Melania’s Had It: Slaps Hunter Biden with $1B Lawsuit Threat for His Epstein-Fueled Lies

Melania has had enough of Hunter Biden and who can blame her? He is lying about her to try and rehabilitate his despicable reputation.

Melania Trump threatens to sue Hunter Biden for $1B over ‘false, defamatory’ allegations linking her to Jeffrey Epstein: report https://t.co/2xGeieiC83 pic.twitter.com/PDIliWStG3 — New York Post (@nypost) August 13, 2025

Advertisement

First lady Melania Trump recently put Hunter Biden “on notice” – threatening to sue the former first son for “over $ 1 billion dollars” for suggesting she was introduced to President Trump by notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Melania’s attorney demanded Hunter “immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements” he made about the first lady in an interview earlier this month on the YouTube show “Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan.” “Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer,” Florida-based attorney Alejandro Brito wrote in his Aug. 6 demand letter to Hunter and his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, obtained by Fox News. Hunter falsely claimed “Epstein introduced Melania to Trump,” in his interview with Callaghan, according to Brito.

“The connections are, like, so wide and deep,” the former president’s son continued, referring to allegations put forward by author Michael Wolff — who was described by Brito as a “serial fabulist.

Being a 'fabulist' runs in Hunter's family. He learned that from his lying father.

Sue Sue Sue Sue !! Take all that money he and his Dad stole from Ukraine fake business dealings https://t.co/lcDRKPolcf — Steve Santos (@SaintSteve75) August 13, 2025

Obviously, Melania has plenty of her own money, but it would still be funny to watch Hunter try and resurrect his art career to pay off a judgement. Bet the value on those painting has diminished dramatically now that his Daddy isn't the most powerful leader in the world.

She should. Shouldn't let that lowlife sleazebag get away w such an egregious lie. https://t.co/iOEduPWptL — Mary Jane⤵ (@Sarcasm_DuJour) August 13, 2025

Hunter Biden is a wild dude ….



pic.twitter.com/GNu2kW0mTe — Ahmad M Khalil 🇺🇸 (@AMK_PhD) August 13, 2025

He's a total loser.

I've been telling folks it's only a matter of time before Melania comes off the bench. pic.twitter.com/a70FeBw2di — Dave (@davespace_) August 13, 2025

Popping all the popcorn now.

DO IT !!!

crush that sick loser — TazTears💦 (@TazTears) August 13, 2025

Melania Trump to sue Hunter Biden for $1B if he doesn’t retract his lie that Epstein introduced her to President Trump.



Hunter continues to cause major issues for the Biden family and Democrat Party. The more he’s in the public eye, the better for Trump and the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/PdKlILAPTX — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 13, 2025

Advertisement

Hunter is afflicted with diarrhea of the mouth and needs to learn to zip it.

Hunter us a scumbag egomaniac addict — anne c (@Anne8065) August 13, 2025

He's a scumbag addict who also sleeps with his sister-in-law and ignores his young daughter even after a DNA proves she is his. Hunter is a waste of space and good for Melania for refusing to ignore his lies.

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax, and that's causing the Democrats to panic.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!