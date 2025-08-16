New Yorker Writer’s Vile Bigotry Exposed: Doreen St. Felix’s Anti-White Rants Reveal Deep-...
In Britain, Some Hateful Rhetoric is Good
Will Kingston’s Geography Oops: Journalist’s Shocking Ignorance About Alaska and Russia Sparks X Roasting

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on August 16, 2025
Dana Edelson

Will Kingston is a journalist and commentator in London England. Apparently, geography is not his strong suit. 

Um.That's really embarrassing to admit. 

Sarah Palin can see Russia from her backyard and stuff.

It really is. 

He also doesn't think it's a problem he talks about world events but doesn't understand basic geography. 

People from the UK try to pretend their education is so much better than American education. 

Basically.

He's just unbearably stupid.

Not for a million dollars. 

He's lacking imagination.

Second look at Sarah Palin?

ALASKA RUSSIA UNITED KINGDOM

