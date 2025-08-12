Jake Tapper's Cringe Crusade: Swings at Gov. Abbott, Flops as TV's Dumbest Dope

CRASH and BURN! Harry Enten Drops Devastating Reality on Dems' Latest Hope for...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on August 12, 2025
Townhall Media

One would think a pundit on CNN with his own show, for that matter, might understand the difference between rules for people who service in the House of Representatives in DC and those who serve in the state House of Texas. Apparently, he does not. 

First of all, Granger's family withheld information about her condition so there was no way for anyone to know there was a problem until she didn't show up for work for a couple of months. Replacing her was then left up to the Texas delegation. He has the power to do something about people who don't show up for work at the state level. This isn't rocked science. 

Tapper is trying to make up for writing the Biden expose book. He has to go to bat for the Democrats now.

He should be humiliated. 

His staff should do better.

He'll repeat it in hopes the next time no one is around to refute it effectively. 

It's the perfect visual.

Exactly! Republicans actually objected to being misled.

Oh, he'll definitely try to sell a book.

