British Bobbies Bait Blokes with Booty Shorts, Arrest Them for Admiring the View

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on August 13, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Apparently, there must be almost no crime in the UK if this is the kind of stuff they can focus on. 

From catcalls to the doghouse. 

Female cops in England went undercover as joggers, wearing tight-fitting clothes in a bid to elicit catcalls — and then arrested some of the men who hit on them, according to a report.

The Surrey Police Department created a trial task force, which lasted about a month, and led to 18 arrests for offenses like sexual assault, harassment, and theft, The Telegraph reported.

The female officers were sent during rush hour to “hot spots” where open sexual harassment of women is commonplace and pretended to be joggers, the report stated.


“One of our officers was honked at within 10 minutes — then another vehicle slowed down, beeping and making gestures just 30 seconds later — that’s how frequent it is,” Inspector Jon Vale of SPD told the outlet.

A car honked and another slowed down? Another car made gestures? Wow! This is really out of control

One of the officers in the group said the harassment she faced during the trial period reflects her everyday experience in Surrey.

“We get catcalled. We get honked at. People slow down just to stare — or lean out the window to shout something. It’s so common, but it’s harassment and it needs to be recognized as such,” Officer Abby Hayward told the Telegraph.

“This behavior is either a precursor to something more serious — or it’s ignorance and it’s fixable,” the cop said. 

D.C. Crime: Forget 80/20 Issues, Scott Jennings Shows Dems Are on the Losing Side of a 91/9 One
Warren Squire
Apparently, these officers believe honking at a nice looking woman is a precursor to sexual assault. That's quite a stretch.

The horror!

They clearly want men to be terrified to even speak to women.

Nowadays, they can't even handle a bit of flirting and preening.

Thankfully, America won the war. 

Punishable by life in prison, obviously. 

