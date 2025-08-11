Bitter Bolton's Trump Tantrum: Even World Peace Wouldn't Satisfy This War-Hungry Walrus

Thanks for Proving Him Right: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS After Trump Calls Out...
justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on August 11, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Trump could solve world hunger and that would not be good enough for John Bolton, it seems. Trump is assisting with peace accords all across the world, but Bolton is poised and ready to criticize. 

Sigh!

Exactly! That's why they have him on. They know he will reliably criticize Trump. 

It seems that way!

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Good thing he didn't let Bolton talk him into war.

That's why he got rid of him.

It's really ridiculous.

His only purpose is Trump scold. 

He loves it so much he should marry it.

That's an excellent and very fair question.

He certainly is bitter. Bitter Bolton.

