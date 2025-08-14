Brian Tyler Cohen Fails to Live Up to 'No Lie' Podcast Name With...
Bye Bowser! Mayor Muriel Bolts from DC's Mess for Martha’s Vineyard Margaritas as Trump Tackles Cleanup

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Apparently, the Mayor of DC doesn't have much to do anymore that Trump has taken over and she has fled town for a vacation. Nice work if you can get it.

Advertisement

Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser has jetted off to Martha’s Vineyard — known as a retreat for the political elite — while President Donald Trump tackles the crime and homelessness plaguing her city.

According to Fox 5, the Democrat is there “on a family commitment” and will return to her city on Friday. Regardless, the optics are still less than ideal, as Martha’s Vineyard has become a haven for Democrats, often shielding them from their own disastrous policies, as can be appreciated in this clip of Eric Holder speaking from Martha’s Vineyard 

While Bowser is working with the Trump administration in its efforts to crack down on crime and homelessness, she initially stated that Trump’s decision — officially invoking section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, placing the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control, and activating the National Guard — was “unsettling and unprecedented.”

“I’ve said before, and I’ll repeat that I believe that the President’s view of D.C. is shaped by his COVID-era experience during his first term,” she said during a press conference following Trump’s announcement on Monday.

Advertisement

It's fine to go on vacation occasionally, but it's not a good idea in the midst of a crisis.

Oh, they won't make a peep. She's a Democrat after all. 

Leftists are lazy and entitled. They want the power and the money. They don't care about actually serving the voters. 

Advertisement

Must be nice. 

They didn't want to have to deal with the riff-raff.

Interesting theory. This will be one to watch.

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HOMELESSNESS WASHINGTON

