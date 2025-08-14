Bye Bowser! Mayor Muriel Bolts from DC's Mess for Martha’s Vineyard Margaritas as Trump Tackles Cleanup

Apparently, the Mayor of DC doesn't have much to do anymore that Trump has taken over and she has fled town for a vacation. Nice work if you can get it.

BREAKING: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had fled to vacation on Martha’s Vineyard as Trump takeover continues - WRCTV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 14, 2025

As President Donald Trump and his administration pursue a hostile takeover of Washington, D.C., the city’s mayor is skipping town for a bit.



Story: https://t.co/S06oWrA60H pic.twitter.com/QDqX5UU003 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 14, 2025

Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser has jetted off to Martha’s Vineyard — known as a retreat for the political elite — while President Donald Trump tackles the crime and homelessness plaguing her city. According to Fox 5, the Democrat is there “on a family commitment” and will return to her city on Friday. Regardless, the optics are still less than ideal, as Martha’s Vineyard has become a haven for Democrats, often shielding them from their own disastrous policies, as can be appreciated in this clip of Eric Holder speaking from Martha’s Vineyard While Bowser is working with the Trump administration in its efforts to crack down on crime and homelessness, she initially stated that Trump’s decision — officially invoking section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, placing the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control, and activating the National Guard — was “unsettling and unprecedented.” “I’ve said before, and I’ll repeat that I believe that the President’s view of D.C. is shaped by his COVID-era experience during his first term,” she said during a press conference following Trump’s announcement on Monday.

Neither anyone on the left or right that is in power should be taking vacations. You’re running the country, you can vacation when you no longer want to do the job until then, the world doesn’t stop just because you’re on vacation — ZM (@XER177) August 14, 2025

It's fine to go on vacation occasionally, but it's not a good idea in the midst of a crisis.

How very Mayor Karen Bass of the DC mayor. Lazy and incompetent. — Khoa (@1980Khoa) August 14, 2025

Wait - I thought she said this was a crisis? Where are all the folks that attacked Senator Cruz? Will they rally against her now too? — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) August 14, 2025

Oh, they won't make a peep. She's a Democrat after all.

All liberals disappear on their constituents — Mike Smith (@michaeljsmith17) August 14, 2025

Leftists are lazy and entitled. They want the power and the money. They don't care about actually serving the voters.

Wonder what the Mayor is RUNNING from?!! 🤣🤣🇺🇸🇺🇸🤣🤣 — Megan Parker (@MeganPa64511242) August 14, 2025

Reality , getting out of the DC August Swamp Heat is not running away it’s just the seasonal migration if you can afford it.

The DC mayor vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard is a smart thing. — Joseph Angelo (@Beachdudeca) August 14, 2025

Must be nice.

Of course she did. Martha's Vineyard kicked all the illegals out. Hypocrites. — FreebirdKDR1776 🇺🇸 (@KDRnKy) August 14, 2025

They didn't want to have to deal with the riff-raff.

Sounds like her “Vacation” is more like her being on the run. Something tells me she’s not coming back… — booker9e1 (@booker9e1) August 14, 2025

Interesting theory. This will be one to watch.

