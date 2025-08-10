Trump's 'Retribution Tour' Has Critics Crying Foul, but MAGA Supporters Say It's Just Turnabout

When the Press Clowns Around, The WH Communications Team Gives Them the Big...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:10 AM on August 10, 2025
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP

Oh, cry me a river. Aaron Blake of CNN is big mad and claims Trump is on a retribution tour this term. 

           In case there was any doubt that President Donald Trump and his administration are on a legal retribution tour, this should just about settle it.    

   

            Trump has often been under investigation during his political career — a fact owing to his near-constant efforts to push boundaries. But perhaps the four biggest examples? The Russia investigation; his Ukraine impeachment; January 6, 2021; and his personal legal troubles after leaving office (including those stemming from January 6).    

   

            Less than seven months into Trump’s second term, key people from every one of these efforts have now apparently faced investigations of their own. 

            More than 10 people who played key roles in these investigations or ran afoul of Trump have faced some kind of significant legal scrutiny. These are steps that go beyond Trump merely accusing them of misdeeds or suggesting they should be probed.    

   

            Trump and top administration officials have also targeted foes with firings and stripped them of security clearances, but the effort to apply legal scrutiny to some of the most prominent adversaries appears to be ratcheting up.    

I mean, what's good for the goose is good for the gander, no?

Don't play the game if you aren't willing to deal with the consequences. That's just the circle of life.

He's taking it hard. God bless him.

It would have been highly entertaining, though. 

So, they messed up with Trump and he is using their techniques on them and that makes Aaron mad. Oh, well. 

That would be the ones.

Hit them harder than they hit you. Period.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

