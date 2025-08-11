Albanese’s Clueless Crusade: Australia Backs Palestine, Thinks Hamas Will Just Play Nice

Australia has jumped on the bandwagon of 'recognizing' Palestine as a state. For some reason, they believe this will calm terrorists down and make them act right. Whatever.

Advertisement

PM Albanese: Hamas Has No Role in Future Palestinian State — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) August 11, 2025

Ah but see it does.



Hamas is in power because it got elected and then refused to hold any more elections.



Half of Palestinians support the 10/7 attacks. 90% deny that Hamas was responsible. Hamas' approval remains higher than that of Fatah. https://t.co/QGN55c7ss2 https://t.co/3HfnYlBqO7 — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 11, 2025

Bingo! Hamas is Palestine. They run the show and have for some time. The majority of people in Palestine support Hamas. So recognizing Palestine as a state gives credibility to the people running it (Hamas).

Here's what's going to happen:



A bunch of western lefties are going to insist that their recognition of Palestine as a country is contingent upon Hamas not being part of the future of the country.



Then when Hamas does anyway and the population says "no, we want Hamas" the… — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 11, 2025

Similarly, when they recognize the Palestinian state and then another 10/7 happens, they'll take 24 hours to condemn "violence on both sides" and then go back to demanding Israel provide support to the Palestinian state.



It's an endless anti-western, anti-liberalism game where… — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 11, 2025

Then, they'll act like there is no way any of this could have been predicted.

No one can be this stupid. He's lying to himself and the world. https://t.co/iSpws1kGzo — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) August 11, 2025

They seem to think you can negotiate with terrorists and that is a ridiculous notion.

This a dangerous assertion. Any creation of a Palestinian state that doesn't include Hamas is going to lead to bloodshed among the Palestinians -- and then the Israelis will have to step in to referee... which will look much like it does now. https://t.co/126vcKJKAy — xristosdomini (@xristosdomini) August 11, 2025

It's almost like Israel isn't the actual problem and the other side is.

Step 1: recognize Palestinian state on the condition that Hamas has no role in its governance

Step 2: Hamas maintains role

Step 3: decline to withdraw recognition since the condition was a lie https://t.co/gEcLJcMLoG — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) August 11, 2025

Rinse, repeat.

Then how did they get a role in Gaza? https://t.co/YiSRRCmHmU — William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) August 11, 2025

That's a great question.

"We'll give you a state if Hamas pinky swears not to have a role in leading it." — Benjamin Sweetwood (@theAmericanBen) August 11, 2025

That’s currently impossible since Hamas and the Palestinian authority are one in the same — Il fantasma di Brandon (@GreatBrandonsg2) August 11, 2025

Advertisement

Duh!

Sure, and pigs fly. — Patriot (@a_regular_guy11) August 11, 2025

Hamas has a bigger role in the future of the Palestinians than PM Albanese has in the future of Australia 🥱 — Asaf Artsi (@AsafArtsi) August 11, 2025

True! Albanese or whomever is the next PM of Australia will be fairly elected. There will never be that opportunity in a place where Hamas in in charge.

Hamas IS the 'Palestinian State'.



How stupid do you have to be to not know this? — Crisis? What Crisis? (@JamesH113005) August 11, 2025

This is an example of willful ignorance.

PM Albanese is a lying simp — ValkoorDragonHunter 🇺🇸 (@ValkoorH) August 11, 2025

How are you going to ensure that. Words, empty words. Your actions only serve to embolden Hamas. — Leonard Klahr (@klahrl) August 11, 2025

The same goes for Macron, the leader of France. They are making a peace deal impossible by capitulating to monsters.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.