Zohran Mamdani: Diving Deep Into the Resume of the Slacker Nepo-Baby Stumbling Into NYC's Mayoral Lead

Zohran Mamdani has a significant lead in the polls for New York City Mayor, so one tweep decided to take it upon herself to research his resume. It seems important to check out the past of someone running to rule one of the largest cities in America, right? Right. Spoiler Alert: It isn't at all impressive.

Zohran Mamdani is not a serious person.



He has essentially never had a job, despite his elite education from multiple private schools.



How this man became the frontrunner for NYC Mayor is beyond comprehension. pic.twitter.com/o6e90vW6Mz — Michelle Tandler 🎗 (@michelletandler) August 12, 2025

He's never had to work because his parents are millionaires.

Silver lining --



Given his track record, there is a very strong chance he won't be capable of doing much damage in office. https://t.co/f2H8EBBlYO — Michelle Tandler 🎗 (@michelletandler) August 12, 2025

True, he is lazy. The scary part is what people who aren't lazy and who also have experience in political affairs might be able to do on his behalf.

I am truly baffled by how he lived in NYC without working/a paycheck.



Who paid for his clothes, healthcare, food, housing...?



Seriously - is there any intel on this? — Michelle Tandler 🎗 (@michelletandler) August 12, 2025

His parents paid his way.

Also, serious question: how did he miss 50% of his Assembly votes...? (!)



Imagine a job where you only show up 50% of the time.



You would be fired in 1 week!



How is this allowed? — Michelle Tandler 🎗 (@michelletandler) August 12, 2025

Normal people are required to show up for their jobs. That's the working class. Communists like Mamdani do not see themselves in that light and don't think they are required to show up.

Like Zohran, I come from a privileged background (e.g., private schools), and *every single person I know* has worked since graduation.



Some people have taken time off for a sabbatical (usually after burnout), but I don't know a single person who just hasn't worked. — Michelle Tandler 🎗 (@michelletandler) August 12, 2025

Some animals are more equal than others, etc.

Furthermore, I'd say, on average, all my friends from Penn and Harvard are *super* hard working.



A 40-hour week is an exception, not the rule.



Most of us worked 60-80 hr weeks after college - and most are at around 50 hr weeks now (~15 years out) — Michelle Tandler 🎗 (@michelletandler) August 12, 2025

Frankly, looking at his resume, I think I worked more in my first three months out of college than he did in his first three years.



I am *very* nervous to live in a city run by someone who has not managed, has not led, has not built.



It's actually quite frightening. — Michelle Tandler 🎗 (@michelletandler) August 12, 2025

Has he ever received a performance review?



Written one for a direct report?



Has he even *had* direct reports?



Or is it just all smiles, speeches, videos and vibes? — Michelle Tandler 🎗 (@michelletandler) August 12, 2025

He's had a multi-day wedding ceremony in Uganda. Does that count?

The issue is not that he grew up rich, spent college studying grievances, and then coasted around.



The issue is that he lacks seriousness. He has not studied economics. He likely has not studied history.



He's a nepobaby, cosplaying as a politician.



Reminds me of Lenin. — Michelle Tandler 🎗 (@michelletandler) August 12, 2025

He is the epitome of nepo-baby. If you looked up the word in the Dictionary, there's his picture.

Oh - and if you want to have your jaw drop in horror, read through the course descriptions of "Africana Studies" at Bowdoin.



Less than half the courses are about Africa. It's like Woke Studies 101. https://t.co/eOupmBOjLb — Michelle Tandler 🎗 (@michelletandler) August 12, 2025

It’s just the breakdown in the Democratic Party and their ability to recruit competent candidates and young talent; the party melted down in 2024 and never recovered.



I’m seeing this across the country - Dem candidates are pretty bad, especially in places with no competition… — Arun Rao (@sudoraohacker) August 12, 2025

The party melted down and it's getting worse and worse. The sad thing is people are still poised to keep electing these morons.

