Albanese’s Clueless Crusade: Australia Backs Palestine, Thinks Hamas Will Just Play Nice

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on August 11, 2025
AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

Australia has jumped on the bandwagon of 'recognizing' Palestine as a state. For some reason, they believe this will calm terrorists down and make them act right. Whatever. 

Bingo! Hamas is Palestine. They run the show and have for some time. The majority of people in Palestine support Hamas. So recognizing Palestine as a state gives credibility to the people running it (Hamas).

Then, they'll act like there is no way any of this could have been predicted. 

They seem to think you can negotiate with terrorists and that is a ridiculous notion. 

It's almost like Israel isn't the actual problem and the other side is.

Rinse, repeat.

That's a great question.

Duh!

True! Albanese or whomever is the next PM of Australia will be fairly elected. There will never be that opportunity in a place where Hamas in in charge. 

This is an example of willful ignorance. 

The same goes for Macron, the leader of France. They are making a peace deal impossible by capitulating to monsters. 

