Syndrome is really eating up their brains.

"Higher rates are in red states"



Peter - I know you are better than this.



All 25 of the top 25 cities for violent crime are "blue cities." It is a Democrat governance failure through and through.



What has happened to you? pic.twitter.com/ioO4qAUxRa — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) August 15, 2025

Peter is spinning as fast as possible on behalf of the DNC. Let him cook.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.