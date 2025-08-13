Zohran Mamdani: Diving Deep Into the Resume of the Slacker Nepo-Baby Stumbling Into NYC's Mayoral Lead

Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Eve...
justmindy
justmindy | 2:20 PM on August 13, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Zohran Mamdani has a significant lead in the polls for New York City Mayor, so one tweep decided to take it upon herself to research his resume. It seems important to check out the past of someone running to rule one of the largest cities in America, right? Right. Spoiler Alert: It isn't at all impressive.

He's never had to work because his parents are millionaires. 

True, he is lazy. The scary part is what people who aren't lazy and who also have experience in political affairs might be able to do on his behalf. 

His parents paid his way. 

Normal people are required to show up for their jobs. That's the working class. Communists like Mamdani do not see themselves in that light and don't think they are required to show up.

Some animals are more equal than others, etc.

He's had a multi-day wedding ceremony in Uganda. Does that count? 

He is the epitome of nepo-baby. If you looked up the word in the Dictionary, there's his picture. 

The party melted down and it's getting worse and worse. The sad thing is people are still poised to keep electing these morons. 

