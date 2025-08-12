Hakeem ‘Temu Obama’ Jeffries Whines About Trump While DC’s Real Crimes—Murders, Carjackings—Get a Pass

Temu Obama is at it again.

The crime scene in D.C. most damaging to everyday Americans is at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 12, 2025

Advertisement

Forget all those murders, carjackings, robberies, muggings and general assaults happening in DC, Jeffries thinks the real problem is Donald Trump. Of course he does.

christ, this guy is so friggin lame https://t.co/6aW7JRuLkI — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 12, 2025

A literal toddler -- 3 years old -- was killed last month in DC by a stray bullet. Go tell that family that politics is more important than their baby girl. https://t.co/Xu1QVWWzUk pic.twitter.com/YHKtpRDO8M — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) August 12, 2025

Jeffries is so disrespectful to actual crime victims.

Tone deaf and pathetic. https://t.co/whzFwEtJQ0 — Matt VanHyfte (@MattVanHyfte) August 12, 2025

Perhaps he should have sat this one out.

What comms intern is telling the politicians with armed security to keep downplaying violent crime in our capital? https://t.co/d4BOvNnx8T — Patrick Burland (@patrickjburland) August 12, 2025

If Jeffries feels so 'safe', he should walk the walk and go out without security.

The US has two parties. One is trying to help and protect the people of America and the world. The other, other than one congressman and one senator, is utterly obsessed with their hatreds of Trump and Israel. https://t.co/XszckB0sfE — Gil Reich (@GilR) August 12, 2025

That about sums it up.

But other than that ...

A guy was murdered in broad daylight in Logan Circle yesterday. https://t.co/GRW04Y0i11 — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) August 12, 2025

Gotta be the most out of touch thing this guy has ever said. Serious odds we hold the House with him in charge of Dem messaging.



Keep posting Hakeem! https://t.co/g4QbCXBbAo — Justin Discigil (@JDiscigil) August 12, 2025

Fingers crossed!

Heh @RepChrisPappas & @RepGoodlander, your minority leader is a real #zero. He speaks in rudeness. You and your party have no class. No civility. Just profanity and juvenile name calling. Our nation and our state deserve better. #NH #NHPolitics #Dems https://t.co/yFg1kKJNEx pic.twitter.com/WL4QDbScb7 — Jack Langley (@JackFromHollis) August 12, 2025

Advertisement

The whole nation deserves better.

Yes, and the prime suspect already fled the scene.



"Fled" being used loosely here. https://t.co/NAO5WNJ4Sd pic.twitter.com/sa96wgcQxC — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) August 12, 2025

Now, his Presidency was a crime.

Another weird, copycat talking point. They’re not even trying to pretend they’re not sharing the memos anymore. It’s creepy and almost sad. They’re too dispirited to even try real good 🤣 https://t.co/r7f7aEhv8Y — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) August 12, 2025

TEMU Obama has spoken https://t.co/S1U0gXOzzW — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 12, 2025

What a fraud he is.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.