Aaron Rodgers Scores Laughs with 'Joe Biden' Jab, Proving He's the NFL's Most Based Comedian

Aaron Rodgers is an athlete and a comedian. Who knew?

NEW: NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers jabs former President Joe Biden, says he is getting so old in the league that he finds himself "doing the Joe Biden."



Biden's legacy will forever be the guy who was always confused and lost. pic.twitter.com/soz0cTWxXR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 12, 2025

All the Leftist sportswriters were probably fuming.

Aaron Rodgers said after 21 years in the league, he “gravitates toward the old heads,” so when he was walking off the field in Jacksonville and started looking around, he did the “Joe Biden,” realized he didn’t know anyone, and then joined up with Cam Heyward and TJ Watt. pic.twitter.com/QuFoBF6Ghv — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 12, 2025

He's hilarious!

Lot of Biden peeps gonna be pissed. But this is funny https://t.co/3dpZzZrM5Y — judstin (@JV_PITT) August 12, 2025

It's hilarious!

Hate or love Aaron he is the end of a generation https://t.co/A7OuKxC8ME — Two Shows One Host (@2shows1host) August 13, 2025

So.. he shat himself on the field? 🤔 https://t.co/W0PFb2DJBT — Trigga-D (@209Trigga) August 12, 2025

Oh, be nice.

ARod is so based lol https://t.co/GPWMDes3cZ — Dain (@dainerrr8) August 12, 2025

He's a legend.

hahaha he really said pic.twitter.com/8VXTXkOww1 — Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser_) August 12, 2025

Did the Joe Biden 😂😂 You know its rough when you were president and your legacy is being known as the lost and confused guy. — Anders Johansen (@AJohansen592) August 12, 2025

That's how he will forever be known. Joe has Jill to thank for that since she is the one who pushed him to run for the second term.

'Bidening' should be a verb. — Kevin McGuire (@AmericanBear76) August 12, 2025

Aaron does it again 😂 — Scott Lee (@MichaelScottLe2) August 12, 2025

Weird reference when we are reminded daily that Trump should be in a secure facility - preferably a white walled room for our safety — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) August 12, 2025

The Leftists are such babies. They are having a complete meltdown in the replies. Silly rabbits.

You have no authority to say that when you defended a guy who couldn't find his way off a stage for four years. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 12, 2025

Bingo!

Guys, Joe Biden's fine, he just needs a nap... pic.twitter.com/MSi4OqpBFr — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 12, 2025

Biden will forever be the poster child for "Doddering Idiot". — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) August 12, 2025

Good riddance. pic.twitter.com/XEpnzZspwi — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) August 12, 2025

Rodgers knew what Jake Tapper couldn't figure out. — Dennis (@dnsha0901) August 13, 2025

Tapper knew but it was more financially beneficial to turn the other cheek.

So many jokes about Biden, I feel sorry for him at times, then I remember what he did to this country, and say to myself, 🖕 him. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) August 12, 2025

Well the damage his staff did, but the point remains.

