Nova Scotia’s $25,000 Forest Fines: Punishing Nature Walks in the Woods While Arsonists Walk Free

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on August 14, 2025
Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP

Better not go into the woods in Nova Scotia ... not because it's dangerous, but because you'll be breaking the law. 

So, because it rained, people can't walk in the woods. Make it make sense.

Sounds like the way to fill the government coffers off the backs of citizens by making up ridiculous laws. 

So, practically no charges for actually setting a fire and destroying property, but if you dare walk in the woods, that's a problem. 

Of course they are. Just like COVID, the government is seeing how far they can push people without people pushing back. 

It's always making new laws to 'protect' citizens. That's always the excuse they use.

Don't give the government an inch or they will take a mile.

