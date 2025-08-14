HA! Pour One OUT! Scott Jennings Just ENDED Every Single Anchor and Pundit...
Nova Scotia’s $25,000 Forest Fines: Punishing Nature Walks in the Woods While Arsonists...
Chris Cillizza: Dem Donors Balk at Backing a Sinking Ship as 2026 Fundraising...
Where in the World is Adam Schiff-Diego? Dem’s Unusual Absence from Cable News...
VIP
Polymarket Has Zohran Mamdani’s Chances at Winning the New York Mayoral Race at...
Swalwell's Shameless Flip-Flop: From Roleplaying Carjackings with Wife to Shrugging Off D....
Gaza-Based Journalist Posts List of Complaints, Including That It's Hot Out
S.E. Cupp: Dems Need to Put Away Their Graphs and Charts and Stop...
Scott Jennings Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that Dems Opposing Safer Streets in D.C....
VIP
Daily Beast: Veterans Beg Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Stop Killing Them
Double Down Dems: JB Pritzker Tells Party to Keep Pushing Their Unpopular Policies...
Dem Chuck Schumer Says He Feels Safe in D.C. and Those Who Claim...
Board Spends $2 Million to Figure Out How to 'Reintroduce' Columbus Statue in...
Court Rules That the Little Sisters of the Poor Provide Abortion Coverage

Rick Wilson’s Slimy Smears: Attacking Casey DeSantis with Debunked Lies to Dodge His Own Scandals

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on August 14, 2025
Townhall Media

Unfortunately, the trolls are back out, the particularly short and bald headed ones, and this time, they are bothering Casey DeSantis and the good work she is doing with 'Hope Florida'. 

Advertisement

It all started when Casey tweeted about people in Congress allegedly using their insider knowledge to make exceptional stock trades. Apparently, her tweet angered the demons and Rick Wilson decided to respond. 

This, of course, is utter nonsense and has been disproved 10 times over at this point, but Rick Wilson is a liar, so he is doing what he does best. 

Rick is always lying about others to take the focus off his misdeeds and his Confederate flag cooler. Also, the 'Lincoln Project' has plenty of its own problems. Rick should see to that and stop worrying about people actually making positive impacts on the community. 

Recommended

HA! Pour One OUT! Scott Jennings Just ENDED Every Single Anchor and Pundit Claiming DC Crime Is Down 30%
Sam J.
Advertisement

Maybe that's why 'Lincoln Project' has liked to keep boys around in the past (allegedly). They are teaching the next generation their scandalous ways. 

Oh, we'll never forget.

Plus, he looks like a thumb.

Every time Rick Wilson looks in the mirror, he sees a massive L staring back at him. 

Rick is grasping at straws. 

Advertisement

Oh yes, the Gofundme for the movie he was to make to end Trump years ago? Yeah, that's long gone. 

That's offensive to horse poop.

Well, to be fair, he and that first wife divorced and he married her former best friend. So, there's that. Loyalty is not his strong suit. Double crossing Rick at his finest. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS FLORIDA GUN RIGHTS RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! Pour One OUT! Scott Jennings Just ENDED Every Single Anchor and Pundit Claiming DC Crime Is Down 30%
Sam J.
Where in the World is Adam Schiff-Diego? Dem’s Unusual Absence from Cable News Sparks Rumors Galore
Warren Squire
Chris Cillizza: Dem Donors Balk at Backing a Sinking Ship as 2026 Fundraising Flounders
justmindy
Nova Scotia’s $25,000 Forest Fines: Punishing Nature Walks in the Woods While Arsonists Walk Free
justmindy
Swalwell's Shameless Flip-Flop: From Roleplaying Carjackings with Wife to Shrugging Off D.C. Crime Surge
justmindy
Scott Jennings Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that Dems Opposing Safer Streets in D.C. Are Acting Like Idiots
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

HA! Pour One OUT! Scott Jennings Just ENDED Every Single Anchor and Pundit Claiming DC Crime Is Down 30% Sam J.
Advertisement