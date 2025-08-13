Woman Hands Out Whistles to DC Homeless to Blow If They’re Being Kidnapped...
Melania’s Had It: Slaps Hunter Biden with $1B Lawsuit Threat for His Epstein-Fueled Lies

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on August 13, 2025
(Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)

Melania has had enough of Hunter Biden and who can blame her? He is lying about her to try and rehabilitate his despicable reputation. 

First lady Melania Trump recently put Hunter Biden “on notice” – threatening to sue the former first son for “over $ 1 billion dollars” for suggesting she was introduced to President Trump by notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Melania’s attorney demanded Hunter “immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements” he made about the first lady in an interview earlier this month on the YouTube show “Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan.”

“Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer,” Florida-based attorney Alejandro Brito wrote in his Aug. 6 demand letter to Hunter and his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, obtained by Fox News. 

Hunter falsely claimed “Epstein introduced Melania to Trump,” in his interview with Callaghan, according to Brito.


“The connections are, like, so wide and deep,” the former president’s son continued, referring to allegations put forward by author Michael Wolff — who was described by Brito as a “serial fabulist.

Being a 'fabulist' runs in Hunter's family. He learned that from his lying father. 

Obviously, Melania has plenty of her own money, but it would still be funny to watch Hunter try and resurrect his art career to pay off a judgement. Bet the value on those painting has diminished dramatically now that his Daddy isn't the most powerful leader in the world. 

He's a total loser.

Popping all the popcorn now.

Hunter is afflicted with diarrhea of the mouth and needs to learn to zip it. 

He's a scumbag addict who also sleeps with his sister-in-law and ignores his young daughter even after a DNA proves she is his. Hunter is a waste of space and good for Melania for refusing to ignore his lies.

