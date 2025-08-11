Bitter Bolton's Trump Tantrum: Even World Peace Wouldn't Satisfy This War-Hungry Walrus

Trump could solve world hunger and that would not be good enough for John Bolton, it seems. Trump is assisting with peace accords all across the world, but Bolton is poised and ready to criticize.

Karl: Doesn’t Trump deserve some credit for a string of legitimate foreign policy successes? *lists off several peace deals*



Bolton: No pic.twitter.com/NDzVcpvZ8c — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 10, 2025

Sigh!

There’s no legitimate reason for having John Bolton on any news show. He holds no current government position, has a track record of reckless foreign policy blunders, and is notorious for consistently getting things wrong. The sole purpose of featuring him is to attack Trump. https://t.co/JT5X3SBnuj — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) August 10, 2025

Exactly! That's why they have him on. They know he will reliably criticize Trump.

What exactly would make Bolton happy?



Is it just nuclear war or bust for him at this point? https://t.co/cISA5QYNkI — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 11, 2025

It seems that way!

The Prop says wut?

Bolton can’t let go. Trump used him -actually, his crazed warhawk reputation- for a year to maneuver & gain leverage against NK, Rus & CCP then discarded the idiot. https://t.co/hRkqIXnkI1 — don weber (@wileywebs) August 11, 2025

Good thing he didn't let Bolton talk him into war.

We know what you are, John. And so does President Trump. https://t.co/4c4tsFPL8D — Don Satina (@DonSatina) August 11, 2025

That's why he got rid of him.

John Bolton, once a conservative, is now a dedicated anti-Trumper to exclusion of everything else. If Trump says the sky is blue, Bolton will go on any show to say that’s wrong. https://t.co/w9gnSO1JaW — James Hutton (@JEHutton) August 11, 2025

It's really ridiculous.

Why have bitter old guys on? He would never say yes. Even if he cured cancer. https://t.co/F8sVwLOgFF — Shane Wilson (@sshanewilson) August 11, 2025

Nobody cares what he thinks. He's a war monge, that conveniently doesn't ever volunteer to fight on the front lines *himself.* Just like all these hypocritical *Neocons,* who are all to happy to volunteer someone else's son to fight in wars, but not themselves. @realDonaldTrump… https://t.co/2rG5onvw6C — David (@Xlegalresearch) August 11, 2025

His only purpose is Trump scold.

Bolton IS the swamp. Putting him on tv continues to legitimize this grifter. He is protecting himself https://t.co/Ojeuyg3qec — mbm (@mbm0062) August 11, 2025

When you love war like he does. https://t.co/HZIEQN2AJB — Lee Sawyer (@Lsawyer2) August 10, 2025

He loves it so much he should marry it.

If Bolton’s position is that Trump didn’t have any impact on those diplomatic successes, why the hell couldn’t HE get any of those things done over the last 25 years of so-called public service? https://t.co/trp362bVGS — Jason (@J4jitzandcigars) August 10, 2025

That's an excellent and very fair question.

Bolton is a bitter Never Trumper neocon..



That's it.



He SUCKS. https://t.co/KoCniNTd02 — MostlyDrinkingChampers (@love4champers) August 10, 2025

He certainly is bitter. Bitter Bolton.

