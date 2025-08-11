Gray-Haired Grandstanding: The 8-Mile Human Chain of Leftist Virtue-Signaling Boomers

If you see a Leftist protest lately, it will be full of old people and people who afford to skip a meal and take an exercise class. It's really sad.

WATCH: Protesters in Columbus, Ohio formed an 8 mile-long human chain to hold a "moment of silence" for deported criminal aliens 🤡 pic.twitter.com/ws2LFBTmge — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 10, 2025

As someone who’s been involved in politics in one way or another for 15-20 years, depending on how you want to count it, I cannot tell you how weird it is that the Democratic Party is now the party of the elderly https://t.co/mGq9EP76PX — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) August 10, 2025

It is certainly an interesting phenomenon.

This is 8 miles instead of 12.9 kilometers specifically due to patriots who have held the line on illegal immigration https://t.co/t9P6ysfi6g — tweets, but heroic (@thethirtysixco) August 11, 2025

They’re all either the last geriatrics who watch CNN or obese https://t.co/vQIwIG2jQP — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 10, 2025

Isn't it inspiring?

Why is it always white boomers….. https://t.co/7g5UN2v7lb — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 10, 2025

Always! Instead of helping take care of their grandkids, they waste time standing on sidewalks, holding hands and signing kumbaya.

Just shows Operation Mockingbird creates retards. https://t.co/E0bJrDMLrk — marvindp54 (@MarvPPP) August 11, 2025

Aww, the nursing home had an outing. It’s so good for them to be outside. :) https://t.co/OAawYbIOj4 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 10, 2025

They'll have their pudding and take their meds when they return to the home.

Wait why is every single one of them old and White? Obviously not reflective of the elderly White population as a whole, but this time around it seems the anti-Trump movement is powered by the elderly. https://t.co/Pj5BaYCm58 — Andrew Johnson🇺🇸 (@AndrewJ132) August 11, 2025

They have way too much time on their hands.

Who paid to organize this? Because its not organic.



More than 3/4 of Americans want mass deportations.



So who paid for this? Who’s really behind this? https://t.co/e6Cboxt2wx — Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) August 10, 2025

Oh, there is some wealthy Leftist behind it, to be sure.

After we retake Los Angeles all remaining boomers will be cast into the La Brea tar pits https://t.co/631rf3k8FT pic.twitter.com/18s2wscpOc — Roark's Burden (@RBurd3n) August 10, 2025

It's for the good of humanity.

White liberals are retarded. They all will swear up and down that they’re showing compassion and empathy; but this is just for their own thrill. They don’t care about those immigrants or the people that have suffered at the hands of criminal immigrants. https://t.co/Ew8OHAzwij — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) August 10, 2025

They're just bored.

The progressive caucus of AARP https://t.co/GE4F5l0hEH — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 10, 2025

"Connecting people of all ages" are you sure? looks like its all boomers and karens https://t.co/OyP3H0Sds7 — Puharić (@BrianPuharich) August 10, 2025

It's exactly as it appears.

Conservatively, the average age of the protestors in this video is 63 but more like 67/68 https://t.co/MkwiR0ae4Q — dumbset (@dumbset) August 10, 2025

That sounds about right.

