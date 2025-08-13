Homeless 'Advocates' in a Panic Over DC's Cleanup Plan—Guess Fewer Tents Means Fewer Checks

Rep. Eric Swalwell Points to Example of DC Crime (That Dems Say Is...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on August 13, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Thiessen

Wouldn't you think advocacy groups for the homeless would be happy they were getting housing? Isn't that their goal? 

Advertisement

President Donald Trump vowed this week to rid Washington, D.C., of homeless encampments, issuing a warning that the "homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY." Though what those plans will look like, including where people will go, is unclear, sparking concerns among advocacy groups.

While previewing an announcement regarding D.C., Trump told those experiencing homelessness in a social media post on Sunday, "We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital."

In his remarks the following day, Trump said that the federal government will be "removing homeless encampments from all over our parks" in D.C. as part of an effort to "rescue our nation's capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor and worse."

"There are many places that they can go, and we're going to help them as much as you can help. But they'll not be allowed to turn our capital into a wasteland for the world to see," Trump said during a press briefing on Monday while announcing plans for the federal government to take over the D.C. police department and deploy National Guard troops in D.C.

Advertisement

It's almost like they are worried about losing all that sweet sweet government money. 

How could our government clean up the streets and ensure people aren't living on curbs? Monsters!

Bingo! Being the recipient of NGO money is nice work if you can get it.

It certainly seems that way!

Advertisement

If they solve the problem, what will they do with themselves? 

Maybe they should call them 'homeless enablers'.

