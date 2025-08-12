Kentucky's Dirty Secret: Whistleblower Fired for Exposing Scheme to Sell Driver's Licenses to Illegals

This is pretty terrifying to basically anyone who drives in the United States. A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet employee tried to blow the whistle on an illegal scheme to sell illegals a driver's license under the table. After she blew the whistle, Kentucky said the licenses were given 'in error' and won't release public records requests about the fraudulent licenses. That seems suspicious.

HOLY SHLIT: Melissa Moorman, an employee of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (@KYTC), was FIRED after she blew the whistle on a scheme to give driver's licenses to illegal aliens at $200 each "under the table."



Moorman says that the scheme would happen 4-5 times PER DAY at… pic.twitter.com/CnMgVKwmlM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2025

Hey Rep. @realTJRoberts: we’re going to need you to vigorously investigate this.



Gov. Andy Beshear is covering up his corruption again. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 11, 2025

Someone needs to investigate it because it seems their Democratic Governor isn't interested into getting to the bottom of it.

You know what else you can get with a driver’s license in Kentucky? A voter registration card. Illegals aren’t allowed to have a dl in KY. So by selling licenses they also gave access to the vote, opening the door to voter fraud, and potentially disenfranchising legal voters. pic.twitter.com/zCR7cs0Ijn — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) August 11, 2025

Oh, that's a very interesting thought.

It sure looks that way and the honest clerk was fired over it.

They didn’t fire her for lying. They fired her for telling the truth. Thousands of illegals getting fake licenses in Kentucky — and the state covers it up. — Unofficial Massie For 2028 (@massiefor2028) August 11, 2025

Melissa Moorman is a hero who tried to do the right thing and potentially save lives in the process and @KYTC fired her?

I wonder if @USDOT is aware of this? — Play Nice (@RGman66) August 11, 2025

She should be reinstated and promoted.

So lemme get this straight…

A Kentucky state employee blows the whistle on a racket selling driver’s licenses to illegal aliens for $200 a pop — 4 to 5 times a day — potentially thousands of bogus licenses…

And instead of arresting the crooks, they fire HER?



This ain’t “an… — Dr. Lucien Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@LucienWolfe111) August 11, 2025

Clearly, they aren't going to police themselves so the federal government needs to step in.

The country needs to wake up to what a slimeball Andy Beshear is.... — Paul Bass 🇺🇸 (@Card_inal) August 11, 2025

And that's Kentucky. You just know that's prevalent in all 50 states, especially predominantly blue states. We definitely have many illegals viting in elections. — what is going on 🐊 (@shuacliff) August 11, 2025

It's scary to think about.

Meanwhile, legal KY citizens are 3+ weeks out to schedule a road test. — RF Wells (@LexRobDog) August 11, 2025

What a joke!

Whistleblowers are supposed to be protected, not punished.



Firing her doesn’t just cover up the crime, it warns every other employee to keep quiet while corruption keeps cashing in. 💸🚨 — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) August 11, 2025

They made her an example on purpose.

