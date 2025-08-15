Jasmine Who? Rev. Al Sharpton’s Name Blunder Steals the Show at Crockett’s Racist...
VIP
VIP
Bakari Sellers’ Trump Derangement Syndrome Blinds Him to Six Global Peace Deals Brokered by Trump

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on August 15, 2025
Townhall Media

Bakari Sellers is supposed to be on CNN to offer commentary on world affairs. It would seem someone n that role would be very up to speed on foreign events and happening. Apparently Bakari's Trump Derangement Syndrome is so bad, he is unable to even comprehend stories about good things Trump accomplishes. There are many. 

That's a great question.

Apparently, he also isn't very intellectually interested in what is going on in the world.

Well, it's the reason he looks ridiculous today. 

She is also a fraud.

They don't really love America. That's the sad part. 

That's a tight race.

He should be embarrassed. 

It's obvious he only has criticism to offer if it's toward a Republican. 

Maybe Bakari can print that on a notecard for his next appearance. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP BAKARI SELLERS

