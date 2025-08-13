British Bobbies Bait Blokes with Booty Shorts, Arrest Them for Admiring the View

Apparently, there must be almost no crime in the UK if this is the kind of stuff they can focus on.

British cops wore jogging outfits to elicit catcalls and then arrested some men who hit on them: report https://t.co/sUDV5oc4S9 pic.twitter.com/eO4FqXwCO8 — New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2025

Advertisement

From catcalls to the doghouse. Female cops in England went undercover as joggers, wearing tight-fitting clothes in a bid to elicit catcalls — and then arrested some of the men who hit on them, according to a report. The Surrey Police Department created a trial task force, which lasted about a month, and led to 18 arrests for offenses like sexual assault, harassment, and theft, The Telegraph reported. The female officers were sent during rush hour to “hot spots” where open sexual harassment of women is commonplace and pretended to be joggers, the report stated.

“One of our officers was honked at within 10 minutes — then another vehicle slowed down, beeping and making gestures just 30 seconds later — that’s how frequent it is,” Inspector Jon Vale of SPD told the outlet.

A car honked and another slowed down? Another car made gestures? Wow! This is really out of control

One of the officers in the group said the harassment she faced during the trial period reflects her everyday experience in Surrey. “We get catcalled. We get honked at. People slow down just to stare — or lean out the window to shout something. It’s so common, but it’s harassment and it needs to be recognized as such,” Officer Abby Hayward told the Telegraph. “This behavior is either a precursor to something more serious — or it’s ignorance and it’s fixable,” the cop said.

Apparently, these officers believe honking at a nice looking woman is a precursor to sexual assault. That's quite a stretch.

What is the charge? Complimenting a jogger? A succulent female jogger? https://t.co/mfmTI2ghse pic.twitter.com/glnluRYEPm — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 12, 2025

The horror!

British people want a zero birth rate. They want to die. https://t.co/LLb0rINSSl — Daniel (@growing_daniel) August 12, 2025

They clearly want men to be terrified to even speak to women.

It will be hard for my children to believe that the British once ruled the world. https://t.co/9JZMKvdoXc — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) August 12, 2025

Nowadays, they can't even handle a bit of flirting and preening.

Meanwhile British cops when there are foreign gangs raping children systematically: https://t.co/39jHGjDJ7j pic.twitter.com/4c5Q3Z2a1o — Cigars and Legs (@cigarsandlegs) August 13, 2025

Britain is like if The Onion headlines were real https://t.co/dNTDtCgPmB — Allie (@allie__voss) August 13, 2025

Advertisement

Thankfully, America won the war.

Possession of this poster in England is a Class 2 Felony. https://t.co/RQaduNGvay pic.twitter.com/LezdVjnAaE — Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 12, 2025

Punishable by life in prison, obviously.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.