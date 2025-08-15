Bakari Sellers’ Trump Derangement Syndrome Blinds Him to Six Global Peace Deals Brokered by Trump

Bakari Sellers is supposed to be on CNN to offer commentary on world affairs. It would seem someone n that role would be very up to speed on foreign events and happening. Apparently Bakari's Trump Derangement Syndrome is so bad, he is unable to even comprehend stories about good things Trump accomplishes. There are many.

LOL: CNN’s Bakari Sellers is dumbfounded at Scott Jennings pointing out the fact that President Trump has brokered roughly a half-dozen global peace deals as of late, saying he’s never heard of the one with Azerbaijan (and Armenia), Rwanda (and the Democratic Republic of the… pic.twitter.com/r4tN7WTce0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 14, 2025

What a dumb@ss! How are you on CNN giving your opinion without a clue as to what has been going on? https://t.co/yjsuXTH4Ih — Kevin (@rocknrollkd) August 15, 2025

That's a great question.

Clearly, this isn’t normal behavior.



This is forced narrative and isn’t reality.



This is what happens when you wave a ton of money in front of someone with weak morals, which is a lot of people sadly. https://t.co/HX6V9ChO3M — 🌹🌹🌹R0SE🌹🌹🌹 (@R0SE_716728) August 15, 2025

Apparently, he also isn't very intellectually interested in what is going on in the world.

OMG! Are you really this out of touch! This made you look ridiculous. https://t.co/wYdvcVQ1WY — Jamie Ritchie (@jr_jritchie) August 15, 2025

Well, it's the reason he looks ridiculous today.

@ScottJenningsKY looked to the @CNN NEWS anchor @kasie and asked her to, “…tell the truth…”, and she FAILED to confirm easy confirmed facts to CNN viewers.



WTF https://t.co/FgjL8UpyZh — Ellis (@ellisthinkery) August 15, 2025

She is also a fraud.

Its wild how Dems don't see how sabotaging Trump at home has an effect on what he is able to do on the world stage. And that hurts America. But then again maybe that's the point. https://t.co/a4dFpxTzsZ — AltBlackNews | We don't all think alike. (@altblacknews) August 15, 2025

They don't really love America. That's the sad part.

That's a tight race.

@Bakari_Sellers was arguing against the truth when it was obvious he was to lazy to prepare for this segment. . https://t.co/ZlFoxI6hSb — IamUSAProudRU (@IamUSAProudru) August 15, 2025

He should be embarrassed.

Dear gawd @Bakari_Sellers do you enjoy making a complete @ss of yourself? This is why democrats have such a low approval rating.



You sit and watched a corpse in the White House for 4 years and defended his cognitive abilities and now you sit lie about Trump. Just stop!! Nobody… https://t.co/pMMdbmTzI8 — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) August 14, 2025

It's obvious he only has criticism to offer if it's toward a Republican.

The number is actually six. Armenia and Azerbaijan (August 8, 2025);Thailand and Cambodia (July 2025);Israel and Iran (June 2025);Rwanda and Democratic Republic of the Congo (June 27, 2025);India and Pakistan (May 2025);Serbia and Kosovo (2025). https://t.co/euchHyoMw5 — Robert Woodruff (@RobertWxet2) August 15, 2025

Maybe Bakari can print that on a notecard for his next appearance.

