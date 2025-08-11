Gray-Haired Grandstanding: The 8-Mile Human Chain of Leftist Virtue-Signaling Boomers

Hochul’s Icy Burn: Dodging a Mamdani Endorsement with a Smug Side-Eye
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on August 11, 2025
Imgflip

If you see a Leftist protest lately, it will be full of old people and people who afford to skip a meal and take an exercise class. It's really sad.

It is certainly an interesting phenomenon. 

Isn't it inspiring?

Always! Instead of helping take care of their grandkids, they waste time standing on sidewalks, holding hands and signing kumbaya.

They'll have their pudding and take their meds when they return to the home. 

They have way too much time on their hands. 

Oh, there is some wealthy Leftist behind it, to be sure. 

It's for the good of humanity. 

They're just bored. 

It's exactly as it appears.

That sounds about right.

