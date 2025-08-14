Nova Scotia’s $25,000 Forest Fines: Punishing Nature Walks in the Woods While Arsonists Walk Free

Better not go into the woods in Nova Scotia ... not because it's dangerous, but because you'll be breaking the law.

Nova Scotia just made it illegal to set foot in the woods.



Hiking, fishing, hunting, camping: all off limits



And if you ignore it, you could be fined $28,000.



Here’s why this has nothing to do with your safety: pic.twitter.com/RX67ooMffJ — Shaun Newman Podcast (@SNewmanPodcast) August 13, 2025

On Aug 5, the province announced a total forest closure.



They say months of drought have left forests “bone dry” and most recent wildfires are human-caused.



Their answer: keep everyone out until Oct 15, or until it rains.



The penalty? pic.twitter.com/rIG6HiEHEE — Shaun Newman Podcast (@SNewmanPodcast) August 13, 2025

So, because it rained, people can't walk in the woods. Make it make sense.

$25,000 CAD plus fees, $28,872.50 total.



Over $288,000 in fines have already been issued this season.



One man says he was fined the max for simply walking into the woods.



Now compare that to 2023’s Barrington Wildfire: — Shaun Newman Podcast (@SNewmanPodcast) August 13, 2025

Sounds like the way to fill the government coffers off the backs of citizens by making up ridiculous laws.

It destroyed homes and burned thousands of acres.



The man who started it? No arson charge. No fine. No jail.



Just minor charges for lighting a fire without permission.



So the government hits law-abiding citizens harder than someone who burned down part of the province. pic.twitter.com/mLyQpxv9Z2 — Shaun Newman Podcast (@SNewmanPodcast) August 13, 2025

So, practically no charges for actually setting a fire and destroying property, but if you dare walk in the woods, that's a problem.

If that sounds upside down, it’s because it is.



For rural Canadians, this ban is more than an inconvenience.



Hunting, fishing, foraging, these aren’t hobbies, they’re part of our way of life.



Now we’re treated like criminals for setting foot on the land. — Shaun Newman Podcast (@SNewmanPodcast) August 13, 2025

Canada signed the UN’s “30x30” biodiversity plan, conserving 30% of land and water by 2030.



Are “temporary” bans like this a step toward permanent restrictions?



We've already set dangerous precedents for government thinking it's their job to do all the thinking for us. pic.twitter.com/hAM9AZVCgl — Shaun Newman Podcast (@SNewmanPodcast) August 13, 2025

Of course they are. Just like COVID, the government is seeing how far they can push people without people pushing back.

First it was “hiking causes wildfires.”



Now it’s “we’re banning you because you might break a leg.”



When the story changes, trust erodes.



Protecting nature matters. Preventing wildfires matters... — Shaun Newman Podcast (@SNewmanPodcast) August 13, 2025

It's always making new laws to 'protect' citizens. That's always the excuse they use.

But you don’t build trust by punishing the wrong people.



Common sense enforcement targets real threats, not responsible Canadians.



The woods belong to Canadians who’ve stewarded them for generations. pic.twitter.com/sjpF1Cro3v — Shaun Newman Podcast (@SNewmanPodcast) August 13, 2025

The bottom line?



Decisions like this don't happen in isolation, this is a test run.



Today it's Nova Scotia's forests. Tomorrow it could be your province.



The trend? More government overreach, not less. — Shaun Newman Podcast (@SNewmanPodcast) August 13, 2025

Climate lockdown.

This is why they went so hard after COVID lockdowns. They had already planned this. — Infidel🇺🇲 (@Oreallynow1) August 14, 2025

Don't give the government an inch or they will take a mile.

