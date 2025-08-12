CRASH and BURN! Harry Enten Drops Devastating Reality on Dems' Latest Hope for...
‘What Reality Do You Live In?’ Scott Jennings Shocked Tara Setmayer Denies Trump’s...
VIP
WaPo Wut? Resident Says D.C. Is Safe but Wants Name Withheld for Fear...
Back to the Playbook: Dana Bash Claims that January 6 Was DC's 'Most...
Jake Tapper's Cringe Crusade: Swings at Gov. Abbott, Flops as TV's Dumbest Dope
Raskin on D.C. Crime: Do You Trust the Dems Who Created the Mess...
Scott Jennings Triggers Dems by Saying Nobody In Their Right Mind Thinks Washington,...
Dem Whistleblower: Adam Schiff Okayed Leaking of Classified Info to Smear Trump in...
Dear Smasher: Car Window Note Appealing to Vandals for Mercy Shows How Bad...
Gene Wu Says Texas Dems Who Fled Democracy Are Suffering Financially and Mentally...
VIP
The Art of the Reveal
Fawning for Fossils: CNN’s Dana Bash Fan-Girls Over Bernie Sanders While Promoting His...
Narrative BUSTED: ABC Anchor Shares Stories About D.C. Crime the Democrats Want Us...
Colorado DA Proves WHY President Trump's Crime Crackdown Is Absolutely Necessary

Kentucky's Dirty Secret: Whistleblower Fired for Exposing Scheme to Sell Driver's Licenses to Illegals

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on August 12, 2025
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

This is pretty terrifying to basically anyone who drives in the United States. A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet employee tried to blow the whistle on an illegal scheme to sell illegals a driver's license under the table. After she blew the whistle, Kentucky said the licenses were given 'in error' and won't release public records requests about the fraudulent licenses. That seems suspicious. 

Advertisement

Someone needs to investigate it because it seems their Democratic Governor isn't interested into getting to the bottom of it. 

Oh, that's a very interesting thought. 

Recommended

‘What Reality Do You Live In?’ Scott Jennings Shocked Tara Setmayer Denies Trump’s Peace Deals Happened
Warren Squire
Advertisement

It sure looks that way and the honest clerk was fired over it.

She should be reinstated and promoted.

Clearly, they aren't going to police themselves so the federal government needs to step in. 

Advertisement

It's scary to think about. 

What a joke!

They made her an example on purpose.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KENTUCKY VOTER ID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘What Reality Do You Live In?’ Scott Jennings Shocked Tara Setmayer Denies Trump’s Peace Deals Happened
Warren Squire
Jake Tapper's Cringe Crusade: Swings at Gov. Abbott, Flops as TV's Dumbest Dope
justmindy
Scott Jennings Triggers Dems by Saying Nobody In Their Right Mind Thinks Washington, D.C., Is Safe
Warren Squire
Back to the Playbook: Dana Bash Claims that January 6 Was DC's 'Most Violent Moment' In Recent Years
Grateful Calvin
DAMNING Thread on Fairfax County Public Schools' Secret Abortions DEVASTATING Blow to Abigail Spanberger
Sam J.
Gene Wu Says Texas Dems Who Fled Democracy Are Suffering Financially and Mentally for Their Cowardice
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

‘What Reality Do You Live In?’ Scott Jennings Shocked Tara Setmayer Denies Trump’s Peace Deals Happened Warren Squire
Advertisement