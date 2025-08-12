Jake Tapper's Cringe Crusade: Swings at Gov. Abbott, Flops as TV's Dumbest Dope

One would think a pundit on CNN with his own show, for that matter, might understand the difference between rules for people who service in the House of Representatives in DC and those who serve in the state House of Texas. Apparently, he does not.

CNN's Jake Tapper beclowns himself when he thinks he caught Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) in a hypocrisy, only for Abbott to SCHOOL him on Texas law (you can see when Tapper realized he'd been beaten):



TAPPER: Your state had a congresswoman, Kay Granger who tragically developed… pic.twitter.com/sQ0v8MqgBS — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 11, 2025

First of all, Granger's family withheld information about her condition so there was no way for anyone to know there was a problem until she didn't show up for work for a couple of months. Replacing her was then left up to the Texas delegation. He has the power to do something about people who don't show up for work at the state level. This isn't rocked science.

Also Jake Tapper should know that Kay Granger dementia was kept secret. No one at the time knew of it until after her term all but ended. That was part of the scandal. That they told no one about it.https://t.co/P5L47RiexS — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) August 11, 2025

Tapper is such an inveterate clown. He can't help himself. — David Blackmon's Energy Absurdity (@EnergyAbsurdity) August 11, 2025

Tapper is trying to make up for writing the Biden expose book. He has to go to bat for the Democrats now.

Jake Tapper went to the same self-awareness seminar that Jasmine Crockett attended. — D. Bruce Crawford (@BruceD48698) August 11, 2025

Tapper sure stepped in it that time. Serves him right. Thought he had a gotcha and he was got instead. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) August 11, 2025

He should be humiliated.

Wrong again @jaketapper - get your facts straight before you go on national news and look stupid. Don't you have people that do that stuff for you? I'm not counting on you do to that kind of validation....OBVIOUSLY!! That's just NOT what you do. — LTforReal (@LT66236) August 11, 2025

His staff should do better.

Solid phrasing Tapper beclowns himself. He frequently beclowns himself. — tPimpbot5000 (@t_Pimpbot) August 11, 2025

Although proven wrong… he’ll likely repeat his lies over and over. So… Change the channel. (Old school) — Leroy S (@seng_micha76526) August 11, 2025

He'll repeat it in hopes the next time no one is around to refute it effectively.

Tapper with the bonehead moment! — Balls66 (@davenut66) August 11, 2025

It's the perfect visual.

Tapper is a walking clown show. — W D Hatfield (@Notalibtwit) August 11, 2025

Would also point out that a lot of Republicans in Texas were pissed when this came to light, unlike the Democrats under President Mumbling Meadows — David van Camp (@DavidTweetsLess) August 11, 2025

Exactly! Republicans actually objected to being misled.

@jaketapper should be embarrassed but he has no conscience. Maybe he’ll monetize the return of his conscience to sell another book. — Perry Mason (@KimberlyGr46296) August 11, 2025

Oh, he'll definitely try to sell a book.

