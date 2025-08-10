Trump's 'Retribution Tour' Has Critics Crying Foul, but MAGA Supporters Say It's Just Turnabout

Oh, cry me a river. Aaron Blake of CNN is big mad and claims Trump is on a retribution tour this term.

Trump’s legal retribution tour is getting more blatant https://t.co/fQTP40hLEd — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 9, 2025

In case there was any doubt that President Donald Trump and his administration are on a legal retribution tour, this should just about settle it. Trump has often been under investigation during his political career — a fact owing to his near-constant efforts to push boundaries. But perhaps the four biggest examples? The Russia investigation; his Ukraine impeachment; January 6, 2021; and his personal legal troubles after leaving office (including those stemming from January 6). Less than seven months into Trump’s second term, key people from every one of these efforts have now apparently faced investigations of their own. More than 10 people who played key roles in these investigations or ran afoul of Trump have faced some kind of significant legal scrutiny. These are steps that go beyond Trump merely accusing them of misdeeds or suggesting they should be probed. Trump and top administration officials have also targeted foes with firings and stripped them of security clearances, but the effort to apply legal scrutiny to some of the most prominent adversaries appears to be ratcheting up.

Maybe there are consequences for trying to throw him in jail for made-up sh@t? https://t.co/MXFT2DTUnI — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) August 10, 2025

I mean, what's good for the goose is good for the gander, no?

I wish somebody would explain to me why we should not support retribution. It’s a basic concept that has been a part of society as long as there’s been a society. It punishes wrongdoing and provides justice for the wronged. I strongly support retribution. https://t.co/70keuDQsU0 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 9, 2025

Don't play the game if you aren't willing to deal with the consequences. That's just the circle of life.

I'm starting to think he's not being cool about that multi-year effort to throw him in prison. https://t.co/ssYVjGNeI6 — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 9, 2025

He's taking it hard. God bless him.

Trump could always treat them the way Antony treated Cicero. People would probably find that even more objectionable, I imagine. https://t.co/0keyG7SJ8M — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 9, 2025

It would have been highly entertaining, though.

I voted for retribution https://t.co/1Su2bGpF6Z — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 9, 2025

The premise of this article is hilarious since the start & continuation to all of this were these people actually crossing all the boundaries. https://t.co/GQOu5uX6fq pic.twitter.com/WEEaFccOOf — F* Your Short Memory 🏴 Anti-Cult of Absurdity (@BucMon21) August 10, 2025

So, they messed up with Trump and he is using their techniques on them and that makes Aaron mad. Oh, well.

This is the Trump who Democrats tried to put in jail, right?



You think there wouldn’t be retribution? https://t.co/y1u7msnzGq — RBe (@RBPundit) August 9, 2025

That would be the ones.

I voted for retribution.



I voted for revenge.



I voted for a reckoning.



Corrupt, seditious Democrats and backstabbing RINO traitors attempted a coup and put us all through Hell.



The only way to deter them from trying again is merciless retaliation.



The politics of pain. https://t.co/OloeCI67Nn — novaculus ❌ Pureblood Renegade 🇺🇸 (@novaculus) August 9, 2025

Hit them harder than they hit you. Period.

