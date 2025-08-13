Homeless 'Advocates' in a Panic Over DC's Cleanup Plan—Guess Fewer Tents Means Fewer Checks

Wouldn't you think advocacy groups for the homeless would be happy they were getting housing? Isn't that their goal?

President Trump's vow to get rid of Washington, D.C., of homeless encampments has sparked concerns among advocacy groups.https://t.co/yMKYiAwNPC pic.twitter.com/Hr5t5IP02x — ABC News (@ABC) August 12, 2025

President Donald Trump vowed this week to rid Washington, D.C., of homeless encampments, issuing a warning that the "homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY." Though what those plans will look like, including where people will go, is unclear, sparking concerns among advocacy groups. While previewing an announcement regarding D.C., Trump told those experiencing homelessness in a social media post on Sunday, "We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital." In his remarks the following day, Trump said that the federal government will be "removing homeless encampments from all over our parks" in D.C. as part of an effort to "rescue our nation's capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor and worse." "There are many places that they can go, and we're going to help them as much as you can help. But they'll not be allowed to turn our capital into a wasteland for the world to see," Trump said during a press briefing on Monday while announcing plans for the federal government to take over the D.C. police department and deploy National Guard troops in D.C.

How are those advocacy groups doing now? https://t.co/OuBhbGilWR pic.twitter.com/Rkd7cj6jSy — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 12, 2025

It's almost like they are worried about losing all that sweet sweet government money.

You see it’s fascism if we don’t allow little camps of violent psychotic drug addicts to exist all over our cities, only Hitler would prevent urban encampments of street sh#tting smackheads https://t.co/zyyotzEw0s — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 12, 2025

How could our government clean up the streets and ensure people aren't living on curbs? Monsters!

Their biggest concern is they might not be getting any more money from perpetuating social social pathologies https://t.co/BsHzgSuFBF — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 12, 2025

Bingo! Being the recipient of NGO money is nice work if you can get it.

Maybe if there were fewer homeless advocacy groups there would be less homelessness. https://t.co/LFwUBtaoKD — Ross L.Peters (@indyrallen) August 13, 2025

It certainly seems that way!

Homeless people are the lifeblood of homeless advocacy groups. Advocates can't code. So the homeless must remain. https://t.co/sWhm3V2781 — The Golden Age Is Here (@StanL1Park) August 12, 2025

"_______ advocacy groups" are expressly disincentivized from doing anything to concretely solve the problems the promote. Therein lies the way to reduced donations, lower staffing, & less clout.



With these groups, it can't hurt to use the Costanza method: just do the opposite. https://t.co/h3EUKUdslQ — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) August 13, 2025

If they solve the problem, what will they do with themselves?

“Homeless advocate” is by far the most Orwellian term in current usage. These activists are mass enablers of addiction and suffering whose policies have never done anything to help even a single person. Thank god we have a government that isn’t buying their faux empathy bullshit. https://t.co/im4FZHS2zu — Circus_picadiliensis (@picadiliensis) August 13, 2025

Maybe they should call them 'homeless enablers'.

