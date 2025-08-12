They Don't Get It: DC AWFL Says Her City Has 'Crappy Parts' but...
Hakeem ‘Temu Obama’ Jeffries Whines About Trump While DC’s Real Crimes—Murders, Carjackings—Get a Pass

justmindy
justmindy | 3:20 PM on August 12, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Temu Obama is at it again.

Forget all those murders, carjackings, robberies, muggings and general assaults happening in DC, Jeffries thinks the real problem is Donald Trump. Of course he does. 

Jeffries is so disrespectful to actual crime victims.

Perhaps he should have sat this one out. 

If Jeffries feels so 'safe', he should walk the walk and go out without security.

That about sums it up.

But other than that ...

Fingers crossed!

The whole nation deserves better.

Now, his Presidency was a crime. 

What a fraud he is.

