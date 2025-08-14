D.C.'s 'Crime Drop' Sham Revealed: Cooking the Books and Canning the Whistleblower to Spite Trump

The favorite retort of Democrats in response to Trump making DC safer is the crime rate is actually down. One of the reasons may be this story.

From @alanagoodman: 'A DC Police Sergeant Exposed Her Superiors for Misclassifying Crimes To Make Stats Look Low. The City Just Quietly Settled Her Lawsuit.' https://t.co/yfjYF3ACDA pic.twitter.com/gfuh7rKD6y — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 14, 2025

The District of Columbia has quietly settled a lawsuit from a sergeant who accused Metropolitan Police Department leaders of misclassifying offenses to deflate the district's crime statistics, court records obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show. Police brass repeatedly told officers to downgrade theft cases, knife attacks, and violent assaults to lesser offenses, according to internal MPD emails, depositions, and phone call transcripts the Free Beacon reviewed. Former MPD sergeant Charlotte Djossou sued the department in 2020, alleging that police leadership punished her for speaking out against the scheme. Djossou, who joined the force after serving honorably in Iraq, accused MPD brass of attempting to "distort crime statistics" by "downgrading a number of felonies to misdemeanors, so that there will be 'fewer' felonies in the statistics." She also provided records showing that police leaders explicitly instructed their subordinates to underclassify certain instances of theft to keep them out of the crime stats the city reports to the public. The lawsuit, as well as the city's decision to settle, calls into question the prevailing narrative presented in mainstream media outlets as President Donald Trump carries out a D.C. crime crackdown. The New York Times, Washington Post, and Politico have all cited data from the Metropolitan Police Department to contend that D.C. crime is low and Trump's crackdown is unnecessary. That coverage did not mention whistleblowers like Djossou, nor did it disclose that a D.C. police commander is currently on leave after the city's police union accused him of manipulating crime stats.

For those who think the "D.C. crime is at a 30-year low" statistic is accurate--well, it's not



FWIW, D.C. crime is higher now than it was 10 years ago: https://t.co/PIuhurcicq — The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) August 14, 2025

It's all smoke and mirrors.

Tough day for the “crime is down” folks. What a joke. https://t.co/S8xCR9HXUa — Travis Shirkman (@t_shirkman) August 14, 2025

Their lies are being exposed.

Would you look at that… https://t.co/JpxkF0ntij — Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) August 14, 2025

The ostrich thing really doesn’t work - reality will always catch up on you https://t.co/bK2uYL8nKe — Kristina (@makorhonen) August 14, 2025

Particularly when most of the city lives in reality everyday and has to deal with the crime and homelessness and are refusing to go along with the narrative.

I suppose there are two ways to make the reported crime rate go down... @thespybrief https://t.co/i9UKXiaMPA — jonspelledwithoutanh (@jonwithno_h) August 14, 2025

We could see it, hear it and smell it but now it’s a documented fact. DC police superiors cooked the books to hide the violent crime ravaging their city. Watch the Regime Media continue to put these fake stats up to condemn Trump. https://t.co/cSc0pdCwAt — Greg Hughes (@CitizenHughes) August 14, 2025

It's impossible to talk the pubic out of reality forever. Nice try, Democrats.

