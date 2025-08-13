British Bobbies Bait Blokes with Booty Shorts, Arrest Them for Admiring the View
VIP
Joe Scarborough Asks Symone Sanders If Police Make Her Feel Safe, She Expectedly...
Randi Weingarten: Shameless Book Cover Thief and Self-Appointed Overlord of 'Our' Kids
D.C. Crime: Forget 80/20 Issues, Scott Jennings Shows Dems Are on the Losing...
Dem Jamie Raskin Claims Trump Brought National Guard into D.C. Because of Graffiti...
Opinion Writer at The Hill Tells Dems to Stop Sidelining Jasmine Crockett -...
Noisy Nitwits: Percussive Protesters to Bang Pots and Pans to Stop Trump from...
Rep. Dan Goldman Says One Way to Keep DC Safer Would Have Been...
VIP
Abigail Shrier Writes About Universal Mental Health Screening and Why It's Bad for...
‘We Have to Stop Following the Rules’: The Nation Profiles Letitia James
Here's a Thread on 'Debanking' and Why You Should Be Concerned About It
Jimmy Fallon Enjoys Record Viewership With Greg Gutfeld Appearance
Democratic Wins Reports Trump’s Tariffs Have Caused Inflation to Rise ‘Much More Than...
VIP
D.C. Crime: Moms vs. Media, Where Reporters Play Ostrich and Locals Dodge Bullets

Aaron Rodgers Scores Laughs with 'Joe Biden' Jab, Proving He's the NFL's Most Based Comedian

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 AM on August 13, 2025
AP Photo/Doug Murray

Aaron Rodgers is an athlete and a comedian. Who knew? 

Advertisement

All the Leftist sportswriters were probably fuming. 

He's hilarious!

It's hilarious!

Oh, be nice.

Recommended

D.C. Crime: Forget 80/20 Issues, Scott Jennings Shows Dems Are on the Losing Side of a 91/9 One
Warren Squire
Advertisement

He's a legend.

That's how he will forever be known. Joe has Jill to thank for that since she is the one who pushed him to run for the second term. 

The Leftists are such babies. They are having a complete meltdown in the replies. Silly rabbits.

Bingo!

Advertisement

Tapper knew but it was more financially beneficial to turn the other cheek. 

Well the damage his staff did, but the point remains.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT JOE BIDEN NFL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

D.C. Crime: Forget 80/20 Issues, Scott Jennings Shows Dems Are on the Losing Side of a 91/9 One
Warren Squire
British Bobbies Bait Blokes with Booty Shorts, Arrest Them for Admiring the View
justmindy
Randi Weingarten: Shameless Book Cover Thief and Self-Appointed Overlord of 'Our' Kids
justmindy
Opinion Writer at The Hill Tells Dems to Stop Sidelining Jasmine Crockett - MAGA Hilariously Agrees
Warren Squire
‘We Have to Stop Following the Rules’: The Nation Profiles Letitia James
Brett T.
Here's a Thread on 'Debanking' and Why You Should Be Concerned About It
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

D.C. Crime: Forget 80/20 Issues, Scott Jennings Shows Dems Are on the Losing Side of a 91/9 One Warren Squire
Advertisement